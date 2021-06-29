June 29, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Oakville News June 29th Oakville COVID-19 Oakville Update

This is the Tuesday, June 29, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are down in Oakville but up in Halton, as the region reports two more unnamed workplace outbreaks today, one of which in Oakville. More than one-third of Halton's eligible population is now fully vaccinated

Ontario's active cases are below 2,500 for the first time since mid-September 2020, and promising vaccination numbers mean the province will move to step two of reopening starting tomorrow.

Sadly, provincial hospitalizations and deaths are up for the second day in a row, and delta variant cases continue spreading among the unvaccinated. Halton region has the fourth most cases of any region, and Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam warns that COVID-19 resurgence is possible if in-person contact rates increases in unvaccinated communities.

The good news is several vaccine clinics nationwide lead to Canada's highest day of administered doses yet. 77.26% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have at least one dose and 11 million Canadians are fully vaccinated.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

33% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

78% have received at least one dose

564,784 vaccine doses administered - plus 11,650

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 28, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

21 active cases - minus 1

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,639 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 2

67 deaths - no change

5,551 recoveries - plus 3

5,618 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,806 variant cases - minus 1

3 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

48 active cases - plus 2

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

17,970 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 5

229 deaths - no change

17,693 recoveries - plus 3

17,922 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

5,940 variant cases - plus 2

6 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Step Two of Ontario's reopening begins tomorrow, Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Everyone in the province is now eligible to book a second dose appointment, no matter what health region they live in

Active cases are below 2,500 for the first time since mid-September 2020

Sadly, provincial hospitalizations and deaths are significantly up for the second day in a row

76.62% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.90 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.01% of pop.)

At least 4.55 million people are fully vaccinated (30.85%)

14.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 265,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 29, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,409 active cases - minus 97

257 people hospitalized - plus 39

544,713 confirmed cases - plus 299

533,150 recovered cases - plus 371

9,154 deaths - plus 25

542,304 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.6%

28,306 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.6%

213 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 11

154 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

11 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

143,381 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 31

1,315 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 42

4,439 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 11

1,704 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 75

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Several weekend vaccination drives lead to Canada's best day of reported vaccinations yet

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) warns of a fall 2021 COVID-19 resurgence if the delta variant becomes Canada's dominant strain

77.26% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of national vaccinations

25.65 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.28% of pop.)

At least 11 million people are fully vaccinated (28.81%)

36.64 million vaccine doses administered - plus 706,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on June 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

7,624 active cases - minus 811

915 active hospitalizations - plus 8

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 1,730

26,269 deaths - plus 38

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.57 per 100,000 people

"Over the next two months, as many jurisdictions begin to ease public health measures, we expect cases to continue to decline nationally," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, yesterday.

"However, with current rates of vaccination and the increased transmissibility and severity of the Delta variant, resurgence is still possible if easing of public health measures proceeds too quickly and in-person contact rates across the community increase by 50% or more."

US COVID-19 Update

33.47 million cumulative cases

601,808 deaths - plus 302

54.2% of people have one dose (63.4% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

46.4% are fully vaccinated (54.3% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 184 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

181.17 million cases

3.93 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.96 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

