June 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, June 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville are at their lowest total of the last nine months (since early September 2020) and nearly 70% of Halton residents have now received their first vaccine dose.
Ontario's active cases in Ontario fall below 10,000 for the first time since November and the seven-day average of new daily cases is now 940, below any level seen from the second or third waves. More than two-thirds of all Ontarians have now received one or more doses of vaccine.
Premier Doug Ford has hinted that Phase One of Ontario's reopening may begin earlier than the previously announced Monday, June 14, but modelling from Dr. David Williams today says that decision won't be made until next week.
6% of Canadians are now fully vaccinated, and the fine for those refusing hotel quarantines on entering the country is increasing to $5,000. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, is officially renames prominent COVID-19 variants of concern for clarity.
**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.
Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)
Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments for an earlier date.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases in Oakville are at their lowest total of the last nine months (since early September 2020)
- Three of the four active outbreaks in Oakville are at undisclosed workplaces
- Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments to an earlier date
- Nearly 70% of Halton's eligible population has now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
Summary of local vaccinations
- 344,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (69% of eligible pop.)
- 351,362 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,168
For most of May, Halton Region reported more residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; this is possible because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another region or outside the country. Oakville News has contacted Halton Region and is still awaiting comment.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 2, 2021.
- 38 active cases - minus 4
- 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 5,556 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4
- 66 deaths - no change
- 5,452 recoveries - plus 8
- 5,518 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 1,767 variant cases - plus 1
- 4 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 186 active cases - minus 19
- 32 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 17,617 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20
- 226 deaths - plus 1
- 17,205 recoveries - plus 38
- 17,431 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 5,749 variant cases - plus 12
- 18 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases in Ontario fall below 10,000 for the first time in seven months
- New cases have been less than 1,000 every day this week so far
- Ontario's stay-at-home order is no longer in effect, but lockdown measures remain in place
- Dr. David Williams said today a decision about moving the reopening date sooner than June 14 won't be made until early next week
- All students will not go back to in-person classes before September 2021
- The seven-day average of new daily cases is now 940, its lowest point since since November 2, 2020 (and below any level seen from the second or third waves)
- 66.94% of all eligible Ontarians have received one or more vaccine doses
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 8.65 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (58.76% of pop.)
- At least 840,000 people are fully vaccinated
- 9.49 million vaccine doses administered - plus 150,000
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 9,961 active cases - minus 703
- 729 people hospitalized - plus 21
- 533,761 confirmed cases - plus 870
- 514,999 recovered cases - plus 1,563
- 8,801 deaths - plus 10
- 523,800 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.1%
- 34,277 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.8%
- 546 people in ICU - minus 30
- 370 people on ventilators - minus 19
- 43 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 128,559 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 914
- 954 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2
- 2,921 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 10
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- 6.2% of the total Canadian populated is now fully vaccinated
- The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is allowing the mixing and matching of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
- Canada is increasing the fine for those refusing hotel quarantines on entering the country to $5,000
- The World Health Organization (WHO) renames prominent COVID-19 variants of concern for clarity, including renaming the B.1.617.2 variant (originating in India) to the "Delta variant"
Summary of national vaccinations
- 22.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (59.09% of pop.)
- At least 2.36 million people are fully vaccinated
- 24.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 398,000
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 29,936 active cases - minus 1,850
- 2,279 2,133 active hospitalizations - plus 146
- 1.39 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.33 million recoveries
- 25,600 deaths - plus 45
- Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 33.13 million cumulative cases
- 592,776 deaths - plus 544
- 63.0% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 171.29 million cases
- 3.68 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.58 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
