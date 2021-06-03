June 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Thursday, June 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases in Oakville are at their lowest total of the last nine months (since early September 2020) and nearly 70% of Halton residents have now received their first vaccine dose.

Ontario's active cases in Ontario fall below 10,000 for the first time since November and the seven-day average of new daily cases is now 940, below any level seen from the second or third waves. More than two-thirds of all Ontarians have now received one or more doses of vaccine.

Premier Doug Ford has hinted that Phase One of Ontario's reopening may begin earlier than the previously announced Monday, June 14, but modelling from Dr. David Williams today says that decision won't be made until next week.

6% of Canadians are now fully vaccinated, and the fine for those refusing hotel quarantines on entering the country is increasing to $5,000. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, is officially renames prominent COVID-19 variants of concern for clarity.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments for an earlier date.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases in Oakville are at their lowest total of the last nine months (since early September 2020)

Three of the four active outbreaks in Oakville are at undisclosed workplaces

Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments to an earlier date

Nearly 70% of Halton's eligible population has now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Summary of local vaccinations

344,700+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (69% of eligible pop.)

351,362 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,168

For most of May, Halton Region reported more residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; this is possible because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another region or outside the country. Oakville News has contacted Halton Region and is still awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 2, 2021.

38 active cases - minus 4

13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

5,556 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

66 deaths - no change

5,452 recoveries - plus 8

5,518 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1,767 variant cases - plus 1

4 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

186 active cases - minus 19

32 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

17,617 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20

226 deaths - plus 1

17,205 recoveries - plus 38

17,431 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

5,749 variant cases - plus 12

18 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

× #HaltonON COVID-19 vaccination program update: As of Monday, May 31, 335,717 Halton residents (68%) have received at least one dose of #COVID19 vaccine. To book a vaccination appointment online or for up-to-date information on vaccines, visit https://t.co/VcaFhbS8mm. pic.twitter.com/5QcZYS7Gh1 — Halton Region (@RegionofHalton) June 1, 2021

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

8.65 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (58.76% of pop.)

At least 840,000 people are fully vaccinated

9.49 million vaccine doses administered - plus 150,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 3, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

9,961 active cases - minus 703

729 people hospitalized - plus 21

533,761 confirmed cases - plus 870

514,999 recovered cases - plus 1,563

8,801 deaths - plus 10

523,800 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.1%

34,277 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.8%

546 people in ICU - minus 30

370 people on ventilators - minus 19

43 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

128,559 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 914

954 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 2

2,921 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 10

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

22.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (59.09% of pop.)

At least 2.36 million people are fully vaccinated

24.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 398,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,936 active cases - minus 1,850

2,279 2,133 active hospitalizations - plus 146

1.39 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.33 million recoveries

25,600 deaths - plus 45

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.13 million cumulative cases

592,776 deaths - plus 544

63.0% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

171.29 million cases

3.68 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.58 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: