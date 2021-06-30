June 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

This is the Wednesday, June 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are down again today while Halton is reporting another small increase. Four unnamed workplaces in Halton, including two in Oakville, still have open outbreaks.

Ontario moves into Step 2 of its reopening plan, also reporting active cases are at their lowest in ten months. All metrics are pointing in the right direction today, but the delta variant threat continues growing while vaccination continues rolling out.

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam warns that COVID-19 resurgence is possible this fall if in-person contact rates increases in unvaccinated communities and people don't get fully vaccinated this summer.

A new report finds that COVID-19 deaths in Canada could be twice as high as previously thought to be, but new deaths have dropped dramatically. More than 11.5 Canadians are now fully vaccinated, which is more than 30% of the country's eligible population.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking and rebooking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents, regardless of when your first dose appointment once. Halton is now in general booking for everyone age 12 and older for first and second doses.

The wait time between the first and second doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) is 28 days. The NACI of Canada recommends those who got a first AstraZeneca dose get a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures, including Halton vaccine updates, are updated Monday to Friday. Ontario and global cases are also updated on Saturdays.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

35% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

78% have received at least one dose

576,368 vaccine doses administered - plus 11,550

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on June 29, 2021, because Halton no longer updates COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

19 active cases - minus 2

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,640 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,554 recoveries - plus 3

5,621 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,807 variant cases - plus 1

3 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

50 active cases - plus 2

5 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

17,978 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 8

229 deaths - no change

17,699 recoveries - plus 6

17,928 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.7% of cases

5,946 variant cases - plus 6

6 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Step 2 of Ontario's reopening is now in effect

Everyone in the province is now eligible to book a second dose appointment, no matter what health region they live in

Active cases are below 2,500 for the first time since mid-September 2020

76.80% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.93 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.16% of pop.)

At least 4.78 million people are fully vaccinated (32.51%)

14.71 million vaccine doses administered - plus 268,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 30, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,257 active cases - minus 152

251 people hospitalized - minus 6

544,897 confirmed cases - plus 184

533,472 recovered cases - plus 322

9,168 deaths - plus 14

542,640 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.7%

27,258 tests conducted with a positive rate of 1.0%

209 people in ICU (that are COVID-19 positive) - minus 4

148 people on ventilators (COVID-19 positive) - minus 6

9 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Note: There have been recent discrepancies with ICU and hospitalization numbers in Ontario; some days, the number of people in hospital is less than that of those in hospital, which is impossible.

The aggressively fluctuating numbers of patients in hospitals are likely the cause, with those in ICU easier to track province-wide. Until the province resolves these errors, Oakville News reports only on ICU and ventilator patients who are still testing positive for COVID-19 and not those recovering from the virus but still in ICU care.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

143,444 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 63

1,365 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 50

4,544 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 105

1,909 confirmed cases of delta (B.1.617.2) variant - plus 205

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

25.71 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (67.42% of pop.)

At least 11.54 million people are fully vaccinated (30.28%)

37.25 million vaccine doses administered - plus 581,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update on June 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

7,262 active cases - minus 362

887 active hospitalizations - minus 28

1.41 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.38 million recoveries - plus 936

26,292 deaths - plus 23

Ranked 66th in global deaths per capita at 69.57 per 100,000 people

"Over the next two months, as many jurisdictions begin to ease public health measures, we expect cases to continue to decline nationally," said Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, yesterday.

"However, with current rates of vaccination and the increased transmissibility and severity of the Delta variant, resurgence is still possible if easing of public health measures proceeds too quickly and in-person contact rates across the community increase by 50% or more."

US COVID-19 Update

33.48 million cumulative cases

602,133 deaths - plus 325

54.4% of people have one dose (63.6% of those age 12+ who are eligible)

46.7% are fully vaccinated (54.6% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 184 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

181.52 million cases

3.93 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.96 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

