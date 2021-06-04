June 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Friday, June 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region reports three deaths today, including one in Oakville. That's the most deaths in one day since early April. Halton has also corrected their reporting for how many people they've vaccinated so far, corrected to 67% after reporting 69% yesterday.

But in more positive news, two of the four active outbreaks at undisclosed Oakville workplaces have closed this week and Halton administered over 6,400 vaccines yesterday, its highest one-day total yet.

Ontario's positive COVID-19 testing has remained steady at 2.8% for three days in a row as active cases in fall below 10,000 for the first time since November 2020. Premier Doug Ford hinted that Phase One of Ontario's reopening could start sooner than Monday, June 14, but Dr. David Williams said yesterday that decision won't be made until next week.

6.5% of the total Canadian population (more than 2.5 million people) is now fully vaccinated, with Canada administering our 25 millionth vaccine dose today. The World Health Organization, meanwhile, is officially renaming prominent COVID-19 variants of concern for clarity.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments for an earlier date.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region reports three deaths (one in Oakville) today, the most for a single day since April

Two-thirds of Halton's eligible population has received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the Region correcting its previously reported 69% down to 67%

Two of the four active outbreaks at undisclosed Oakville workplaces have closed this week

Oakville's active cases are at their lowest total since early September 2020

Halton is offering free rapid antigen screening tests for essential workplaces and organizations

Halton administered over 6,400 vaccines yesterday, its highest one-day total yet

Summary of local vaccinations

365,650+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (67% of eligible pop.)

356,779 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,417

For most of May, Halton Region reported more residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; this is possible because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another region or outside the country. Oakville News has contacted Halton Region and is still awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 3, 2021.

36 active cases - minus 2

13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,560 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 4

67 deaths - plus 1

5,457 recoveries - plus 5

5,524 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1,768 variant cases - plus 1

3 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

186 active cases - no change

31 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

17,652 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

229 deaths - plus 3

17,237 recoveries - plus 35

17,466 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

5,756 variant cases - plus 7

18 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

8.76 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (59.49% of pop.)

At least 895,000 people are fully vaccinated

9.66 million vaccine doses administered - plus 168,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 4, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

9,459 active cases - minus 502

687 people hospitalized - minus 42

534,675 confirmed cases - plus 914

516,369 recovered cases - plus 1,397

8,820 deaths - plus 19

525,189 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.2%

32,258 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.8%

522 people in ICU - minus 24

357 people on ventilators - minus 13

44 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

129,807 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 1,248

954 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 18

2,967 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 46

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

22.75 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (59.87% of pop.)

At least 2.51 million people are fully vaccinated

25.26 million vaccine doses administered - plus 431,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

27,732 active cases - minus 2,204

2,084 active hospitalizations - minus 49

1.39 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus approx. 2,100

1.33 million recoveries - plus approx. 4,300

25,631 deaths - plus 31

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.13 million cumulative cases

592,776 deaths - plus 544

63.0% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

171.78 million cases

3.69 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.63 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

