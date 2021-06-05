June 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Evan Smogor (Unsplash) June 5th

This is the Saturday, June 5, 2021 coronavirus update. It's been smooth sailing for COVID-19 news in Oakville this week: only one new case was added today, active cases are down almost 50% this week, two outbreaks have ended and a pop-up clinic is coming to town next Saturday.

Almost one million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated, but numbers in some variants of concern are growing. As early research shows two doses are needed for protection against the new delta variant, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is urging Ontario to prioritize the city for second doses after high case reports.

Premier Doug Ford hinted that Phase One of Ontario's reopening could start sooner than Monday, June 14, but Dr. David Williams said yesterday that decision won't be made until next week.

7% of the total Canadian population is now fully vaccinated and 60% has received at least their first dose. Global deaths from COVID-19 now surpass 3.7 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments for an earlier date.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville adds only one new case today (for the first time in almost a year)

Pop-up clinics for youth 12 and older are coming to Oakville and Milton next week

Two of the four active outbreaks at undisclosed Oakville workplaces closed this week

Halton is offering free rapid antigen screening tests for essential workplaces and organizations

Halton administered over 6,400 vaccines yesterday, its highest one-day total yet

Summary of local vaccinations

365,650+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (67% of eligible pop.)

356,779 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,417

For most of May, Halton Region reported more residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19 than doses they've given; this is possible because some Halton residents were vaccinated in another region or outside the country. Oakville News has contacted Halton Region and is still awaiting comment.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 4, 2021.

32 active cases - minus 4

13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

5,561 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,462 recoveries - plus 5

5,529 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1,768 variant cases - no change

3 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

175 active cases - minus 11

31 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

17,667 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 15

229 deaths - no change

17,263 recoveries - plus 36

17,492 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases

5,762 variant cases - plus 6

18 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

New cases have been less than 1,000 every day this week

Ontario's stay-at-home order is no longer in effect, but lockdown measures remain in place

Dr. David Williams says a decision about moving the reopening date sooner than June 14 won't be made until next week

Ontario's confirmed cases of the beta variant (B.1.351) reached 1,000 today

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is urging the province to prioritize his area for second doses after reports of delta variant cases in the city

68.59% of all eligible Ontarians have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

8.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (60.21% of pop.)

At least 955,000 people are fully vaccinated

9.83 million vaccine doses administered - plus 172,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 5, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

8,937 active cases - minus 522

625 people hospitalized - minus 62

535,419 confirmed cases - plus 744

516,369 recovered cases - plus 1,242

8,844 deaths - plus 24

525,213 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.2%

27,819 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%

516 people in ICU - minus 6

362 people on ventilators - plus 5

44 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

131,123 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 1,316

1,035 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 63

3,263 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 296

At least 300 known cases of the delta (B.1.617.2) variant

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

23.02 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (60.57% of pop.)

At least 2.65 million people are fully vaccinated

25.68 million vaccine doses administered - plus 420,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

26,647 active cases - minus 1,085

1,987 active hospitalizations - minus 97

1.39 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,980

1.33 million recoveries - plus 2,900

25,665 deaths - plus 34

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.14 million cumulative cases

593,377 deaths - plus 601

63.2% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

172.24 million cases

3.71 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.63 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

