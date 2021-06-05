June 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Evan Smogor (Unsplash)
June 5th
This is the Saturday, June 5, 2021 coronavirus update. It's been smooth sailing for COVID-19 news in Oakville this week: only one new case was added today, active cases are down almost 50% this week, two outbreaks have ended and a pop-up clinic is coming to town next Saturday.
Almost one million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated, but numbers in some variants of concern are growing. As early research shows two doses are needed for protection against the new delta variant, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is urging Ontario to prioritize the city for second doses after high case reports.
Premier Doug Ford hinted that Phase One of Ontario's reopening could start sooner than Monday, June 14, but Dr. David Williams said yesterday that decision won't be made until next week.
7% of the total Canadian population is now fully vaccinated and 60% has received at least their first dose. Global deaths from COVID-19 now surpass 3.7 million people.
**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.
Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)
Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments for an earlier date.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville adds only one new case today (for the first time in almost a year)
- Pop-up clinics for youth 12 and older are coming to Oakville and Milton next week
- Two of the four active outbreaks at undisclosed Oakville workplaces closed this week
- Halton is offering free rapid antigen screening tests for essential workplaces and organizations
- Halton administered over 6,400 vaccines yesterday, its highest one-day total yet
Summary of local vaccinations
- 365,650+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (67% of eligible pop.)
- 356,779 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,417
- 32 active cases - minus 4
- 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 5,561 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1
- 67 deaths - no change
- 5,462 recoveries - plus 5
- 5,529 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 1,768 variant cases - no change
- 3 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 175 active cases - minus 11
- 31 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 17,667 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 15
- 229 deaths - no change
- 17,263 recoveries - plus 36
- 17,492 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.9% of cases
- 5,762 variant cases - plus 6
- 18 outbreaks - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- New cases have been less than 1,000 every day this week
- Ontario's stay-at-home order is no longer in effect, but lockdown measures remain in place
- Dr. David Williams says a decision about moving the reopening date sooner than June 14 won't be made until next week
- Ontario's confirmed cases of the beta variant (B.1.351) reached 1,000 today
- Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is urging the province to prioritize his area for second doses after reports of delta variant cases in the city
- 68.59% of all eligible Ontarians have received one or more vaccine doses
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 8.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (60.21% of pop.)
- At least 955,000 people are fully vaccinated
- 9.83 million vaccine doses administered - plus 172,000
- 8,937 active cases - minus 522
- 625 people hospitalized - minus 62
- 535,419 confirmed cases - plus 744
- 516,369 recovered cases - plus 1,242
- 8,844 deaths - plus 24
- 525,213 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.2%
- 27,819 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.1%
- 516 people in ICU - minus 6
- 362 people on ventilators - plus 5
- 44 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 131,123 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 1,316
- 1,035 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 63
- 3,263 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 296
- At least 300 known cases of the delta (B.1.617.2) variant
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- 7.0% of the total Canadian population is now fully vaccinated and 60% has received a first dose
- Canada's 25 millionth vaccine dose was administered yesterday
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says today that all 48 million ordered Pfizer shots will be delivered by the end of August
- Hospitalizations nationwide fall below 2,000
- The World Health Organization (WHO) renames prominent COVID-19 variants of concern for clarity, including renaming the B.1.617.2 variant (originating in India) to the "delta variant"
- Early research says one dose of vaccine has only 30% efficacy against the delta variant and two doses are needed for full protection, intensifying urgency for full vaccinations
Summary of national vaccinations
- 23.02 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (60.57% of pop.)
- At least 2.65 million people are fully vaccinated
- 25.68 million vaccine doses administered - plus 420,000
- 26,647 active cases - minus 1,085
- 1,987 active hospitalizations - minus 97
- 1.39 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,980
- 1.33 million recoveries - plus 2,900
- 25,665 deaths - plus 34
- Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 33.14 million cumulative cases
- 593,377 deaths - plus 601
- 63.2% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine
- Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 172.24 million cases
- 3.71 million people have died worldwide
- At least 1.63 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide
