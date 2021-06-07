June 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, June 5, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville, like the rest of the province, will move into step one on June 11. Oakville records just one new case. There are 22 active cases in Oakville and 165 in Halton. Hospitalizations, outbreaks declined. Halton Region's only health indicator showing red is the testing positivity rate of 4.6%, but that information is a week old.

New cases

Halton new cases per week per 100,000 is 28.3, down 40.7% over the past two weeks, and Ontario is at 40.4 cases, down 27.7%.

Over the past two weeks, several Ontario regions are seeing new cases increase: Thunder Bay up 92.3%, Porcupine up 20.6%, Lambton up 33.2%, Grey Bruce up 57.7%, and Chatham-Kent up 371.4%, and three of these regions are recording variant positive rate of 100%. However, these regions' new case numbers are low.

Canada recorded just 1,234 new cases and currently has 24,916 active cases.

Hospitalizations

Halton recorded a drop in the number of patients being treated to 29. As of midnight last night, there were eight patients with COVID-19 in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, down five from Saturday's update.

Ontario hospitalizations dropped to 547. Canada's also dropped and now is 1,813.

Vaccinations

Halton administered 6,480 vaccinations, and now 69% of residents (12 and older) have had at least one dose.

Ontario now has over one million fully vaccinated residents; nine million have one dose, and provincial healthcare professionals administered over 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations. Thus, 69.76% of eligible residents have one dose, and 8.4% are fully inoculated.

Over 23.4 million Canadians have received one dose (61% of total pop. and 70.4% of eligible pop.). 2.92 million are fully inoculated, or 7.65% of total pop. 51.5% of the total US population or 60.9% of the eligible pop. has one dose, and 138.96 million are fully inoculated (41.9% of total pop.)

Variants

From May 26 to June 1, several of Ontario's health units have reported 100% of cases testing variant positive. This appears to be tying in with new cases per 100k per week increasing. For example, Thunder Bay's Health Unit recorded a 92.3% increase of new cases over the past two weeks; Grey Bruce is up 57.7%; Chatham Kent is up 371.4%. None of the health units are recording large numbers, but could it be the signally a fourth wave? Halton's positivity rate for variants is 86.3%.

× Expand Government of Ontario

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments for an earlier date.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

379,600+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (69% of eligible pop. - 12 and older)

374,460 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,480 (1,931 2nd dose, 4,567 1st dose)

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 5, 2021.

22 active cases - minus 10 (2 days)

8 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 5 (2 days)

5,564 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 1

67 deaths - no change

5,475 recoveries - plus 13 (2 days)

5,522 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1,779 variant cases - plus 2 (2 days)

2 outbreaks - minus 1 (2 days)

Status in Halton

165 active cases - minus 10 (2 days)

29 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2 (2 days)

17,717 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 21

229 deaths - no change

17,323 recoveries - plus 60 (2 days)

17,552 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases

5,794 variant cases - plus 32 (2 days)

15 outbreaks - minus 3 (2 days)

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.02 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (61.24% of pop.)

At least 1.08 million people are fully vaccinated (7.37%)

10.10 million vaccine doses administered - plus 116,800

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

7,937 active cases - minus 525

547 people hospitalized - minus 32

536,607 confirmed cases - plus 525

519,801 recovered cases - plus 941

8,869 deaths - plus 15 (2 LTC residents)

528,670 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.5%

15,177 tests conducted with a positive rate of 3.6%

497 people in ICU - minus 13

339 people on ventilators - minus 5

37 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 7

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

132,696 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 705

1,097 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 21

3,979 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 239

At least 300 known cases of the delta (B.1.617.2) variant

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canadian government will cover up to 50 percent of the increase in payroll paid by eligible employers through November 20 of this year.

Summary of national vaccinations

23.4 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (61% of pop.)

At least 2.92 million people are fully vaccinated.

26.32 million vaccine doses administered - plus 322,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

24,916 active cases

1,831 active hospitalizations

1.399 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,234

1.349 million recoveries - plus 2,027

25,692 deaths

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.17 million cumulative cases

594,381 deaths -

63.5% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

173 million cases

3.72 million people have died worldwide

At least 1.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

Sources: