June 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, June 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton Region had its best day of vaccinations yet yesterday and 70% of eligible residents now with at least a first shot. Hospitalizations are down by almost 50% in Halton today, but up 74 cases Ontario-wide since yesterday.

Oakville, like the rest of the province, will officially move into step one this Friday, June 11. Ontario has been posting its lowest daily testing numbers since April 2020 the last several days, but the province also now has more than one million people fully vaccinated.

Canada's full vaccinated total is now over three million, cumulative cases in Canada reach 1.4 million, and the worldwide total of administered vaccine doses surpassed two billion last weekend.

Talks about reopening the Canada-U.S. border have finally begun, with likely plans for a phased reopening (that likely won't begin until at least late summer.)

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments for an earlier date.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

More than 70% of Halton's eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine

Pop-up clinics for youth 12 and older are coming to Oakville and Milton this week

Halton administered a one-day record of 7,000 doses yesterday

Hospitalizations are down by nearly 50% overnight, from 29 to 17 cases

Summary of local vaccinations

384,400+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (70% of eligible pop. )

381,571 vaccine doses administered - plus 7,111

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 7, 2021.

19 active cases - minus 3

5 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

5,569 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

67 deaths - no change

5,483 recoveries - plus 8

5,550 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

1,770 variant cases - plus 1

2 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

157 active cases - minus 8

17 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 12

17,737 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20

229 deaths - no change

17,351 recoveries - plus 28

17,580 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.0% of cases

5,797 variant cases - plus 3

14 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

More than one million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated (that's 9.1% of everyone who's eligible)

Provincial hospitalizations increase by nearly 75 cases today

The seven-day rolling average of daily reported COVID-19 cases stands at 679, down from 1,029/day just one week ago

Fewer than 28,000 daily tests have been conducted the last four days in a row (the last two are below 18,000)

70.31% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) have received one or more vaccine doses

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.09 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (61.72% of pop.)

At least 1.15 million people are fully vaccinated (7.96%)

10.26 million vaccine doses administered - plus 158,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 8, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

7,378 active cases - minus 559

621 people hospitalized - plus 74

537,076 confirmed cases - plus 469

520,811 recovered cases - plus 1,010

8,887 deaths - plus 18

529,698 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.6%

17,579 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.7%

481 people in ICU - minus 16

305 people on ventilators - minus 34

34 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

133,706 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 1,010

1,097 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - no change

4,009 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 30

At least 300 known cases of the delta (B.1.617.2) variant

Ontario will begin step one of its summer reopening plan this Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

23.64 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (62.19% of pop.)

At least 3.12 million people are fully vaccinated (8.22%)

26.76 million vaccine doses administered - plus 407,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

22,684 active cases - minus 1,368

1,786 active hospitalizations - minus 45

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,261

1.35 million recoveries - plus 36,78

25,745 deaths - plus 53

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.19 million cumulative cases

594,802 deaths - plus 421

63.7% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

173.35 million cases

3.73 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

