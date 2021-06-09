June 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

This is the Wednesday, June 9, 2021 coronavirus update. After over a week of decline, low recovery numbers today lead to active cases going up slightly in both Oakville and Halton. Oakville also added one new hospital case.

Ontario has great numbers all around: active cases, hospitalizations and ICU patients are all down today, though ventilators are slightly up. More than 1.25 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated, almost 10% of the province's eligible population.

Oakville, like the rest of the province, will officially move into step one this Friday, June 11. But growing cases of the delta variant in Toronto and Peel, which require both doses of vaccine to be protected from, risk a fourth wave if hotspots don't receive more doses.

It was announced today that fully vaccinated Canadians (and permanent residents) will soon be able to skip hotel quarantines when returning to Canada, with a target start date of early July 2021.

10.09% of Canada's eligible population is now fully vaccinated, cumulative cases in Canada reach 1.4 million, and the worldwide total of administered vaccine doses surpassed two billion last weekend.

**Vaccine booking update: Everyone in Halton age 18 and older is now eligible to book a vaccination appointment.

Youth age 12 to 17 can now book their first appointment for Halton's priority booking program. Youth in this age group will be prioritized for BOTH vaccine doses before the end of August 2021 (ahead of the new school year.)

Halton residents age 80 and older can now reschedule second dose appointments for an earlier date.

**CLICK HERE to book or re-book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Halton vaccine updates are only Monday to Friday. There are no school updates since teaching returned online.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

After over a week of decline, active cases are up very slightly in both Oakville and Halton today

Oakville adds one new hospital case

More than 70% of Halton's eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine

Pop-up clinics for youth 12 and older are happening in Oakville and Milton this week

Eight of the 13 active Halton outbreaks are at undisclosed workplaces

Summary of local vaccinations

388,000+ people have received at least one vaccine dose (71% of eligible pop. )

387,912 vaccine doses administered - plus 6,341

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update yesterday on June 8, 2021.

20 active cases - plus 1

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

5,578 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

67 deaths - no change

5,491 recoveries - plus 8

5,558 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

1,773 variant cases - plus 3

2 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

160 active cases - plus 3

16 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

17,758 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 21

229 deaths - no change

17,369 recoveries - plus 18

17,598 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.1% of cases

5,802 variant cases - plus 5

13 outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

9.16 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (62.19% of pop.)

At least 1.28 million people are fully vaccinated (8.70%)

10.44 million vaccine doses administered - plus 177,500

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. The province released the information on June 9, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

6,824 active cases - minus 554

571 people hospitalized - minus 50

537,487 confirmed cases - plus 411

521,743 recovered cases - plus 932

8,920 deaths - plus 33 (10 are from last month, not today)

530,663 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 98.7%

30,456 tests conducted with a positive rate of 2.0%

466 people in ICU - minus 15

314 people on ventilators - plus 9

28 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 6

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

134,608 confirmed cases of the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant - plus 902

1,125 confirmed cases of beta (B.1.351) variant - plus 28

4,073 confirmed cases of gamma (P.1) variant - plus 64

At least 320 known cases of the delta (B.1.617.2) variant

Ontario will begin step one of its summer reopening plan this Friday, June 11, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Fully vaccinated Canadians (and permanent residents) can soon skip hotel quarantines when returning to Canada, with a target start of early July

10.09% of Canada's eligible population is now fully vaccinated

The United States releases a plan to make and donate 500 million vaccine doses to other countries by summer 2023

The worldwide total of administered vaccine doses surpassed two billion last weekend

Summary of national vaccinations

23.80 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (62.63% of pop.)

At least 3.34 million people are fully vaccinated (8.82%)

27.15 million vaccine doses administered - plus 392,000

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update of June 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

21,718 active cases - minus 966

1,838 active hospitalizations - plus 52

1.40 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,419

1.35 million recoveries - plus 2,468

25,781 deaths - plus 36

Ranked 63rd in global deaths per capita at 66.99 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

33.20 million cumulative cases

595,301 deaths - plus 499

63.8% of adults have received at least one dose of vaccine

Ranked 18th in global deaths per capita at 179.66 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

173.67 million cases

3.74 million people have died worldwide

At least 2.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide

