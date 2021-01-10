How to keep your New Year's Resolutions

The time for new beginnings has come. For many people, a new year resembles a new chapter, and is when people often decide to make some changes in their life by making personal resolutions. The bigger challenge is how to keep those resolutions.

For some people, working out more often or eating healthier become important goals. Others decide to quit smoking or take up a new hobby. Saving up more money or deciding to spend more wisely are important goals to some as well. Many people also decide to make too many New Year’s resolutions, become overwhelmed and abandoned them all.

via Unsplash

Elaine Sigurdson, Career and Executive Coach explains why many people give up so quickly. “The big problem that I see is that many people have an “all or nothing mindset” in their attempts to change their behaviour. They become discouraged and give up when they fall off their program even once, instead of focusing on the many successful moments up till then. A much better approach is to anticipate and learn from missteps, identify the triggers that led to them and develop strategies to deal with them. This is a more realistic approach that’s proven to be successful in consolidating new behaviours and developing new habits.”

An important thing to consider is choosing only one or two goals to achieve rather than a whole list. Less is actually more, because the chances of success are higher. Tackling one thing at a time is easier. It gives you more time and energy to focus on completing that specific goal rather than stressing over many things all at once. Once you have completed your specific focus, you will feel successful and ready to complete a new goal.

via Unsplash

Sticking to your New Year’s resolutions can be difficult after a few months. There are many ways to help you avoid giving up. Finding what works for you is important. Remember your goals are to help you improve your lifestyle. Having a buddy can keep you motivated by reinforcing that you aren’t alone and encouraging you to keep going when you feel like giving up.

Elaine says one important thing to remember is, “You really need to think about it before you commit. Essentially, a resolution is a promise you are making to yourself. There are consequences for not following through in terms of loss of self-confidence and self-esteem."

Here are some questions to ask yourself before you make your resolution:

Is this an important priority for me?

Why is this important to me?

Plan out your way to achieve your goal by using S.M.A.R.T.

S : Specific

: Specific M : Measurable

: Measurable A : Attainable

: Attainable R : Relevant

: Relevant T: Time-based

In the end, always remember to be the best version of yourself and recognize that your efforts are significant in themselves. Trying but not succeeding is better than not trying at all. Be proud of yourself and believe in yourself.