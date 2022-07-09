Life-changing Cystic Fibrosis treatment is now funded in Ontario

× Expand Sabine van Straaten on Unsplash

Ontario approved coverage for Trikafta, the latest treatment option for cystic fibrosis, to those aged six and over through its publicly-funded drug program. It is estimated that one in every 3,600 children born in Canada has cystic fibrosis. There is no cure and is often lethal.

According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada: Trikafta is considered the single greatest innovation in the history of cystic fibrosis. It can treat up to 90% of Canadians with cystic fibrosis and addresses the underlying causes of the disease instead of just managing the symptoms, potentially preventing irreversible damage caused by this progressive disease. Health Canada approved it for children aged six to 11 with at least one F508del gene mutation in April 2022 and for those over 12 in June 2021.

The province is also changing the eligibility criteria to remove the measurement of patients’ lung function to further reduce barriers for cystic fibrosis patients to access life-changing treatments.

“Expanding coverage will ensure that more children with cystic fibrosis will be able to benefit from this innovative, life-changing treatment sooner,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Previously, treatment was only available to Ontarians aged 12 and over.

Following new recommendations by the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technology in Health (CADTH), Ontario is now the first province to expand access to youth aged six to 11.

Eligible patients and their families should reach out to their health care team to help determine if Trikafta is the right treatment option.

“Today’s news will change the trajectory of the disease and the future for many children and adults in Ontario who live with cystic fibrosis,” said Kelly Grover, President and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

“Ontario was one of the first provinces to fund the drug for those 12 years of age and older last year, and today has continued to recognize Trikafta’s extraordinary, transformative value by expanding coverage of Trikafta to include children ages six to 11 years old.

"We are pleased to see that the restrictive start criterion has also been removed, enabling more people to access the drug. We celebrate this news alongside our CF community in Ontario, who have worked tirelessly for this day.”