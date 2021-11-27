Living with Diabetes just got easier in Ontario

The Ontario government approved coverage for the FreeStyle Libre 2 system, the latest flash glucose monitoring system to become available, under the province’s publicly-funded drug program. Providing access to this innovative technology will help patients with diabetes more conveniently and quickly monitor their blood glucose levels.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin right here in Ontario. As we look towards the future, our government is committed to making life easier and more affordable for individuals living with diabetes," said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

"Providing coverage for the FreeStyle Libre 2 system through the Ontario Drug Benefit program will support individuals living with diabetes to better monitor their day-to-day health and improve their quality of life."

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, Ontarians eligible for the Ontario Drug Benefit - Trillium program with a prescription can receive FreeStyle Libre 2. This technology belongs to a group of glucose monitoring systems called flash glucose monitors. It is the second flash glucose monitor funded under the Ontario Drug Benefit program for Ontario residents who manage Type 1 or 2 diabetes with insulin.

Traditional blood glucose meters require individuals to take blood samples using frequent finger pricks, inconvenient and time-consuming. With a flash glucose monitor, individuals with diabetes can quickly review their real-time glucose reading by using a reader or smartphone app to scan a sensor worn on the back of the upper arm.

These monitors do not require obtaining a blood sample through finger pricks, making it easier and more convenient to monitor their glucose levels and stay healthy. It also enables people to check their blood glucose more often, leading to better health outcomes in the long term and helping prevent health emergencies.