Lockdown visiting rules for Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

In light of the new provincial lockdown measures announced by the Government and to help limit the number of people in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, the difficult decision was made to further reduce, visiting for our patients. Here are the new lockdown hospital visiting rules that go into effect on Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Lockdown hospital visiting rules
- Patients will be asked to choose one person to be their designated visitor
- This person will be the only individual allowed to visit them during their hospital stay
- Patients will not be permitted to switch designated visitors
Please note: individuals not on the list of designated visitors at the screening desks, will not be permitted to enter Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.
Hospital visiting hours during lockdown
For most patient units, the designated visitor will be allowed to visit one time each day, within one of the visiting time periods: 11:00am – 2:00pm OR 4:00pm – 7:00pm. Mental Health Inpatient visiting time: 5pm - 7pm
You are not allowed to visit COVID-19 positive patients and those waiting for COVID-19 test results, unless their medical status changes significantly for the worse.
Virtual Visiting
This is the option to partake in the Virtual Visiting program. It has benefitted many patients and families. Virtual visits are available seven days a week between 9:00am and 9:00pm. To book a virtual visit by click here or call 905-338-4615.
Lockdown hospital visitor entry locations
Everyone is required to go through active screening and enter through a designated Visitor entrance
- OTMH – Level 1 Parking Garage Entrance
- MDH – Maternal Newborn Entrance
- GH – South Entrance (ED Entrance for after-hours)
Visitors must:
- wear masks at all times
- sign in and out at the screening desk
- clean hands frequently and avoid touching any surface
In addition, visitors are asked to:
- stay in the patient room for the duration of their visit
- use public, not patient washrooms
- not visit other clinical areas of the building
- not take patients outside the hospital
Exceptions for visiting may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
If you have travelled outside of Canada and wish to visit one of our hospitals, latest travel rules are available on Government of Canada under the heading: COVID-19: Travel, quarantine and borders.
Bringing Food for Patients
- Food that is temperature sensitive (hot or cold), such as milk, yogurt or meat, should be offered to the patient during the course of your visit and must be removed from the patient room at the end of your visit, as they cannot be safely stored for the patient (note: microwaves and fridges are not available at this time).
- Nonperishable food items, such as crackers, cookies or chips can be left with the patient at their bedside at any time.
Everyone’s support in limiting the number of people in at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital will limit the spread of COVID-19.