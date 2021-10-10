Looking after my mental health

On World Mental Health Day, for those of us who live with mental health challenges, it is a day to share our experience, strength and hope. While dealing with clinical anxiety and depression can be debilitating, it doesn’t have to be, if I look after myself. It takes an ongoing commitment and for me the care and support of those who I choose to have around me.

The start of my mental health challenges began in my early twenties. Spine-chilling fear sent me to the hospital on several occasions, which led to my first breakdown in my early thirties. For over 20 years, my mental health challenges were managed effectively with talk therapy and medication.

As I entered my 50s, medications I had relied on lost their effectiveness. I didn’t have access to a therapist or, more importantly, a psychiatrist. I went down another rabbit hole that eventually led me to be hospitalized twice. However, with the support of a first-class psychiatrist, therapist, and new medications combined with an incredibly supportive family, friends and work colleagues, I’ve emerged a far stronger individual.

Even during my most difficult days, I was able to keep moving forward. Here are the things that work for me, and I continue to use.

Keeping a regular sleep schedule - I work best with eight hours of sleep.

Eating healthy food – but not forgetting to treat myself from time to time. My indulgence is a cookie from the Sweetest Thing on Kerr Street.

Exercise several times a week – going to the Oakville YMCA and swimming 20 to 30 laps. I find this a type of exercise like meditation

Meaningful work – I love my work with Oakville News. It engages my mind and pushes me

Keep good people close – this one I can’t stress enough. Having healthy well-balanced and positive people around me has been a literal lifesaver.

Maintain boundaries – since I can’t always create the best atmosphere, I limit my exposure to people and situations that bring me down

Listen to my body – Over the years I’ve learned that when I’ve got pain or tension in my body, it can signal that something is bothering me

Understanding my limits and asking for help - these two go hand in hand. Like other people, I want to power through every situation, but I’ve come to realize that I have limitations. I’ve got to respect those, and it’s okay to ask for help.

Having positive distractions - reading a good book, playing with the dogs, or even colouring. If I’ve gone down a difficult path, having those to break the cycle works.

Be kind to myself - I’m my worst critic, and often my only critic. If I can change my negative self-talk to positive, my mood invariably brightens. It can also mean scheduling a day to just do something for myself.

Do all these things always work? NO. I still have bad days. I’m human. But my good days outweigh the bad. If you suffer from mental health, remember you are not alone. If you know of someone who does, sometimes, just saying “hi” can make a big difference.