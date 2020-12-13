Looking back at the pandemic in Oakville through 2020

The town of Oakville, Halton region, the province of Ontario, nation of Canada and the world at large have all radically changed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Today, December 13, marks nine months to the day since the pandemic began (both officially and unofficially) on Friday, March 13, 2020.

As we approach the end of the year and reach yet another milestone in the timeline, let's take a look back at the major events that have happened since then. How did we go from the first provincial restrictions in Oakville in March to the precipice of a vaccine just days away in the GTA?

Here's our month-by-month breakdown of major events for our town, region, province, country, and the world, showcasing what it's been like living with COVID-19 in Oakville

Note: for more reading and information, all underlined phrases and headlines can are hyperlinked to past articles and reports from Oakville News, in addition to government documents, press releases, statements, and stories from other credible news sources and health organizations from around the world.

JANUARY 2020

The month of January represented the beginnings of COVID-19's spread first in China and then around the world. Within the first 30 days of the crisis, we would go from the case being identified to the WHO declaring a "global health emergency."

FEBRUARY 2020

The spread of COVID-19 began taking off, including the first known case in Canada. Prominent media focus in North America began this month, and in the last few days of February, parallels were being drawn to the 2003 SARS epidemic.

A personal note from this story's author: On this same date, the author disembarked a cruise ship in Miami, Florida and returned home from vacation. Reading a news report about COVID-19, he remarked to a relative, "Nobody needs to worry - this is going to be fine." How wrong I was.

MARCH 2020

This was the month the global pandemic began. Cases exploded, the disease came to Canada, lockdowns began at all levels, and Ontario declared a state of emergency. The first round of plans were made to weather this pandemic "for a couple of weeks."

March 4: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau forms a COVID-19 federal response team

March 11: The WHO declares COVID-19 is the source of a worldwide pandemic

FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020 - The Pandemic Begins

Premier Doug Ford announces a state of emergency is being considered; it's made official four days later on March 17

Parliament in Ottawa begins work on a stimulus package and votes unanimously to shut down for at least five weeks

Sophie Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

The United States declares a national emergency

The pandemic continues in the early days of closures before lockdowns began in March....

March 16: Canada announces new entry restrictions and calls all citizens abroad to "come home immediately."

March 17: The European Union (EU) bars all travel from non-member nations

March 18: Oakville declares a state of emergency, joining Halton and the province of Ontario

March 24: The Tokyo Olympics are officially delayed until 2021

APRIL 2020

It's easy to forget since it feels so long ago, but April was the coldest and most frightening month of the pandemic. We now knew the seriousness of the coronavirus' reach, and the peak of the first wave hit in the third week of the month. There was no clear end to how long businesses, schools, and the world would stay closed.

April 2: COVID-19 infects 1 million patients globally

April 3: Oakville's physical distancing bylaw is put into effect

On the same day, the first case of COVID-19 in an Oakville long-term care home is reported

April 6: the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), a temporary, monthly $2,000 benefit for those who lost their jobs in the pandemic and meet criteria, begins taking applications today

April 7: Within 36 hours of the CERB being available, over 1.5 million Canadians applied for it

April 30: Airlines begin requiring face masks, one of the first policies adding to the effectiveness of mask-wearing by the general public

MAY 2020

As the weather improved and local conditions in Halton and other municipalities in Ontario got healthier, the province began implementing its three-stage reopening plan, better known as Stage 1. Towards the end of the month, global protests and conversations about policing in America and around the world began posing new health risks.

JUNE 2020

As Ontario began Stage 2 of its reopening plan, the science had become clear about masks: wearing a mask (and having it be mandatory to do so) was the single simplest and most effective way to help stop the spread of COVID-19 when leaving your home. By the end of June, most places had mandatory regulations in place.

June 4: Average daily infections in the United States surpasses 100,000 per day

June 11: Oakville's physical distancing bylaw is repealed by Mayor Rob Burton

June 12: The first regions in Ontario begin reopening in Stage 2 of the province's plan, including hair salons, some outdoor tourist attractions and sit-down patio dining at restaurants

June 18: Canada reports it's cumulative 100,000th case of COVID-19

June 19: Halton region, including Oakville, enters Stage 2

On the same day, private, indoor gatherings again of up to 10 people from the same "social bubble"

JULY 2020

After four months of lockdown, mid-July marked a breathing point where most of the province got a 10-12 week "break" where the rules of quarantine were relaxed and most businesses returned to operations, but many under dramatic new changes.

Indoor gatherings were temporarily allowed again, including large gatherings like church services, weddings and funerals. Entertainment venues like theatres and cinemas also re-opened, though with a 50 person limit to audiences.

On Friday, July 24, 2020, Ontario officially declared the four month state of emergency formally over (though the new Reopening Ontario Act took effect at the same time, extending some powers and "COVID-19 orders" indefinitely.)

AUGUST 2020

August saw some of the lowest new daily case numbers of the entire pandemic; there were several days where Oakville reported zero new cases. Hospitalizations and ICU patients reached an all-time low.

SEPTEMBER 2020

With summer ending, cases slowly began rising again before the beginning of Halton, Ontario and Canada's second wave. But one event was far more impactful than any other: after a six-month shutdown, schools across Ontario were beginning in-person classes again. But the organization of schedules and logistics of in-person and online classes would be a struggle.

OCTOBER 2020

As Thanksgiving approached, Toronto and Peel regions entered a "modified Stage 2" as cases and hospitalizations began once again. It was the beginning of the second wave in both Ontario and across Canada. Towards the end of the month, provinces that had so far managed to control COVID-19, such as Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Nova Scotia, began seeing their first true outbreaks.

October 9: Ontario's walk-in testing ends due to bottlenecks for test results; citizens are asked to only go for testing if they show symptoms or are required to by law

October 14: Oakville's Meals on Wheels delivers its one millionth meal

October 22: The EU cancels its travel corridor and agreement with Canada, citing rising cases in countries around Europe

NOVEMBER 2020

Early November saw the greatest change to how we evaluate the spread of disease in Ontario's regions: the colour coded framework. Five new levels would dictate what was allowed to be open and closed with only two major places (controversially) allowed open even in the strictest lockdown phase: big box stores and schools.

DECEMBER 2020

In the first two weeks of December, records continue to break almost daily municipally, provincially, federally and globally. However, the first vaccines are also finished efficacy testing, and one (the Pfizer vaccine) is approved and begins deployment.

December 8: An 81-year-old woman is the world's first person outside testing to be vaccinated.

December 9: Heath Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine for use in those age 16 and older across the country (making us only the second country to approve it)

December 11: Windsor-Essex and York regions will join Toronto and Peel in Lockdown beginning Monday, December 14, 2020

SUNDAY DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Nine Months Since the Pandemic Began

Oakville's active cases are rising

Halton has more open outbreaks than ever before, including 14 deaths just this week (the most of any week since March)

Ontario is finally nearing it's goal October goal of 60,000 tests/day two months after the deadline

Provincial active cases are at record highs, as hospitalizations approach that number

Canada has over 450,000 cases to date, including a record-high 72,000 active cases

By Christmas Day, Canada is expected to have 500,000 cases to date and 75-80,000 active

Daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the USA are at an all time high

Global cases exceed 70 million

Currently, the situations looks dire. But thankfully, the Pfizer vaccine begins deployment in only two days both in Ontario and across Canada. Two more vaccines are finished and currently being evaluated for distribution and the federal plan expects a majority of Canadians to be vaccinated by September 2021.

All of these, of course, represent just a small fraction of all the events that have taken place. But it's a snapshot into how the virus has defined a year of patience, planning, and radical, permanent change.

This story will be continually updated and added to over the next few weeks. Contributions to this story were made by various members of the Oakville News staff.