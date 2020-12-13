Looking back at the pandemic in Oakville through 2020

The town of Oakville, Halton region, the province of Ontario, nation of Canada and the world at large have all radically changed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Today, December 13, marks nine months to the day since the pandemic began (both officially and unofficially) on Friday, March 13, 2020.
As we approach the end of the year and reach yet another milestone in the timeline, let's take a look back at the major events that have happened since then. How did we go from the first provincial restrictions in Oakville in March to the precipice of a vaccine just days away in the GTA?
Here's our month-by-month breakdown of major events for our town, region, province, country, and the world, showcasing what it's been like living with COVID-19 in Oakville
Note: for more reading and information, all underlined phrases and headlines can are hyperlinked to past articles and reports from Oakville News, in addition to government documents, press releases, statements, and stories from other credible news sources and health organizations from around the world.
JANUARY 2020
The month of January represented the beginnings of COVID-19's spread first in China and then around the world. Within the first 30 days of the crisis, we would go from the case being identified to the WHO declaring a "global health emergency."
- The outbreak of pneumonia that began in China is identified as a new coronavirus disease on Tuesday, January 7, 2020
- January 11: A 61-year-old man in Wuhan, China is the first person to die of COVID-19
- January 23: The city of Wuhan is cut off by Chinese authorities
- One week later, on January 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) declares a global health emergency
FEBRUARY 2020
The spread of COVID-19 began taking off, including the first known case in Canada. Prominent media focus in North America began this month, and in the last few days of February, parallels were being drawn to the 2003 SARS epidemic.
- February 2: The first outside China death is reported; a 44-year-old man in the Philippines
- February 4: 3,600 passengers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship are quarantined; More than 20% of them would be infected by the time everyone had disembarked
- February 9: Deaths from the new disease surpass those of SARS in 2003
- February 11: The new disease is officially given a name by the WHO - COVID-19
- February 14: On Valentine's Day in Paris, an 81-year-old Chinese tourist is the first COVID-19 death in Europe
- February 24: The US stock market plunges more than 1,000 points over virus fears - the worst DOW day in years
- February 29: A patient near Seattle becomes the first US death from the disease
A personal note from this story's author: On this same date, the author disembarked a cruise ship in Miami, Florida and returned home from vacation. Reading a news report about COVID-19, he remarked to a relative, "Nobody needs to worry - this is going to be fine." How wrong I was.
MARCH 2020
This was the month the global pandemic began. Cases exploded, the disease came to Canada, lockdowns began at all levels, and Ontario declared a state of emergency. The first round of plans were made to weather this pandemic "for a couple of weeks."
- March 4: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau forms a COVID-19 federal response team
- March 11: The WHO declares COVID-19 is the source of a worldwide pandemic
FRIDAY, MARCH 13, 2020 - The Pandemic Begins
- Premier Doug Ford announces a state of emergency is being considered; it's made official four days later on March 17
- Parliament in Ottawa begins work on a stimulus package and votes unanimously to shut down for at least five weeks
- Sophie Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19
- The United States declares a national emergency
The pandemic continues in the early days of closures before lockdowns began in March....
- March 16: Canada announces new entry restrictions and calls all citizens abroad to "come home immediately."
- March 17: The European Union (EU) bars all travel from non-member nations
- March 18: Oakville declares a state of emergency, joining Halton and the province of Ontario
- March 24: The Tokyo Olympics are officially delayed until 2021
APRIL 2020
It's easy to forget since it feels so long ago, but April was the coldest and most frightening month of the pandemic. We now knew the seriousness of the coronavirus' reach, and the peak of the first wave hit in the third week of the month. There was no clear end to how long businesses, schools, and the world would stay closed.
- April 2: COVID-19 infects 1 million patients globally
- April 3: Oakville's physical distancing bylaw is put into effect
- On the same day, the first case of COVID-19 in an Oakville long-term care home is reported
- April 6: the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), a temporary, monthly $2,000 benefit for those who lost their jobs in the pandemic and meet criteria, begins taking applications today
- April 7: Within 36 hours of the CERB being available, over 1.5 million Canadians applied for it
- April 30: Airlines begin requiring face masks, one of the first policies adding to the effectiveness of mask-wearing by the general public
MAY 2020
As the weather improved and local conditions in Halton and other municipalities in Ontario got healthier, the province began implementing its three-stage reopening plan, better known as Stage 1. Towards the end of the month, global protests and conversations about policing in America and around the world began posing new health risks.
- May 1: Canada grants a royal assent to Bill C-15, adding the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) in addition to the CERB, helping students who didn't qualify for earlier programs
- May 13: The WHO warns that COVID-19 will likely never be eradicated, and the first public warning is made by them that a vaccine deployment will take 1-2 years to end the global crisis
- May 19: After two months of lockdown, Stage 1 officially begins in Ontario
- May 22: Stage 1 begins in Halton region
- May 26: The Toronto Zoo becomes the first tourist attraction to reopen in Ontario, opening a socially distant "drive-through scenic safari" that continued to operate for most of the pandemic (until the zoo closed a second time in November 2020)
JUNE 2020
As Ontario began Stage 2 of its reopening plan, the science had become clear about masks: wearing a mask (and having it be mandatory to do so) was the single simplest and most effective way to help stop the spread of COVID-19 when leaving your home. By the end of June, most places had mandatory regulations in place.
- June 4: Average daily infections in the United States surpasses 100,000 per day
- June 11: Oakville's physical distancing bylaw is repealed by Mayor Rob Burton
- June 12: The first regions in Ontario begin reopening in Stage 2 of the province's plan, including hair salons, some outdoor tourist attractions and sit-down patio dining at restaurants
- June 18: Canada reports it's cumulative 100,000th case of COVID-19
- June 19: Halton region, including Oakville, enters Stage 2
- On the same day, private, indoor gatherings again of up to 10 people from the same "social bubble"
JULY 2020
After four months of lockdown, mid-July marked a breathing point where most of the province got a 10-12 week "break" where the rules of quarantine were relaxed and most businesses returned to operations, but many under dramatic new changes.
Indoor gatherings were temporarily allowed again, including large gatherings like church services, weddings and funerals. Entertainment venues like theatres and cinemas also re-opened, though with a 50 person limit to audiences.
- July 4: The weekly, Saturday Civitans Farmer's Market reopens near downtown Oakville
- July 13: Outdoor pools in town become some of the first town facilities and recreation sites to re-open
- July 24: Oakville (and Halton Region) enter Stage 3 of reopening
On Friday, July 24, 2020, Ontario officially declared the four month state of emergency formally over (though the new Reopening Ontario Act took effect at the same time, extending some powers and "COVID-19 orders" indefinitely.)
AUGUST 2020
August saw some of the lowest new daily case numbers of the entire pandemic; there were several days where Oakville reported zero new cases. Hospitalizations and ICU patients reached an all-time low.
- August 1: The COVID-alert app, including development in Ontario, launches across the country to help contact tracing
- August 12: Oakville gets $6.9 million in pandemic funding
- August 13: Oakville increases parking fines at lakeside parks due to overcrowding and overuse, including concerns of social distancing not being observed
- August 14: One Pandemic Day, a documentary filmed and produced in Oakville, makes its premiere on demand and at Film.Ca Cinemas (where part of the movie is set)
- August 20: Halton District School Board changes the deadline for enrolling in classes for the new year, including the choice between in-person and online learning
- August 22: Police make 68 arrests at an Oakville car meet that wildly exceeded gathering limits at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex
SEPTEMBER 2020
With summer ending, cases slowly began rising again before the beginning of Halton, Ontario and Canada's second wave. But one event was far more impactful than any other: after a six-month shutdown, schools across Ontario were beginning in-person classes again. But the organization of schedules and logistics of in-person and online classes would be a struggle.
- September 10-20: The Toronto International Film Festival, one of Canada's largest annual international gatherings, moves almost entirely outdoors and digital, giving access to people around the country (and allowing our film critic to watch every single movie)
- September 14: In-person classes resume in the HDSB and HCDSB for the first time in six months
- September 23: Prime Minister Trudeau publicly declares "a second wave has begun in Canada"
- September 25: Rules for businesses are amended in Stage 3
- September 30: Federal government closes and effectively ends the CESB student benefit program
OCTOBER 2020
As Thanksgiving approached, Toronto and Peel regions entered a "modified Stage 2" as cases and hospitalizations began once again. It was the beginning of the second wave in both Ontario and across Canada. Towards the end of the month, provinces that had so far managed to control COVID-19, such as Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Nova Scotia, began seeing their first true outbreaks.
- October 9: Ontario's walk-in testing ends due to bottlenecks for test results; citizens are asked to only go for testing if they show symptoms or are required to by law
- October 14: Oakville's Meals on Wheels delivers its one millionth meal
- October 22: The EU cancels its travel corridor and agreement with Canada, citing rising cases in countries around Europe
NOVEMBER 2020
Early November saw the greatest change to how we evaluate the spread of disease in Ontario's regions: the colour coded framework. Five new levels would dictate what was allowed to be open and closed with only two major places (controversially) allowed open even in the strictest lockdown phase: big box stores and schools.
- November 7: A new framework goes into effect for Ontario, beginning the long-term plan of coloured levels, ranging from Green to Grey that is still being used
- November 13: After only six days in the Yellow-Protect Level, Halton Region (including Oakville) is upgraded to the Red-Control Level, where it remains today
- November 16: Halton enters the Red-Control Level
- November 23: Toronto and Peel regions begin a second lockdown, though less severe than the pre-Stage 0 lockdowns from March and April
DECEMBER 2020
In the first two weeks of December, records continue to break almost daily municipally, provincially, federally and globally. However, the first vaccines are also finished efficacy testing, and one (the Pfizer vaccine) is approved and begins deployment.
- December 8: An 81-year-old woman is the world's first person outside testing to be vaccinated.
- December 9: Heath Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine for use in those age 16 and older across the country (making us only the second country to approve it)
- December 11: Windsor-Essex and York regions will join Toronto and Peel in Lockdown beginning Monday, December 14, 2020
SUNDAY DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Nine Months Since the Pandemic Began
- Oakville's active cases are rising
- Halton has more open outbreaks than ever before, including 14 deaths just this week (the most of any week since March)
- Ontario is finally nearing it's goal October goal of 60,000 tests/day two months after the deadline
- Provincial active cases are at record highs, as hospitalizations approach that number
- Canada has over 450,000 cases to date, including a record-high 72,000 active cases
- By Christmas Day, Canada is expected to have 500,000 cases to date and 75-80,000 active
- Daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations in the USA are at an all time high
- Global cases exceed 70 million
Currently, the situations looks dire. But thankfully, the Pfizer vaccine begins deployment in only two days both in Ontario and across Canada. Two more vaccines are finished and currently being evaluated for distribution and the federal plan expects a majority of Canadians to be vaccinated by September 2021.
All of these, of course, represent just a small fraction of all the events that have taken place. But it's a snapshot into how the virus has defined a year of patience, planning, and radical, permanent change.
This story will be continually updated and added to over the next few weeks. Contributions to this story were made by various members of the Oakville News staff.