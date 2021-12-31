Looking back at the pandemic in Oakville through 2021

With the second year of the COVID-19 global pandemic coming to a close, it's no surprise that the town of Oakville, Halton region, the province of Ontario, nation of Canada and the world at large continue to experience radical changes.
As we approach the end of 2021 and reach yet another milestone in the timeline, Oakville News is continuing a project we began back in December 2020, creating a timeline of notable events in the history of COVID-19 to look back on what's happened.
When we last updated this list, Oakville (and all of Ontario) was on the precipice of moving into the second lockdown that started on December 26, 2020. With case counts setting new records amid the spread of the Omicron variant, how has the pandemic come back full circle?
Here's our month-by-month breakdown of major events for our town, region, province, country, and the world, showcasing what it's been like living with COVID-19 in Oakville over the last year.
- December 21: Premier Doug Ford announces all of Ontario will be moved into the Grey-Lockdown level on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020
JANUARY 2021
- January 4: As large shipments of COVID-19 vaccines begin arriving, the Ontario government releases a framework for ethical COVID-19 vaccine distribution; a priority list for who would first get vaccinated in Ontario
- January 7: One year officially passes from the first reported outbreak in Wuhan, China
- January 11: Mayor Rob Burton resigns from the Halton Police Board after it's revealed he approved police chief Steve Tanner's trip to Florida
- January 12: Ontario declares its second state of emergency due to COVID-19
- January 13: Three Halton men, including one from Oakville, are charged for stealing $300,000 worth of PPE
- January 20: The U.S.A. swears in President Joe Biden, who immediately writes several executive orders of COVID-19 relief
- January 22: The Halton Police Board pardons Chief Tanner for his Florida trip
- January 26: Ontario adjusts its timelines for dose #1 vaccine delivery amid the first of many shipping delays
- January 27: Cumulative cases worldwide reach 100 million people
- January 28: Some regions in Ontario reopen schools for in-person learning, but not Halton
- January 30: The one year anniversary of the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring a global health emergency
FEBRUARY 2021
- February 8: In-person classes resume for students in Halton Region
- February 11: The one year anniversary of the World Health Organization naming the new disease COVID-19
- February 12: Mere days after classes resume, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announces March Break will be delayed this year by one month to mid-April
- February 15: The second state of emergency ends
- February 16: Following the Family Day weekend, Halton re-enters the Red-Control level of the provincial reopening framework (after nearly two months of lockdown)
- February 18: Halton Regional Health confirms the first local case of the B.1.1.7 variant of concern (the first global variant that would later be renamed "the Alpha variant")
- February 23: The Town of Oakville announces a program allowing property owners to defer property tax payments until the end of the year
- February 25: St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre is announced as the first mass vaccine clinic site in Oakville
MARCH 2021
- March 7: Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton's Medical Officer of Health, releases her first video explaining the process for booking and attending appointments at Halton Region clinics
- March 11: Ontario's vaccination program begins in pharmacies, offering the AstraZeneca vaccine
- March 12: One year anniversary of Halton confirming the first case of COVID-19 in Oakville
- March 13: The first set of proposed lockdowns begin in Ontario, the unofficial start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province and in Canada
- March 20: Indoor dining capacity for all venues is increased from 10 people to 50 (or 50% capacity)
- March 26: Vaccine appointment booking begins for everyone age 70+
- March 29: As some areas of Ontario move back into Grey-Lockdown, gathering capacity limits are increased province-wide
- March 31: Less than a week after the last age expansion, appointment booking opens to all adults 65+
APRIL 2020
- April 1: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces the start of a third province-wide shutdown, moving everyone into the Grey-Lockdown level two days later amid growing cases
- April 6: Vaccine appointment booking begins for everyone age 60+
- April 8: The third COVID-19 state of emergency is declared in Ontario
- April 12: Stephen Lecce announces all Ontario schools will return to online classes after the (already delayed) April Break; classes will remain online for the rest of the 2020-21 schools year
- April 16: Several groups not dependant on age (mostly by job or living status) become eligible to receive their first dose of vaccine
- April 20: The AstraZeneca vaccine is made available to everyone in Ontario age 40+
- April 26: The Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club receive a Canadian Tire Jumpstart grant for their pandemic relief
- April 28: After months of pressure, Ontario introduces three paid sick days of leave for workers
- April 29: Ontario releases an ambitious plan to open vaccine booking to all adults in the province before the end of May 2021
MAY 2021
- May 5: Health Canada authorizes the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents age 12-17, a first for the age group (and five months after first approving the vaccine for adults)
- May 6: Oakville's cumulative COVID-19 cases reach 5,000
- May 7: The Oakville Chamber of Commerce begins handing out free rapid test kits for local small and medium businesses
- May 12: Local pharmacist Richard Price sits with Oakville News to answer common vaccination questions
- May 13: With the state of emergency set to end soon, Ontario's stay-at-home order is extended to "at least June 2nd"
- May 15: Halton updates its vaccine plan to have all youth age 12-17 prioritized for both doses before back-to-school in September 2021
- May 19: First dose appointment booking opens for everyone in Halton age 16+
- May 20: Preliminary details are revealed for the three step reopening plan over summer 2021 (similarly to May 2020) based on vaccine benchmarks
- May 28: Second dose appointments begin to be rescheduled, with the province hoping to have everyone fully vaccinated by the end of August 2021
- May 30: The Zonta Club of Oakville raises $100,000 for women's not-for-profits in Halton affected by the pandemic
JUNE 2021
- June 2: Premier Ford confirms that will schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, set to reopen in September 2021
- June 3: Active cases in Oakville reach a nine-month low
- June 5: The first COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic is announced for Oakville
- June 11: With cases low and vaccinations finally moving ahead of schedule, Ontario begins Step One of its reopening plan - three days ahead of schedule
- June 14: Second dose appointment booking is expanded as the Delta variant begins driving infections across Halton Region
- June 15: The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends anyone who got a first dose of AstraZeneca get an mRNA vaccine instead for their second dose
- June 18: As of today, 25 million Canadians have received at least one dose of vaccine
- June 19: For the first time in almost a year, Halton Region stops publishing new COVID-19 data on weekends and holidays (a blackout of data publishing still happening as of Dec. 31, 2021)
- June 30: Step Two of Ontario's reopening begins, again ahead of schedule
JULY 2021
- July 1: The Town of Oakville celebrates its second Canada Day virtually
- July 7: Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital opens its post-COVID syndrome clinic for those who have recovered but are still suffering from long-term symptoms
- July 9: Step Three of Ontario's reopening is announced to begin on July 16, a whole week earlier than originally scheduled
- July 12: Oakville News visits Wet n' Wild to see what it takes to open a waterpark after a nearly two-year closure
- July 13: Over 300 Halton Healthcare staff participate in a COVID-19 antibody research study
- July 16: Step Three begins, officially reopening almost all services in Ontario (with some or no restrictions)
- July 19: Amid growing pressure from Canadian citizens and the United States, the federal government announces Canada would begin allowing fully vaccinated U.S. travellers on August 9, 2021
- July 28: Halton Region announces it will begin closing some vaccination clinics as demand begins to wind down
AUGUST 2021
- August 1: Two inbound travellers falsifying COVID-19 information are fined $19,700 each
- August 4: Officials for Ontario reveal the first draft of their back-to-school plan for next month
- August 5: Sheridan College announces a vaccine mandate for students in residence beginning fall 2021
- August 9: Oakville Town Council approves a "post-pandemic economic recovery plan"
- August 14: One year passes since the premiere of One Pandemic Day, a documentary filmed and produced in Oakville about local pandemic life
- August 18: As the Delta variant continues spreading, Ontario declines to implement vaccine mandates; instead they announce a requirement for private businesses to simply have a policy put in place (whatever they decide is best for their specific business)
- August 26: Halton’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani makes a formal recommendation for local employers to implement workplace vaccination policies
SEPTEMBER 2021
- September 1: Premier Ford announces the province's vaccine certificate system that will go into effect for non-essential businesses in three weeks' time
- September 8: The United States reaches 40 million cumulative cases
- September 10: Amended workplace safety instructions go into effect in Halton Region
- September 14: Oakville Town Council approves a mandatory vaccination policy for all town staff (that went into effect on Oct. 31, 2021)
- September 17: The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association launches their "Safe Schools Now" program, citing the lack of support or a realistic safety plan from the provincial government
- September 22: Ontario's proof-of-vaccination rules for non-essential businesses begins
- September 28: Multiple outbreaks open at several schools in Halton
OCTOBER 2021
- October 4: The Town of Oakville reports 93% of all staff are fully vaccinated, but vaccination programs stall at a near stand-still with few remaining adults willing to get the shot, with only an approximate 100 new vaccine appointments daily
- October 7: Guidelines for safe Thanksgiving gatherings are issued; the first major holiday in 18 months
- October 9: Select venues (like arenas, cinemas, concert venues and meeting spaces) are allowed to reopen at 100% capacity with proof of vaccination
- October 13: The United States announces a reopening date of the Canada-U.S. land border in one month's time
- October 16: Proof of vaccine QR codes are made available in Ontario
- October 20: New rules go into effect for Halton gyms, fitness and health centres
- October 22: First details are revealed about the $300/week Canadian Worker Lockdown Benefit, designed to take the place of CERB nationwide
- Also Oct. 22: Premier Ford releases a plan for Ontario to phase out all capacity limits and COVID-19 restrictions before March 31, 2022, called "A Plan to Safely Reopen Ontario and Manage COVID-19 Long-Term"
- October 30: The United States' FDA approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11
NOVEMBER 2021
- November 2: Worldwide deaths from COVID-19 surpass five million people
- November 4: After 20 months apart, all seven groups in the Oakville Choir for Children & Youth returns to rehearsal
- November 6: Third, booster vaccine dose booking eligibility opens for select groups in Halton, including those age 70+, First Nations people and healthcare workers
November 9, 2021 was an unusually event-filled day with COVID-19 news:
- Halton Region surpassed 20,000 cumulative cases
- Booster doses appointments began in Halton (see above)
- Both Ontario and Canada reached 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated
- The United States reopens its land borders for travel from Canada
More dates from November continue below:
- November 13: Canadians with a first dose of vaccine reaches 30 million
- November 18: Ontario reports its highest day of cases in two months
- November 19: Health Canada approves the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11
- November 20: Canada drops its testing requirement for fully vaccinated Canadians returning home via the U.S. land border (a change that would last less than a month)
- November 22-30: The GO-VAXX bus mobile clinic spends more than a week specifically at various locations in Oakville
- November 23: Halton opens booking appointments for children to get vaccinated
- November 28: The Omicron variant is classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization
- November 30: Vaccine mandates begin for all rail and air travellers in Canada
DECEMBER 2020
- December 2: The first case of Omicron is confirmed in Halton, linked to returning travel from Nigeria
- December 3: Ontario reports over 1,000 new cases in one day for the first time in over six months
- December 7: Ontario pauses raising capacity in high-risk businesses
- December 11: Several new measures are announced by Ontario's provincial government and Dr. Kieran Moore to slow the spread of Omicron
- December 13: Booster dose booking opens in Halton to anyone age 50+
- December 14: Active cases are up 70% in the last week and 1 in 5 Ontario schools report cases
- December 15: Ontario announces free rapid tests will be made available at hundreds of locations; over the next few days, most sites run out within hours of opening
- Also December 15: Cumulative U.S. cases reach 50 million people
- December 16: Halton reports a record-high number of new cases (as it would do several times again in the following two weeks)
- December 18: Ontario imposes a 50% capacity limit anywhere with over 1,000 people
- December 19: Dozens of changes take effect in Ontario to slow Omicron with only 36 hours notice, including new capacity limits, business restrictions and limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings for the holidays
- December 20: Booking opens in Halton and Ontario-wide for anyone age 18+ to get a booster, third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- December 22: Oakville updates gathering sizes and limits as Omicron spreads
- December 24: Ontario reports nearly 10,000 new daily cases for the first time ever, far above any previous record
- December 30: Back-to-school is delayed province-wide to Jan. 5, 2022 due to Omicron
FRIDAY DECEMBER 31, 2021 - Where we are 22 months into the pandemic
- The Town of Oakville, Halton Region, and province of Ontario all set new daily case records just yesterday (Dec. 30), all 2-3x higher than previous records from only weeks prior
- Active cases locally, provincially and nationally are at an all-time high
- Despite high case numbers, hospitalizations have not reached record numbers, nor have ICU admissions substantially increased
- Halton Region, in its first year of vaccinations, has given over 1.05 million doses (including over 100,000 booster shots)
- Ontario has changed, starting today, who is eligible to get a free PCR test, now saying rapid tests will be the standard for most people to check if they have COVID-19
- 2.15 million Canadians have been infected with COVID-19 at some point in the last two years
- Daily cases in the USA are at an all time high
- Global cases exceed 285 million people
Most people are exhausted, impatient and tired after nearly two years of living in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Omicron variant, while likely less severe, is by far the most infectious variant of the pandemic and one of the most infectious and fast-spreading diseases of the modern age.
With a continued vaccine program, over 100,000 Ontarians getting their booster dose every day, and continued safety programs in place for services in our community, there is hope the pandemic will eventually end.
The evidence, in the meantime, is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease. CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic.
All of these, of course, represent just a small fraction of all the events that have taken place in the last year. But it's a snapshot into how the coronavirus has again defined a year of patience, planning, and radical, permanent change.
This story will be continually updated and added to over the next few weeks. Contributions to this story were made by several members of the Oakville News staff.