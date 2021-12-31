Looking back at the pandemic in Oakville through 2021

With the second year of the COVID-19 global pandemic coming to a close, it's no surprise that the town of Oakville, Halton region, the province of Ontario, nation of Canada and the world at large continue to experience radical changes.

As we approach the end of 2021 and reach yet another milestone in the timeline, Oakville News is continuing a project we began back in December 2020, creating a timeline of notable events in the history of COVID-19 to look back on what's happened.

When we last updated this list, Oakville (and all of Ontario) was on the precipice of moving into the second lockdown that started on December 26, 2020. With case counts setting new records amid the spread of the Omicron variant, how has the pandemic come back full circle?

Here's our month-by-month breakdown of major events for our town, region, province, country, and the world, showcasing what it's been like living with COVID-19 in Oakville over the last year.

Note: for more reading and information, all underlined phrases and headlines can are hyperlinked to past articles and reports from Oakville News, in addition to government documents, press releases, statements, and stories from other credible news sources and health organizations from around the world.

You can also read the original story, covering March to December 2020, at this link here.

JANUARY 2021

FEBRUARY 2021

MARCH 2021

APRIL 2020

MAY 2021

JUNE 2021

JULY 2021

AUGUST 2021

SEPTEMBER 2021

OCTOBER 2021

NOVEMBER 2021

November 9, 2021 was an unusually event-filled day with COVID-19 news:

Halton Region surpassed 20,000 cumulative cases Booster doses appointments began in Halton (see above) Both Ontario and Canada reached 85% of the eligible population fully vaccinated The United States reopens its land borders for travel from Canada

More dates from November continue below:

DECEMBER 2020

FRIDAY DECEMBER 31, 2021 - Where we are 22 months into the pandemic

Most people are exhausted, impatient and tired after nearly two years of living in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Omicron variant, while likely less severe, is by far the most infectious variant of the pandemic and one of the most infectious and fast-spreading diseases of the modern age.

With a continued vaccine program, over 100,000 Ontarians getting their booster dose every day, and continued safety programs in place for services in our community, there is hope the pandemic will eventually end.

The evidence, in the meantime, is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units all affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines are effective at protecting you from COVID-19 and significantly reducing your risks of getting sick, going to hospital, and dying from the disease. CLICK HERE to book a first, second or third vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic.

All of these, of course, represent just a small fraction of all the events that have taken place in the last year. But it's a snapshot into how the coronavirus has again defined a year of patience, planning, and radical, permanent change.

This story will be continually updated and added to over the next few weeks. Contributions to this story were made by several members of the Oakville News staff.