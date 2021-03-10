March 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, March 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report dips in active cases today, but only by a fraction of yesterday's large one-day increase. Today's active cases in across Ontario and Canada are increasing yet again.

As Ontario is scheduled to administer its one millionth dose of vaccine later today, Premier Ford announces three cities will begin giving the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. The United States Congress has approved President Biden's $1.9 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville and Halton report a drop in active cases today, but only by a fraction of yesterday's large one-day increase

Halton's positivity percent has increased back to 2.5%, ending a five week downward trend and all but guaranteeing Halton will remain in the Red-Control level for the foreseeable future

14 new classrooms or cohorts have closed in Halton Region, including five classes from an outbreak at River Oaks Public School

School cases are up in Halton by a record-setting ten new cases; five are in Oakville

The new case incidence rate has increased to 1.2 new cases for every confirmed COVID-19 infection

Halton has reported zero deaths for six days in a row

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 9, 2021.

98 active cases - minus 7

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,131 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

59 deaths - no change

2,974 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 14

3,033 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

7 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

300 active cases - minus 5

21 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

9,883 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 33

198 deaths - no change

9,385 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 38

9,583 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases

17 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

30 active cases in Oakville - plus 5

85 active cases in Halton - plus 10

42 Halton classrooms closed - plus 14

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 10, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

11,311 active cases - plus 88

678 people hospitalized - minus 11

978,700 vaccinations - plus 35,200

312,428 confirmed cases - plus 1,316

294,018 recovered cases - plus 1,212

7,099 deaths - plus 16

301,117 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

54,149 tests conducted, coming back 2.5% positive

281 people in ICU - minus 9

178 people on ventilators - minus 6

151 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern

921 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 13

967 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 13

Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)

1,386 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 62

2,059 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

816 schools with at least one active case (16.9%) - plus 36

34 schools closed - no change

Premier Doug Ford made an announcement today about the new pharmacy vaccine clinics for anyone between 60 and 65 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,400 active cases - plus 150

2.60 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (6.9% of pop.)

895,800 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,332 deaths - plus 36

843,000 recoveries - plus 2,900

United States coronavirus update

29.21 million total cases

528,000+ deaths

93.7 million+ vaccine doses administered (28.2 doses per 100 people)

The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day (more than twice as fast as Canada's rate per 100,000)

Global coronavirus update

117.85 million total cases

2.61 million deaths

316.6 million+ vaccinations (4.1 doses per 100 people)

