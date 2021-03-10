March 10, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, March 10, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton report dips in active cases today, but only by a fraction of yesterday's large one-day increase. Today's active cases in across Ontario and Canada are increasing yet again.
As Ontario is scheduled to administer its one millionth dose of vaccine later today, Premier Ford announces three cities will begin giving the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday. The United States Congress has approved President Biden's $1.9 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville and Halton report a drop in active cases today, but only by a fraction of yesterday's large one-day increase
- Halton's positivity percent has increased back to 2.5%, ending a five week downward trend and all but guaranteeing Halton will remain in the Red-Control level for the foreseeable future
- 14 new classrooms or cohorts have closed in Halton Region, including five classes from an outbreak at River Oaks Public School
- School cases are up in Halton by a record-setting ten new cases; five are in Oakville
- The new case incidence rate has increased to 1.2 new cases for every confirmed COVID-19 infection
- Halton has reported zero deaths for six days in a row
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 9, 2021.
- 98 active cases - minus 7
- 7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,131 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,974 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 14
- 3,033 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 300 active cases - minus 5
- 21 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 9,883 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 33
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,385 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 38
- 9,583 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
- 17 outbreaks - plus 1
Local schools update
- 30 active cases in Oakville - plus 5
- 85 active cases in Halton - plus 10
- 42 Halton classrooms closed - plus 14
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Beginning this Friday, over 300 pharmacies in three health units (Toronto, Kingston and Windsor) will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone between 60-65 in a new pilot program
- Today's active cases are up yet again in the province as even more cases are testing positive for variants of concern
- A list has been released for who will be eligible for a vaccine in Phase Two of the provincial plan
- Later today, Ontario will administer its one millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants of concern - a trend that's now beginning
- Ontario has formed a "Tourism Task Force" to rebuild the province's tourism sector after COVID-19
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 10, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 11,311 active cases - plus 88
- 678 people hospitalized - minus 11
- 978,700 vaccinations - plus 35,200
- 312,428 confirmed cases - plus 1,316
- 294,018 recovered cases - plus 1,212
- 7,099 deaths - plus 16
- 301,117 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%
- 54,149 tests conducted, coming back 2.5% positive
- 281 people in ICU - minus 9
- 178 people on ventilators - minus 6
- 151 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2
Summary of variants of concern
- 921 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 13
- 967 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 13
Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)
- 1,386 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 62
- 2,059 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 816 schools with at least one active case (16.9%) - plus 36
- 34 schools closed - no change
Premier Doug Ford made an announcement today about the new pharmacy vaccine clinics for anyone between 60 and 65 to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine:
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Health Canada is encouraging to accept the first vaccine offered and not to go "vaccine shopping"
- Canada has shipped just under 3 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the provinces have used 82% of that (AstraZeneca doses will be delivered to the provinces starting this week)
- Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada
- Heath officials in British Columbia are reflecting on today's one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Canada
- The United States House and Senate approve President Biden's $1.9 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill
- Global deaths now total over 2.6 million people worldwide
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 9, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,400 active cases - plus 150
- 2.60 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (6.9% of pop.)
- 895,800 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,332 deaths - plus 36
- 843,000 recoveries - plus 2,900
United States coronavirus update
- 29.21 million total cases
- 528,000+ deaths
- 93.7 million+ vaccine doses administered (28.2 doses per 100 people)
- The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day (more than twice as fast as Canada's rate per 100,000)
Global coronavirus update
- 117.85 million total cases
- 2.61 million deaths
- 316.6 million+ vaccinations (4.1 doses per 100 people)
