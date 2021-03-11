March 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand back to school

This is the Thursday, March 11, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton has reported zero deaths from COVID-19 in the last week, a statistic unseen since last year. Cases in schools, including outbreaks and closed classes and cohorts, are growing exponentially.

Ontario has officially administered over one million doses of vaccine. Variants of concern are driving active cases up in Canada again, including Sudbury region being moved to the Grey-Lockdown level, effective tonight at 12:01 a.m. (Friday morning) using Ontario's "emergency brake."

Canada declares today a National Day of Observance to honour those lost to COVID-19 And earlier this afternoon, President Biden signed his $1.9 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill into law.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville adds 14 recoveries and Halton's active cases are down by five for the second day in a row

Halton's positivity percent has increased back to 2.5%, ending a five week downward trend and all but guaranteeing Halton will remain in the Red-Control level for the foreseeable future

14 new classrooms or cohorts have closed in Halton Region, including five classes from an outbreak at River Oaks Public School

Halton Catholic District School Board's COVID-19 monitoring page was unavailable for updates today

The new case incidence rate has increased to 1.2 new cases for every confirmed COVID-19 infection

Halton has reported zero deaths in the last week

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 10, 2021.

98 active cases - no change

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,145 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

59 deaths - no change

2,988 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 14

3,047 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

8 outbreaks - plus 1

Status in Halton

295 active cases - minus 5

21 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

9,914 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31

198 deaths - no change

9,421 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 36

9,619 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases

19 outbreaks - plus 2

Local schools update

34 active cases in Oakville - plus 4

88 active cases in Halton - plus 3

42 Halton classrooms closed - plus 14 (as of yesterday)

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 11, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

11,283 active cases - minus 28

680 people hospitalized - plus 2

1.02 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 40,600

313,520 confirmed cases - plus 1,092

295,128 recovered cases - plus 1,110

7,109 deaths - plus 10

302,237 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

60,619 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive

277 people in ICU - minus 4

184 people on ventilators - plus 6

153 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern

956 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 35

1,025 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 48

Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)

1,431 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 45

2,183 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

834 schools with at least one active case (17.3%) - plus 18

33 schools closed - minus 1

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data earlier today concerning the possible impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada declares today, March 11, a "National Day of Observance to honour those lost to COVID-19"

Health Canada is encouraging to accept the first vaccine offered and not to go "vaccine shopping"

Variants of concern continue driving the slow increase of active cases in Canada across most provinces

Earlier this afternoon, President Biden signed his $1.9 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill into law

Global vaccinations are now above 325 million

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,550 active cases - plus 150

2.69 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.1% of pop.)

899,400 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,366 deaths - plus 34

846,400 recoveries - plus 3,400

United States coronavirus update

29.28 million total cases

529,600+ deaths

95.7 million+ vaccine doses administered (28.8 doses per 100 people)

The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day

Global coronavirus update

118.35 million total cases

2.62 million deaths

325.5 million+ vaccinations (4.2 doses per 100 people)

