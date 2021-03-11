March 11, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

back to school
This is the Thursday, March 11, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton has reported zero deaths from COVID-19 in the last week, a statistic unseen since last year. Cases in schools, including outbreaks and closed classes and cohorts, are growing exponentially.
Ontario has officially administered over one million doses of vaccine. Variants of concern are driving active cases up in Canada again, including Sudbury region being moved to the Grey-Lockdown level, effective tonight at 12:01 a.m. (Friday morning) using Ontario's "emergency brake."
Canada declares today a National Day of Observance to honour those lost to COVID-19 And earlier this afternoon, President Biden signed his $1.9 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill into law.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville adds 14 recoveries and Halton's active cases are down by five for the second day in a row
- Halton's positivity percent has increased back to 2.5%, ending a five week downward trend and all but guaranteeing Halton will remain in the Red-Control level for the foreseeable future
- 14 new classrooms or cohorts have closed in Halton Region, including five classes from an outbreak at River Oaks Public School
- Halton Catholic District School Board's COVID-19 monitoring page was unavailable for updates today
- The new case incidence rate has increased to 1.2 new cases for every confirmed COVID-19 infection
- Halton has reported zero deaths in the last week
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 10, 2021.
- 98 active cases - no change
- 7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,145 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,988 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 14
- 3,047 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 295 active cases - minus 5
- 21 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 9,914 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,421 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 36
- 9,619 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
- 19 outbreaks - plus 2
Local schools update
- 34 active cases in Oakville - plus 4
- 88 active cases in Halton - plus 3
- 42 Halton classrooms closed - plus 14 (as of yesterday)
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has now administered over one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
- Active cases are down in the province today, but by only 28 cases (0.2% of cases)
- A list has been released for who will be eligible for a vaccine in Phase Two of the provincial plan
- On today's National Day of Observance to honour those lost to COVID-19, "Every single number represents suffering and grief," said Dr. Adalsteinn Brown in a modelling report today at Queen's Park
- Dr. Brown also said that cases in Ontario are "substantially above their levels two weeks ago"
- Ontario activates the "emergency brake" and sends Sudbury back to the Grey-Lockdown level
- Beginning tomorrow, over 300 pharmacies in three health units (Toronto, Kingston and Windsor) will offer the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone between 60-65 in a new pilot program
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants of concern - a trend confirmed by Dr. Brown today
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 11, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 11,283 active cases - minus 28
- 680 people hospitalized - plus 2
- 1.02 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 40,600
- 313,520 confirmed cases - plus 1,092
- 295,128 recovered cases - plus 1,110
- 7,109 deaths - plus 10
- 302,237 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%
- 60,619 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive
- 277 people in ICU - minus 4
- 184 people on ventilators - plus 6
- 153 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern
- 956 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 35
- 1,025 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 48
Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)
- 1,431 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 45
- 2,183 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 834 schools with at least one active case (17.3%) - plus 18
- 33 schools closed - minus 1
Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data earlier today concerning the possible impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province:
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada declares today, March 11, a "National Day of Observance to honour those lost to COVID-19"
- Health Canada is encouraging to accept the first vaccine offered and not to go "vaccine shopping"
- Variants of concern continue driving the slow increase of active cases in Canada across most provinces
- Earlier this afternoon, President Biden signed his $1.9 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill into law
- Global vaccinations are now above 325 million
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 10, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,550 active cases - plus 150
- 2.69 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.1% of pop.)
- 899,400 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,366 deaths - plus 34
- 846,400 recoveries - plus 3,400
United States coronavirus update
- 29.28 million total cases
- 529,600+ deaths
- 95.7 million+ vaccine doses administered (28.8 doses per 100 people)
- The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day
Global coronavirus update
- 118.35 million total cases
- 2.62 million deaths
- 325.5 million+ vaccinations (4.2 doses per 100 people)
Sources: