March 11, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, March 11, 2023. There's lots of great health news this week: Oakville is reporting its best improved COVID-19 data since last summer 2022.

Local case numbers are down and there were no new deaths in town. Halton's active cases are down by 20% and Oakville's are down by nearly 50% since last Saturday.

Cumulative deaths across Canada reached the notable milestone of 50,000 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. Those are only confirmed cases and deaths; the actual total is almost certainly higher.

Ontario has revised the provincial vaccination rates for the first time in over a month. No additional details are being provided by sources about the delays through February; they have not responded to Oakville News' multiple requests for comment.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace almost 75% slower from fall 2021.

Nearly 760 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic; 6.85 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

28 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (20 less than last week)

3 people were hospitalized (1 more than last week)

Zero new deaths (3 less than last week)

2 active outbreaks in Oakville - no change

Halton COVID-19 Update:

89 new cases of COVID-19 (20 less than last week)

8 people were hospitalized (no change)

2 new deaths (2 less than last week)

4 active outbreaks in Halton - minus 1

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.54 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

25% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

38% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.59 million cases in Ontario to date

16,217 deaths to date (+53 this week)

996 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (-11 this week)

There are 90 people in ICU (-24 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.96% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (No change)

82.51% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.01%)

51.98% of people have received a third dose (+0.01%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.52 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 530,500 active cases in Canada (+3,200 this week)

3,552 people are currently in hospital (-89 this week)

There are 50,091 deaths to date (+161 this week)

82.69% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.01%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 103.67 million; 1.12 million have died

Only 16.2% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

759.40 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.86 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

