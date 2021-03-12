March 12, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Friday, March 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Both Oakville and Halton report the exact same number of new cases and recoveries today. Cases in schools are down but hospitalizations are up.

In Ontario, four health regions will move to new levels in the coloured framework system. Today's new and active case numbers are the highest in weeks as the total number of variant cases surpasses 1,000. Variants of concern are driving active cases up in Canada again as cumulative COVID-19 cases nationwide reach 900,000.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 11, 2021.

  • 98 active cases - no change
  • 12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5
  • 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
  • 3,168 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 3,011 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 23
  • 3,070 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
  • 8 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

  • 295 active cases - no change
  • 25 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
  • 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
  • 9,959 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45
  • 198 deaths - no change
  • 9,466 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 45
  • 9,664 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
  • 20 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

  • 34 active cases in Oakville - no change
  • 83 active cases in Halton - minus 5
  • 41 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 12, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 11,512 active cases - plus 229
  • 676 people hospitalized - minus 4
  • 1.06 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 43,500
  • 314,891 confirmed cases - plus 1,371
  • 296,252 recovered cases - plus 1,124
  • 7,127 deaths - plus 18
  • 303,379 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%
  • 64,611 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive
  • 282 people in ICU - plus 5
  • 189 people on ventilators - plus 5
  • 149 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern

  • 1,005 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7  variant - plus 49
  • 1,081 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 56

Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)

  • 1,471 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 40
  • 2,320 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
  • 850 schools with at least one active case (17.6%) - plus 14
  • 34 schools closed - plus 1

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data yesterday concerning the possible impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 30,500 active cases - minus 50
  • 2.79 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.3% of pop.)
  • 902,100 confirmed and suspected cases to date
  • 22,402 deaths - plus 36
  • 849,200 recoveries - plus 2,800

United States coronavirus update

  • 29.35 million total cases
  • 531,500+ deaths
  • 98.2 million+ vaccine doses administered (29.9 doses per 100 people)
  • The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day

Global coronavirus update

  • 118.8 million total cases
  • 2.6 million deaths
  • 335.3 million+ vaccinations (4.2 doses per 100 people)

Sources: 