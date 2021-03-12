March 12, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Covid-19 Update
This is the Friday, March 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Both Oakville and Halton report the exact same number of new cases and recoveries today. Cases in schools are down but hospitalizations are up.
In Ontario, four health regions will move to new levels in the coloured framework system. Today's new and active case numbers are the highest in weeks as the total number of variant cases surpasses 1,000. Variants of concern are driving active cases up in Canada again as cumulative COVID-19 cases nationwide reach 900,000.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Both Oakville and Halton report the exact same number of new cases and recoveries today
- Halton's positivity percent has increased back to 2.5%, ending a five week downward trend and all but guaranteeing Halton will remain in the Red-Control level for the foreseeable future
- Five new hospitalizations are reported in Oakville while Halton schools have five recoveries
- Three new workplaces declare outbreaks in Halton, including one in Oakville
- The new case incidence rate has increased to 1.2 new cases for every confirmed COVID-19 infection
- Halton has reported zero deaths and zero variants of concern in over a week; a great sign of improvement
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 11, 2021.
- 98 active cases - no change
- 12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,168 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,011 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 23
- 3,070 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 295 active cases - no change
- 25 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 9,959 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,466 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 45
- 9,664 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
- 20 outbreaks - plus 1
Local schools update
- 34 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 83 active cases in Halton - minus 5
- 41 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- New and active cases in Ontario reach their highest numbers in almost a month
- A list has been released for who will be eligible for a vaccine in Phase Two of the provincial plan
- The province now has over 1,000 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant
- Ontario sends Sudbury and Lambton back to the Grey-Lockdown level, while two other health units also get stricter measures in Ontario's framework
- Starting today, 300 pharmacies in three health units (Toronto, Kingston and Windsor) now offer the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone between 60-65
- The rolling seven-day average of new cases is now 1,269 cases, up from 1,052/day one week ago
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants of concern; a trend confirmed by Dr. Brown yesterday
- ICU and ventilator patients both increase by five
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 12, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 11,512 active cases - plus 229
- 676 people hospitalized - minus 4
- 1.06 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 43,500
- 314,891 confirmed cases - plus 1,371
- 296,252 recovered cases - plus 1,124
- 7,127 deaths - plus 18
- 303,379 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%
- 64,611 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive
- 282 people in ICU - plus 5
- 189 people on ventilators - plus 5
- 149 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,005 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 49
- 1,081 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 56
Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)
- 1,471 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 40
- 2,320 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 850 schools with at least one active case (17.6%) - plus 14
- 34 schools closed - plus 1
Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data yesterday concerning the possible impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province:
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has reported 900,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began
- Today marks one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic
- Health Canada is encouraging to accept the first vaccine offered and not to go "vaccine shopping"
- Variants of concern continue driving the slow increase of active cases in Canada across most provinces
- President Biden signed his $1.9 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill into law yesterday, also saying vaccines will be available to all adults in the USA as of May 1, 2021
- For the first time, global vaccinations in a single day exceeded 10 million doses yesterday
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,500 active cases - minus 50
- 2.79 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.3% of pop.)
- 902,100 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,402 deaths - plus 36
- 849,200 recoveries - plus 2,800
United States coronavirus update
- 29.35 million total cases
- 531,500+ deaths
- 98.2 million+ vaccine doses administered (29.9 doses per 100 people)
- The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day
Global coronavirus update
- 118.8 million total cases
- 2.6 million deaths
- 335.3 million+ vaccinations (4.2 doses per 100 people)
