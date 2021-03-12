March 12, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Covid-19 Update

This is the Friday, March 12, 2021 coronavirus update. Both Oakville and Halton report the exact same number of new cases and recoveries today. Cases in schools are down but hospitalizations are up.

In Ontario, four health regions will move to new levels in the coloured framework system. Today's new and active case numbers are the highest in weeks as the total number of variant cases surpasses 1,000. Variants of concern are driving active cases up in Canada again as cumulative COVID-19 cases nationwide reach 900,000.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Both Oakville and Halton report the exact same number of new cases and recoveries today

Halton's positivity percent has increased back to 2.5%, ending a five week downward trend and all but guaranteeing Halton will remain in the Red-Control level for the foreseeable future

Five new hospitalizations are reported in Oakville while Halton schools have five recoveries

Three new workplaces declare outbreaks in Halton, including one in Oakville

The new case incidence rate has increased to 1.2 new cases for every confirmed COVID-19 infection

Halton has reported zero deaths and zero variants of concern in over a week; a great sign of improvement

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 11, 2021.

98 active cases - no change

12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 5

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,168 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 23

59 deaths - no change

3,011 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 23

3,070 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

8 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

295 active cases - no change

25 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

9,959 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45

198 deaths - no change

9,466 recoveries (94.9% of all cases) - plus 45

9,664 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases

20 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

34 active cases in Oakville - no change

83 active cases in Halton - minus 5

41 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 12, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

11,512 active cases - plus 229

676 people hospitalized - minus 4

1.06 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 43,500

314,891 confirmed cases - plus 1,371

296,252 recovered cases - plus 1,124

7,127 deaths - plus 18

303,379 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.3%

64,611 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive

282 people in ICU - plus 5

189 people on ventilators - plus 5

149 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern

1,005 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 49

1,081 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 56

Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)

1,471 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 40

2,320 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

850 schools with at least one active case (17.6%) - plus 14

34 schools closed - plus 1

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown (co-chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table) and Dr. David Williams (Ontario’s chief medical officer of health) discussed Ontario’s updated modelling data yesterday concerning the possible impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the province:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 11, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,500 active cases - minus 50

2.79 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.3% of pop.)

902,100 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,402 deaths - plus 36

849,200 recoveries - plus 2,800

United States coronavirus update

29.35 million total cases

531,500+ deaths

98.2 million+ vaccine doses administered (29.9 doses per 100 people)

The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day

Global coronavirus update

118.8 million total cases

2.6 million deaths

335.3 million+ vaccinations (4.2 doses per 100 people)

Sources: