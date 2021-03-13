March 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: WHO

This is the Saturday, March 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton reports its 10,000th case of COVID-19 in the Region since the pandemic began one year ago.

Active cases are down in the region but increased in Oakville today. New and active cases in Ontario and across Canada reach their highest numbers in nearly a month, driven by variants of concern. More than half of Ontario's new cases are coming from Toronto, Peel and York.

Halton Region announces 40,000 vaccinations have been completed and the USA surpasses 100 million administered doses.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 12, 2021.

101 active cases - plus 3

13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,185 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

59 deaths - no change

3,025 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 14

3,084 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

6 outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

293 active cases - minus 2

27 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

10,000 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 41

198 deaths - no change

9,509 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 43

9,707 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

18 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update (as of yesterday, not updated on weekends)

34 active cases in Oakville - no change

83 active cases in Halton - minus 5

41 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 13, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

11,818 active cases - plus 306

689 people hospitalized - plus 13

1.12 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 53,580

316,359 confirmed cases - plus 1,468

297,403 recovered cases - plus 1,151

7,138 deaths - plus 11

304,541 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%

58,431 tests conducted, coming back 2.9% positive

275 people in ICU - minus 7

175 people on ventilators - minus 14

152 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of variants of concern

1,024 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 19

1,101 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 20

Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)

1,471 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 40

2,320 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

850 schools with at least one active case (17.6%) - plus 14

34 schools closed - plus 1

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,100 active cases - plus 550

2.92 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.4% of pop.)

905,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,402 deaths - plus 36

852,100 recoveries - plus 2,900

United States coronavirus update

29.4 million total cases

532,400+ deaths

101.2 million+ vaccine doses administered (30.2 doses per 100 people)

America is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day

Global coronavirus update

119.3 million total cases

2.6 million deaths

345.2 million+ vaccinations (4.5 doses per 100 people)

Sources: