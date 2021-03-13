March 13, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: WHO
This is the Saturday, March 13, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton reports its 10,000th case of COVID-19 in the Region since the pandemic began one year ago.
Active cases are down in the region but increased in Oakville today. New and active cases in Ontario and across Canada reach their highest numbers in nearly a month, driven by variants of concern. More than half of Ontario's new cases are coming from Toronto, Peel and York.
Halton Region announces 40,000 vaccinations have been completed and the USA surpasses 100 million administered doses.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton reports its 10,000th case of COVID-19 in the Region since the pandemic began one year ago
- More than 40,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Halton Region
- Two Oakville outbreaks have been resolved
- Oakville also adds six new hospitalizations in the last two days
- Employees of the Amazon warehouse in Brampton who live in Halton are being ordered to quarantine for 14 days
- Halton's positivity percent has increased back to 2.5%, ending a five week downward trend and all but guaranteeing Halton will remain in the Red-Control level for the foreseeable future
- The new case incidence rate has increased to 1.2 new cases for every confirmed COVID-19 infection
- Halton has reported zero deaths and zero variants of concern in over a week; a great sign of improvement
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 12, 2021.
- 101 active cases - plus 3
- 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,185 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,025 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 14
- 3,084 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - minus 2
Status in Halton
- 293 active cases - minus 2
- 27 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 10,000 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 41
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,509 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 43
- 9,707 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
- 18 outbreaks - minus 2
Local schools update (as of yesterday, not updated on weekends)
- 34 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 83 active cases in Halton - minus 5
- 41 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- New and active provincial cases reach their highest numbers in more than a month
- Ontario reports its seventh day in a row with over 1,000 new cases per day (more than half coming from Toronto, Peel and York)
- A list has been released for who will be eligible for a vaccine in Phase Two of the provincial plan
- The province now has over 1,000 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant
- 300 pharmacies in three health units (Toronto, Kingston and Windsor) now offer the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone between ages 60-65
- The rolling seven-day average of new cases is now 1,337 cases, up from 1,034/day one week ago
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants of concern; a trend confirmed by Dr. Brown yesterday
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 13, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 11,818 active cases - plus 306
- 689 people hospitalized - plus 13
- 1.12 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 53,580
- 316,359 confirmed cases - plus 1,468
- 297,403 recovered cases - plus 1,151
- 7,138 deaths - plus 11
- 304,541 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.2%
- 58,431 tests conducted, coming back 2.9% positive
- 275 people in ICU - minus 7
- 175 people on ventilators - minus 14
- 152 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 3
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,024 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 19
- 1,101 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 20
Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)
- 1,471 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 40
- 2,320 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 850 schools with at least one active case (17.6%) - plus 14
- 34 schools closed - plus 1
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has reported 900,000 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began
- Health Canada is encouraging to accept the first vaccine offered and not to go "vaccine shopping"
- Variants of concern continue driving the slow increase of active cases in Canada across most provinces
- University of British Columbia experts suggest COVID-19 may have been in Canada earlier than it was identified
- Cases in Quebec are reaching six month lows
- As the USA surpasses 100 million administered vaccine doses, US President Biden says vaccine appointments will be available to all eligible adults by May 1, 2021
- For the first time, global vaccinations in a single day exceeded 10 million doses yesterday
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 12, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 31,100 active cases - plus 550
- 2.92 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.4% of pop.)
- 905,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,402 deaths - plus 36
- 852,100 recoveries - plus 2,900
United States coronavirus update
- 29.4 million total cases
- 532,400+ deaths
- 101.2 million+ vaccine doses administered (30.2 doses per 100 people)
- America is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day
Global coronavirus update
- 119.3 million total cases
- 2.6 million deaths
- 345.2 million+ vaccinations (4.5 doses per 100 people)
