March 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, March 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton both record an increase in hospitalizations, and a drop in active cases. 18 of the 43 new cases in Halton originated in Oakville. Another two outbreaks ended in Halton.

In the past 30 days, several communities located north of Upper Middle in Oakville are the hardest hit with approximately 25 plus cases per 10,000 people. West Milton has had 44.7 cases per 10,000 people.

Most infected demographic for Oakville

33% between the ages of 40 to 59

52% infected through close contact

51.2% were female

Most infected demographic for Halton

31% between the ages of 20 to 39, and 31% between the ages 40 to 59

52% infected through close contact

50.5% were female

Ontario's actives cases jumped 4.7% and now is above 12,000, with cases exhibiting mutation accounting for 41.9% of all new cases. Hospitalizations dropped by 12.7%, but people in ICU and on ventilators rebounded from yesterday's decline. Peel, Toronto and Hamilton recorded 377 more new cases than they did the previous day.

Ontario announces it online vaccination portal will go live on March 15, but only people who are above the age of 80 will be eligible to book either online or by phone. Many of the region's health units have already launched their own including Halton.

Canada has now administer its 3,000,000th COVID-19 vaccination.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 13, 2021.

99 active cases - minus 2

15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,203 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18

59 deaths - no change

3,045 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 20

3,104 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

277 active cases - minus 16

30 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

10,043 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 43

198 deaths - no change

9,568 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 59

9,766 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

16 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update (as of yesterday, not updated on weekends)

34 active cases in Oakville - no change

83 active cases in Halton - minus 5

41 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 14, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,383 active cases - plus 565

601 people hospitalized - minus 88

1.158 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 41,859 or 7.86% of the population

318,106 confirmed cases - plus 1,747

298,570 recovered cases - plus 1,167

7,153 deaths - plus 15

305,723 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%

47,618 tests conducted, coming back 3.1% positive

282 people in ICU - plus 7

186 people on ventilators - plus 11

153 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern

1,036 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 12

44 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1

34 confirmed cases of P-1 variant - no change

1,114 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 13

8,223 mutations with no known variant - plus 73

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, and Prince Edward Island do not provide updates on Sundays.

Canada performed its 3,000,000th COVID-19 vaccination, and received 3.982 million doses. The Yukon has vaccinated 65.7% of its population.

7-day average of 3,052 new cases daily (Mar 5-11)

People aged 20-39 years now have the highest infection rates

Health Canada is encouraging to accept the first vaccine offered and not to go "vaccine shopping"

Variants of concern continue driving the slow increase of active cases in Canada across most provinces

University of British Columbia experts suggest COVID-19 may have been in Canada earlier than it was identified

Cases in Quebec are reaching six month lows

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,224 active cases - plus 443

2,035 people are hospitalized

3,009,960 people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.9% of pop.)

912,533 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,452 deaths - plus 50

858,857 recoveries

881,309 resolved cases (deaths + recoveries) or 96.5%

Sources: