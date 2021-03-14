March 14, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, March 14, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville and Halton both record an increase in hospitalizations, and a drop in active cases. 18 of the 43 new cases in Halton originated in Oakville. Another two outbreaks ended in Halton.
In the past 30 days, several communities located north of Upper Middle in Oakville are the hardest hit with approximately 25 plus cases per 10,000 people. West Milton has had 44.7 cases per 10,000 people.
Most infected demographic for Oakville
- 33% between the ages of 40 to 59
- 52% infected through close contact
- 51.2% were female
Most infected demographic for Halton
- 31% between the ages of 20 to 39, and 31% between the ages 40 to 59
- 52% infected through close contact
- 50.5% were female
Ontario's actives cases jumped 4.7% and now is above 12,000, with cases exhibiting mutation accounting for 41.9% of all new cases. Hospitalizations dropped by 12.7%, but people in ICU and on ventilators rebounded from yesterday's decline. Peel, Toronto and Hamilton recorded 377 more new cases than they did the previous day.
Ontario announces it online vaccination portal will go live on March 15, but only people who are above the age of 80 will be eligible to book either online or by phone. Many of the region's health units have already launched their own including Halton.
Canada has now administer its 3,000,000th COVID-19 vaccination.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton reports its 10,000th case of COVID-19 in the Region since the pandemic began one year ago
- More than 40,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Halton Region
- Oakville also adds eight new hospitalizations in the last three days
- Halton records the closure of two more outbreaks
- Employees of the Amazon warehouse in Brampton who live in Halton are being ordered to quarantine for 14 days
- Halton's positivity percent has increased back to 2.5%,
- Halton's health indicators: Virus Spread & Containment is Red, Lab Testing is Orange, Health System Capacity is Green, Public Health Capacity is Green
- The new case incidence rate has increased to 1.2 new cases for every confirmed COVID-19 infection
- Halton has reported zero deaths and zero variants of concern in over a week; a great sign of improvement
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 13, 2021.
- 99 active cases - minus 2
- 15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,203 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,045 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 20
- 3,104 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 277 active cases - minus 16
- 30 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 10,043 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 43
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,568 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 59
- 9,766 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 16 outbreaks - minus 2
Local schools update (as of yesterday, not updated on weekends)
- 34 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 83 active cases in Halton - minus 5
- 41 Halton classrooms closed - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active case rise by 565 in a single day
- Peel, Toronto and Hamilton account for 56% of all new cases, and recorded 58% more new cases over the past day - or 337 new cases
- Effective Reproduction Number is 1.01
- Ontario reports its seventh day in a row with over 1,000 new cases per day
- A list has been released for who will be eligible for a vaccine in Phase Two of the provincial plan
- Cases with COVID-19 mutations now account for 41.9% of all new cases
- 300 pharmacies in three health units (Toronto, Kingston and Windsor) now offer the AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone between ages 60-65
- The rolling seven-weekly average of new cases per 100K people is now 58.4 up 14.3%. Regions of note are Thunder Bay with is recording 258.7 cases per 100K and Lambton at 113 per 100K.
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants of concern; a trend confirmed by Dr. Brown on March 12, 2021.
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 14, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 12,383 active cases - plus 565
- 601 people hospitalized - minus 88
- 1.158 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 41,859 or 7.86% of the population
- 318,106 confirmed cases - plus 1,747
- 298,570 recovered cases - plus 1,167
- 7,153 deaths - plus 15
- 305,723 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%
- 47,618 tests conducted, coming back 3.1% positive
- 282 people in ICU - plus 7
- 186 people on ventilators - plus 11
- 153 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,036 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 12
- 44 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1
- 34 confirmed cases of P-1 variant - no change
- 1,114 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 13
- 8,223 mutations with no known variant - plus 73
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, and Prince Edward Island do not provide updates on Sundays.
- Canada performed its 3,000,000th COVID-19 vaccination, and received 3.982 million doses. The Yukon has vaccinated 65.7% of its population.
- 7-day average of 3,052 new cases daily (Mar 5-11)
- People aged 20-39 years now have the highest infection rates
- Health Canada is encouraging to accept the first vaccine offered and not to go "vaccine shopping"
- Variants of concern continue driving the slow increase of active cases in Canada across most provinces
- University of British Columbia experts suggest COVID-19 may have been in Canada earlier than it was identified
- Cases in Quebec are reaching six month lows
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 13, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 31,224 active cases - plus 443
- 2,035 people are hospitalized
- 3,009,960 people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (7.9% of pop.)
- 912,533 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,452 deaths - plus 50
- 858,857 recoveries
- 881,309 resolved cases (deaths + recoveries) or 96.5%
