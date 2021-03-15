March 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, March 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases rose to 103 in Oakville, the first time it has gone above 100 for well over a week. Halton District School Board temporarily closed River Oaks Public School. There are 7 cases associated with the school. Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital saw a decrease in patients currently being treated for COVID-19.
Halton recorded a death, as well as an increase in the number of active outbreaks. There were no new outbreaks in Oakville.
840 or 17.4% of schools in Ontario are now reporting a case. The positivity rate for cases exhibiting a mutation is now 36.1%, and there were 407 more mutation cases recorded. Cases with a mutation now account for over 30% of all new cases.
Dr. Tam and Prime Minister Trudeau reassure Canadians that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton is recording 46 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week which is up 8.7% from 2 weeks ago
- River Oaks Public School temporarily closed effective March 15, 2021 (7 COVID cases)
- More cases than recoveries occur in Oakville and Halton
- Halton records one new death
- Effective Reproduction Number is 1
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 14, 2021.
- 106 active cases - plus 7
- 11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,221 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,056 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 11
- 3,115 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 284 active cases - plus 4
- 26 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 10,083 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 40
- 199 deaths - plus 1
- 9,603 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 35
- 9,802 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 17 outbreaks - plus 1
Local schools update (not updated on weekends)
- 30 active cases in Oakville - minus 4
- 82 active cases in Halton - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario is recording 59.9 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week which is up 15% from two weeks ago
- 17.4% of all publicly funding elementary and secondary schools are now reporting at least one case
- COVID-19 mutations account for 32% of all new cases, and 23% of those have no known epi-link.
- New cases continue to exceed recovered cases which pushes active cases to 12,528, up another 145 cases
- Of the nine new deaths, three were long-term care residents which is the first time in several days that deaths of long-term care residents were recorded.
- 12 long-term care residents are part of the total number of new cases
- The reduction of hospitalizations that was realized on yesterday was erased today as 98 more people were admitted, 16 more people are in ICU, and one more person is using a ventilator.
- Ontario launched it online vaccination booking program
- The Ontario government is investing $30 million to help the retirement home sector cover COVID-19 related costs.
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 15, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 12,528 active cases - plus 145
- 699 people hospitalized - plus 99
- 1.191 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 33,198 or 7.86% of the population
- 319,374 confirmed cases - plus 1,268
- 299,684 recovered cases - plus 1,114
- 7,162 deaths - plus 9
- 305,723 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%
- 33,975 tests conducted, coming back 3.8% positive
- 298 people in ICU - plus 16
- 187 people on ventilators - plus 1
- 165 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 12
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,106 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 70
- 44 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change
- 34 confirmed cases of P-1 variant - no change
- 1,184 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 70
- 8,630 mutations with no known variant - plus 407
Summary of school cases (total cases previous two weeks)
- 1,475 confirmed cases - plus 110
- 1,225 student cases - plus 91
- 229 staff cases - plus 15
- 21 unidentified cases - plus 4
- 23 schools closed
- 840 schools with a reported case
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- More active cases than recoveries are reported
- Hospitalizations increased across the country
- More than 90,000 vaccinations were recorded
- Based on data up to March 5th, there have been 1,923 reports of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) with COVID-19 vaccines
- A total of 214 AEFI reports to date - about 1 in 11,000 doses administered - were considered serious, such as a severe allergic reaction.
- Canada's AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses are not from the same batch which is causing concern in Europe.
- Infection rates are now highest among those aged 20-39 years of age
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 31,393 active cases - plus 169
- 2,048 people are hospitalized
- 3,106,706 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered
- 915,237 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,483 deaths - plus 31
- 861,361 recoveries
- 883,884 resolved cases (deaths + recoveries) or 96.5%
