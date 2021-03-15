March 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, March 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases rose to 103 in Oakville, the first time it has gone above 100 for well over a week. Halton District School Board temporarily closed River Oaks Public School. There are 7 cases associated with the school. Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital saw a decrease in patients currently being treated for COVID-19.

Halton recorded a death, as well as an increase in the number of active outbreaks. There were no new outbreaks in Oakville.

840 or 17.4% of schools in Ontario are now reporting a case. The positivity rate for cases exhibiting a mutation is now 36.1%, and there were 407 more mutation cases recorded. Cases with a mutation now account for over 30% of all new cases.

Dr. Tam and Prime Minister Trudeau reassure Canadians that the benefits of the vaccine continue to outweigh its risks.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton is recording 46 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week which is up 8.7% from 2 weeks ago

River Oaks Public School temporarily closed effective March 15, 2021 (7 COVID cases)

More cases than recoveries occur in Oakville and Halton

Halton records one new death

Effective Reproduction Number is 1

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 14, 2021.

106 active cases - plus 7

11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,221 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18

59 deaths - no change

3,056 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 11

3,115 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

284 active cases - plus 4

26 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

10,083 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 40

199 deaths - plus 1

9,603 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 35

9,802 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

17 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update (not updated on weekends)

30 active cases in Oakville - minus 4

82 active cases in Halton - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario is recording 59.9 new cases per 100,000 people over the past week which is up 15% from two weeks ago

17.4% of all publicly funding elementary and secondary schools are now reporting at least one case

COVID-19 mutations account for 32% of all new cases, and 23% of those have no known epi-link.

New cases continue to exceed recovered cases which pushes active cases to 12,528, up another 145 cases

Of the nine new deaths, three were long-term care residents which is the first time in several days that deaths of long-term care residents were recorded.

12 long-term care residents are part of the total number of new cases

The reduction of hospitalizations that was realized on yesterday was erased today as 98 more people were admitted, 16 more people are in ICU, and one more person is using a ventilator.

Ontario launched it online vaccination booking program

The Ontario government is investing $30 million to help the retirement home sector cover COVID-19 related costs.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 15, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,528 active cases - plus 145

699 people hospitalized - plus 99

1.191 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 33,198 or 7.86% of the population

319,374 confirmed cases - plus 1,268

299,684 recovered cases - plus 1,114

7,162 deaths - plus 9

305,723 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%

33,975 tests conducted, coming back 3.8% positive

298 people in ICU - plus 16

187 people on ventilators - plus 1

165 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 12

Summary of variants of concern

1,106 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 70

44 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - no change

34 confirmed cases of P-1 variant - no change

1,184 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 70

8,630 mutations with no known variant - plus 407

Summary of school cases (total cases previous two weeks)

1,475 confirmed cases - plus 110

1,225 student cases - plus 91

229 staff cases - plus 15

21 unidentified cases - plus 4

23 schools closed

840 schools with a reported case

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

More active cases than recoveries are reported

Hospitalizations increased across the country

More than 90,000 vaccinations were recorded

Based on data up to March 5th, there have been 1,923 reports of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) with COVID-19 vaccines

A total of 214 AEFI reports to date - about 1 in 11,000 doses administered - were considered serious, such as a severe allergic reaction.

Canada's AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses are not from the same batch which is causing concern in Europe.

Infection rates are now highest among those aged 20-39 years of age

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,393 active cases - plus 169

2,048 people are hospitalized

3,106,706 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered

915,237 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,483 deaths - plus 31

861,361 recoveries

883,884 resolved cases (deaths + recoveries) or 96.5%

