March 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: Cornell University
This is the Tuesday, March 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports the same number of recoveries for a second day in a row. An outbreak from a closed elementary school in town now has 12 confirmed cases. Oakville's hospitalizations are down by half since Sunday.
Today's active cases are down in Halton and across Ontario, but only because of low testing numbers. With variants of concern accounting for more than 50% of all new cases, multiple advisory groups in Ontario declare the province in a third wave of the pandemic. Total global cases reach 120 million people.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville reports 11 recoveries for the second day in a row, leaving active cases unchanged
- Halton recorded 46 new cases per 100,000 people last week, up 8.7% from two weeks ago
- With at least 12 confirmed cases and counting, River Oaks Public School is temporarily closed
- Hospitalizations in Oakville have gone from 15 to just seven in the last 48 hours
- The regional effective reproduction number is 1.05
- Halton is asking all residents not to host or attend any events for St. Patrick's Day tomorrow
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 15, 2021.
- 106 active cases - no change
- 7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,232 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,067 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 11
- 3,126 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 5 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 272 active cases - minus 9
- 24 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 10,113 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 30
- 199 deaths - no change
- 9,642 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 39
- 9,841 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 17 outbreaks - no change
Local schools update
- 37 active cases in Oakville - plus 7 (12 from River Oaks P.S.)
- 87 active cases in Halton - plus 5
- 46 Halton classrooms closed - plus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Multiple advisory groups and experts say Ontario's third wave of COVID-19 has begun
- Active cases in the province went very slightly down today, but only 28,500 tests were conducted (less than one-third of Ontario's testing capabilities)
- Today's positivity rate of 4.5% (how many conducted tests come back positive) is the highest since February 2, 2021
- Ontario's recoveries now total 300,000
- 18.5% (one sixth) of all publicly funded schools are reporting at least one known case
- COVID-19 mutations now account for more than half of all new Ontario cases
- Hospitalizations skyrocket for the second day; Ontario's total has gone up from 601 to 760 in less than 36 hours
- The province of Ontario has launched it online vaccination appointment booking website
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 12,506 active cases - minus 22
- 761 people hospitalized - plus 62
- 1.24 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 51,500 or 7.86% of the population
- 320,448 confirmed cases - plus 1,074
- 300,769 recovered cases - plus 1,085
- 7,173 deaths - plus 11
- 307,942 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%
- 28,526 tests conducted, coming back 4.5% positive
- 292 people in ICU - minus 6
- 194 people on ventilators - plus 7
- 149 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 6
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,131 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 25
- 1,211 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 27
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 1,599 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 124
- 2,687 cases reported since schools reopened in February
- 893 schools with at least one active case (18.5%) - plus 43
- 27 schools closed - minus 4
Canadian and global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases continue rising in Canada
- According to AEFI reports, only about 1 in 11,000 doses administered (less than 0.01%) caused a serious reaction in the person receiving it
- Canada's AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses are not from the same batch causing concerns in Europe
- Infection rates are currently highest in those aged 20-39 years of age (aside from children, it's also the least vaccinated age group)
- Total global cases reach 120 million people
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 31,450 active cases - plus 50
- 3.24 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (8.9% of pop.)
- 914,900 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,516 deaths - plus 33
- 860,900 recoveries - plus 2,000
United States coronavirus update
- 29.55 million total cases
- 536,000+ deaths
- 101.2 million+ vaccine doses administered
- More than 20% of the country has received at least one dose of vaccine
Global coronavirus update
- 120.4 million total cases
- 2.66 million deaths
- 381.2 million+ vaccinations (4.9 doses per 100 people)
Sources: