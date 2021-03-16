March 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Cornell University Photo: Cornell University

This is the Tuesday, March 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville reports the same number of recoveries for a second day in a row. An outbreak from a closed elementary school in town now has 12 confirmed cases. Oakville's hospitalizations are down by half since Sunday.

Today's active cases are down in Halton and across Ontario, but only because of low testing numbers. With variants of concern accounting for more than 50% of all new cases, multiple advisory groups in Ontario declare the province in a third wave of the pandemic. Total global cases reach 120 million people.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville reports 11 recoveries for the second day in a row, leaving active cases unchanged

Halton recorded 46 new cases per 100,000 people last week, up 8.7% from two weeks ago

With at least 12 confirmed cases and counting, River Oaks Public School is temporarily closed

Hospitalizations in Oakville have gone from 15 to just seven in the last 48 hours

The regional effective reproduction number is 1.05

Halton is asking all residents not to host or attend any events for St. Patrick's Day tomorrow

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 15, 2021.

106 active cases - no change

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 4

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,232 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

59 deaths - no change

3,067 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 11

3,126 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

5 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

272 active cases - minus 9

24 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

10,113 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 30

199 deaths - no change

9,642 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 39

9,841 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

17 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

37 active cases in Oakville - plus 7 (12 from River Oaks P.S.)

87 active cases in Halton - plus 5

46 Halton classrooms closed - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 16, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,506 active cases - minus 22

761 people hospitalized - plus 62

1.24 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 51,500 or 7.86% of the population

320,448 confirmed cases - plus 1,074

300,769 recovered cases - plus 1,085

7,173 deaths - plus 11

307,942 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%

28,526 tests conducted, coming back 4.5% positive

292 people in ICU - minus 6

194 people on ventilators - plus 7

149 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 6

Summary of variants of concern

1,131 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 25

1,211 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 27

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,599 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 124

2,687 cases reported since schools reopened in February

893 schools with at least one active case (18.5%) - plus 43

27 schools closed - minus 4

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Active cases continue rising in Canada

According to AEFI reports, only about 1 in 11,000 doses administered (less than 0.01%) caused a serious reaction in the person receiving it

Canada's AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses are not from the same batch causing concerns in Europe

Infection rates are currently highest in those aged 20-39 years of age (aside from children, it's also the least vaccinated age group)

Total global cases reach 120 million people

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,450 active cases - plus 50

3.24 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (8.9% of pop.)

914,900 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,516 deaths - plus 33

860,900 recoveries - plus 2,000

United States coronavirus update

29.55 million total cases

536,000+ deaths

101.2 million+ vaccine doses administered

More than 20% of the country has received at least one dose of vaccine

Global coronavirus update

120.4 million total cases

2.66 million deaths

381.2 million+ vaccinations (4.9 doses per 100 people)

