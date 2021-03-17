March 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Quentin Rey

This is the Wednesday, March 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Even as Oakville's active cases are unchanged, Halton's number keeps going down. Hospitalizations

As the number of variant cases grow in most parts of Ontario, the province's science advisory table says a three-week lockdown is needed immediately to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases," warning we could 2,500 to 5,000 new cases per day if nothing changes. Albeit by small numbers, active cases continue rising in Ontario and across Canada as countries with high vaccinations, like the US, see case numbers plummet.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 16, 2021.

107 active cases - plus 1

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,243 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

59 deaths - no change

3,077 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 10

3,136 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

267 active cases - minus 5

23 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

10,155 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42

199 deaths - no change

9,689 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 47

9,888 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

15 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update

3 active cases in Oakville - minus 1 (12 from River Oaks P.S.)

87 active cases in Halton - no change

46 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 17, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,512 active cases - plus 6

741 people hospitalized - minus 20

1.30 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 58,200

321,956 confirmed cases - plus 1,508

302,257 recovered cases - plus 1,488

7,187 deaths - plus 14

309,444 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%

49,128 tests conducted, coming back 3.5% positive

300 people in ICU - plus 8

190 people on ventilators - minus 4

144 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of variants of concern

1,134 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3

1,215 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 4

9,652 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 521

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,603 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 104

2,866 cases reported since schools reopened in February

909 schools with at least one active case (18.8%) - plus 16

31 schools closed - plus 4

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Active cases continue rising in Canada

Experts across the country confirm a third wave of COVID-19 has started

According to AEFI reports, only about 1 in 11,000 doses administered (less than 0.01%) caused a serious reaction in the person receiving it

Infection rates are currently highest in those aged 20-39 years of age (aside from children, it's also the least vaccinated age group)

Total global cases reach 120 million people

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,500 active cases - plus 50

3.37 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (9.1% of pop.)

918,200 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,546 deaths - plus 30

864,100 recoveries - plus 3,200

United States coronavirus update

29.6 million total cases

537,000+ deaths

110.7 million+ vaccine doses administered

More than 20% of the country has received at least one dose of vaccine

Global coronavirus update

120.9 million total cases

2.67 million deaths

390.2 million+ vaccinations (5.1 doses per 100 people)

