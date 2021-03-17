March 17, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Photo: Quentin Rey
This is the Wednesday, March 17, 2021 coronavirus update. Even as Oakville's active cases are unchanged, Halton's number keeps going down. Hospitalizations
As the number of variant cases grow in most parts of Ontario, the province's science advisory table says a three-week lockdown is needed immediately to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases," warning we could 2,500 to 5,000 new cases per day if nothing changes. Albeit by small numbers, active cases continue rising in Ontario and across Canada as countries with high vaccinations, like the US, see case numbers plummet.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville reports 11 new cases and Halton's active cases decreased for the second day in a row
- With at least 12 confirmed cases and counting, River Oaks Public School is temporarily closed
- Hospitalizations in Oakville have gone from 15 to just seven since the start of this week
- The regional effective reproduction number is 1.05
- Halton Regional Health is asking all residents not to host or attend any events for St. Patrick's Day today
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 16, 2021.
- 107 active cases - plus 1
- 7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,243 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,077 recoveries (95.0% of all cases) - plus 10
- 3,136 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 5 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 267 active cases - minus 5
- 23 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 10,155 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42
- 199 deaths - no change
- 9,689 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 47
- 9,888 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 15 outbreaks - minus 2
Local schools update
- 3 active cases in Oakville - minus 1 (12 from River Oaks P.S.)
- 87 active cases in Halton - no change
- 46 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Multiple advisory groups and experts say Ontario's third wave of COVID-19 has begun
- The Ontario Science Advisory Table says a three-week lockdown in some areas of the province is necessary to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases"
- After four schools reopened yesterday, new cases caused four more to shut down today
- Nearly 19% (over one-sixth) of all publicly funded schools are reporting at least one known case
- COVID-19 mutations now account for more than half of all new Ontario cases
- More rapid antigen testing is now available in workplaces province-wide
- Hospitalizations in Ontario' have increased by almost 25% in the last three days (over 140 more patients then there was on the weekend)
- The province of Ontario has launched it online vaccination appointment booking website
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 17, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 12,512 active cases - plus 6
- 741 people hospitalized - minus 20
- 1.30 million doses of vaccine administered - plus 58,200
- 321,956 confirmed cases - plus 1,508
- 302,257 recovered cases - plus 1,488
- 7,187 deaths - plus 14
- 309,444 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.1%
- 49,128 tests conducted, coming back 3.5% positive
- 300 people in ICU - plus 8
- 190 people on ventilators - minus 4
- 144 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,134 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 3
- 1,215 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 4
- 9,652 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 521
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 1,603 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 104
- 2,866 cases reported since schools reopened in February
- 909 schools with at least one active case (18.8%) - plus 16
- 31 schools closed - plus 4
Canadian and global COVID-19 updates
- Active cases continue rising in Canada
- Experts across the country confirm a third wave of COVID-19 has started
- According to AEFI reports, only about 1 in 11,000 doses administered (less than 0.01%) caused a serious reaction in the person receiving it
- Infection rates are currently highest in those aged 20-39 years of age (aside from children, it's also the least vaccinated age group)
- Total global cases reach 120 million people
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 31,500 active cases - plus 50
- 3.37 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (9.1% of pop.)
- 918,200 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,546 deaths - plus 30
- 864,100 recoveries - plus 3,200
United States coronavirus update
- 29.6 million total cases
- 537,000+ deaths
- 110.7 million+ vaccine doses administered
- More than 20% of the country has received at least one dose of vaccine
Global coronavirus update
- 120.9 million total cases
- 2.67 million deaths
- 390.2 million+ vaccinations (5.1 doses per 100 people)
Sources: