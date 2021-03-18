March 18, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the Thursday, March 18, 2021 coronavirus update. Nearly half of today's new cases in Halton are from Oakville, including almost all new active cases. Cases from schools are also up in Oakville today, but down through Halton Region and cases from school outbreaks are beginning to recover.

Active cases, including those with variants of concern and unspecified mutations, are up by hundreds today both just in Ontario and across Canada.

As the number of variant cases grow in most parts of Ontario, the province's science advisory table says a three-week lockdown is needed immediately to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases," warning we could see 2,500 to 5,000 new cases per day if nothing changes.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

All progress from lower active case numbers this week have been reversed by today's 18 new active cases in Halton Region

Nearly half of today's new cases in Halton are from Oakville

Oakville declares two new outbreaks, both in workplaces

River Oaks Public School is temporarily closed, but two of the known cases have now recovered, leaving active cases from the school at 10

The regional effective reproduction number is 1.05

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 17, 2021.

120 active cases - plus 13

11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 4

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,267 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 24

59 deaths - no change

3,088 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 11

3,147 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

7 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

285 active cases - plus 18

28 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

10,204 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

199 deaths - no change

9,720 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 31

9,919 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

17 outbreaks - plus 2

Local schools update

35 active cases in Oakville - plus 2

82 active cases in Halton - minus 5

46 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 18, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

12,814 active cases - plus 302

730 people hospitalized - minus 11

1.06 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (7.24% of pop.)

323,509 confirmed cases - plus 1,553

303,493 recovered cases - plus 1,236

7,202 deaths - plus 15

310,695 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.0%

58,560 tests conducted, coming back 3.1% positive

304 people in ICU - plus 4

186 people on ventilators - minus 4

137 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 7

Summary of variants of concern

1,136 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 2

1,218 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 3

10,291 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 639

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,672 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 104

2,985 cases reported since schools reopened in February

915 schools with at least one active case (18.9%) - plus 6

33 schools closed - plus 2

Earlier today Dr. David Williams (Ontario's chief medical officer of health) provided an update on "the province's response to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) pandemic." The video is available here:

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 17, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

31,900 active cases - plus 400

2.9 million have received at least one dose of vaccine (7.63% of pop.)

921,600 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,580 deaths - plus 34

867,000 recoveries - plus 2,900

3.51 million doses of vaccine administered so far

