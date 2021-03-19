March 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Friday, March 19, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last 72 hours, and while Halton's active cases are up today, Oakville's total is curiously lower. The town also reports four new outbreaks from the last few days, three of which are from workplaces and one at an elementary school.

Active cases in Ontario are up by almost 500 today in the largest one-day increase in weeks, affirming statements from the provincial science table that a third wave has begun. Three million Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As the number of variant cases grow in most parts of Ontario, the province's science advisory table says a three-week lockdown is needed immediately to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases," warning we could see 2,500 to 5,000 new cases per day if nothing changes.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville's hospitalizations have nearly doubled in the last 72 hours

While Halton's active cases are up, Oakville's today are curiously lower

Halton has exactly 49 news cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day

One death in the region today bring the cumulative total in Halton to 200

Oakville has four new outbreaks this week, three in workplaces and one at Sunningdale Public School

River Oaks Public School is temporarily closed, but two of the known cases have now recovered, leaving active cases from the school at 10

Starting today, Halton residents 75 years of age and older can now book a vaccine appointment

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 18, 2021.

117 active cases - minus 3

13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,281 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

59 deaths - no change

3,105 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 17

3,164 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

9 outbreaks - plus 2

Status in Halton

293 active cases - plus 8

28 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

24 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 3

10,253 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

200 deaths - no change

9,760 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 40

9,960 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

21 outbreaks - plus 4

Local schools update

32 active cases in Oakville - minus 3

77 active cases in Halton - minus 5

45 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 19, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

13,253 active cases - plus 439

759 people hospitalized - plus 29

1.1 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (7.64% of pop.)

325,254 confirmed cases - plus 1,745

304,789 recovered cases - plus 1,296

7,212 deaths - plus 10

312,001 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.9%

56,134 tests conducted, coming back 3.3% positive

309 people in ICU - plus 5

176 people on ventilators - minus 10

137 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern

1,175 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 39

1,258 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 40

10,995 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 704

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,697 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 25

3,117 cases reported since schools reopened in February

908 schools with at least one active case (18.8%) - minus 7

38 schools closed - plus 5

Canadian COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

32,500 active cases - plus 600

3.02 million have received at least one dose of vaccine (7.63% of pop.)

929,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,591 deaths - plus 21

874,500 recoveries - plus 3,500

3.51 million doses of vaccine administered so far

Sources: