March 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, March 2, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's reproduction number of new cases is above 1 for the first time since January. Active cases rise in town and throughout Halton. Active cases in schools are up 50% just this week.

Ontario's active cases are slightly down because the province only processed 30,000 tests - less than 35% of the province's capacity. The province also announced the newly-approved AstraZeneca vaccine won't be given to seniors. The National Advisory committee makes further recommendations on how to use the new vaccine.

Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3, Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 1, 2021.

81 active cases - plus 1

5 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

1 confirmed variant of concern case - no change

3,009 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

59 deaths - no change

2,869 recoveries (95.3% of all cases) - plus 6

2,928 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 16 64 8 8 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 5 5 0 4 14 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 26/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 42 17 0 22 81 8 8

Status in Halton

253 active cases - plus 2

17 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2h

13 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

9,538 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 28

196 deaths - no change

9,089 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 26

9,285 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

18 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

27 active cases in Oakville - plus 6

66 active cases in Halton - plus 22

23 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 2, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,546 active cases - minus 24

677 people hospitalized - plus 18

727,000 vaccinations - plus 22,300

302,805 confirmed cases - plus 966

285,262 recovered cases - plus 979

6,997 deaths - plus 11

292,259 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

30,767 tests conducted, coming back 2.9% positive

175 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

284 people in ICU - plus 4

189 people on ventilators - plus 14

Summary of variants of concern

542 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 7

576 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 7

Summary of School Outbreaks

1,072 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 262

1,245 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

640 schools with at least one active case (13.2%) - plus 110

23 schools closed - plus 3

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,000 active cases - minus 500

1.99 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (5.1% of pop.)

871,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,041 deaths - plus 47

819,700 recoveries - plus 3,600

United States coronavirus update

28.7 million total cases

515,200+ deaths

76.9 million+ vaccine doses administered (23.2% of pop.)

Global coronavirus update

114.5 million total cases

2.54 million deaths

247.8 million+ vaccinations (3.2 doses per 100 people)

Sources: