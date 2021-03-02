March 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, March 2, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's reproduction number of new cases is above 1 for the first time since January. Active cases rise in town and throughout Halton. Active cases in schools are up 50% just this week.
Ontario's active cases are slightly down because the province only processed 30,000 tests - less than 35% of the province's capacity. The province also announced the newly-approved AstraZeneca vaccine won't be given to seniors. The National Advisory committee makes further recommendations on how to use the new vaccine.
Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3, Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Starting Wednesday March 3, Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
- Oakville records its 3,000th case
- HRH has completed just over 28,000 vaccinations to date (4.82% of the population)
- According to a provincial update on Thursday, Halton Region is currently testing fewer people per 100,000 than any other health unit in Ontario
- St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, Oakville's COVID-19 vaccination centre, will open once the region starts to vaccinate people 80+ (who do not reside in a congregant setting)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 1, 2021.
- 81 active cases - plus 1
- 5 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 1 confirmed variant of concern case - no change
- 3,009 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,869 recoveries (95.3% of all cases) - plus 6
- 2,928 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 253 active cases - plus 2
- 17 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2h
- 13 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 9,538 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 28
- 196 deaths - no change
- 9,089 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 26
- 9,285 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 18 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 27 active cases in Oakville - plus 6
- 66 active cases in Halton - plus 22
- 23 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1
Ontario COVID-19 update
- At the advice of the National Advisory Committee, Ontario will not give the AstraZeneca vaccine to seniors
- New cases in provincial schools saw a massive jump of 260+ new cases today, including over 100 schools with a new case
- Active cases in Ontario dipped very slightly today, but only because testing fell below 35% of the system's capacity yesterday
- Ontario is considering following British Columbia in extending the time between vaccinations, from the current 21 days up to a possible 4 months
- 68% of downtown Toronto workers say they feel comfortable returning to in-person offices
- $150 million in additional funding will help municipal transit systems address the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Ontario will allow health units to begin vaccinating seniors before March 15 if they're ready, but only if they use their own booking system
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 2, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,546 active cases - minus 24
- 677 people hospitalized - plus 18
- 727,000 vaccinations - plus 22,300
- 302,805 confirmed cases - plus 966
- 285,262 recovered cases - plus 979
- 6,997 deaths - plus 11
- 292,259 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 30,767 tests conducted, coming back 2.9% positive
- 175 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4
- 284 people in ICU - plus 4
- 189 people on ventilators - plus 14
Summary of variants of concern
- 542 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 7
- 576 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 7
Summary of School Outbreaks
- 1,072 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 262
- 1,245 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 640 schools with at least one active case (13.2%) - plus 110
- 23 schools closed - plus 3
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has vaccinated 5.03% of its population and has used 78.4% of all delivered shipments
- Health Canada approves use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine; its the third vaccine approved for use in Canada
- The National Advisory committee says essential workers should be prioritized for the vaccine
- Deaths in Canada surpass 22,000
- Dr. Supriya Sharma, Health Canada's Chief Medical Adviser, says the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be approved in Canada within weeks
- Professor and epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan said a third wave in Canada is "mathematically inevitable"; Dr. Theresa Tam shares his concern
- Over 50 million people in the USA have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 25.5 million who are fully vaccinated (nearly the number of all adults in Canada)
- Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas is ending the statewide mask mandate and says all businesses can fully reopen, effective immediately
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,000 active cases - minus 500
- 1.99 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (5.1% of pop.)
- 871,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,041 deaths - plus 47
- 819,700 recoveries - plus 3,600
United States coronavirus update
- 28.7 million total cases
- 515,200+ deaths
- 76.9 million+ vaccine doses administered (23.2% of pop.)
Global coronavirus update
- 114.5 million total cases
- 2.54 million deaths
- 247.8 million+ vaccinations (3.2 doses per 100 people)
