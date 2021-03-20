March 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand United Nations/Unsplash

This is the Saturday, March 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are down today, but Halton's is up and above a total of 300 again. Almost half of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are from workplaces.

New rules go into effect for restaurants and bars today. Active cases province-wide are up by more than 500 today, the one-day largest increase in nearly two months. Hospitalizations are up in both Oakville and across Ontario, especially the number of patients on ventilators.

As the number of variant cases grow in most parts of Ontario, the province's science advisory table says a three-week lockdown is needed immediately to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases," warning we could soon see 2,500 to 5,000 new cases per day if nothing changes.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 19, 2021.

112 active cases - minus 5

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,294 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13

59 deaths - no change

3,123 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 18

3,182 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

9 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

301 active cases - plus 8

26 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

25 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1

10,305 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52

200 deaths - no change

9,804 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 44

10,004 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

19 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update

32 active cases in Oakville - minus 3

77 active cases in Halton - minus 5

45 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 20, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

13,810 active cases - plus 557

765 people hospitalized - plus 6

1.18 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (8.04% of pop.)

327,083 confirmed cases - plus 1,829

306,050 recovered cases - plus 1,261

7,223 deaths - plus 11

313,273 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%

52,083 tests conducted, coming back 3.6% positive

302 people in ICU - minus 7

189 people on ventilators - plus 13

135 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern

1,230 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 55

1,312 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 55

11,902 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 907

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,697 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 25

3,117 cases reported since schools reopened in February

908 schools with at least one active case (18.8%) - minus 7

38 schools closed - plus 5

Canadian COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

33,500 active cases - plus 1,000

3.18 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (8.45% of pop.)

933,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 4,000

22,620 deaths - plus 29

877,500 recoveries - plus 3,000

3.84 million doses of vaccine administered so far

Sources: