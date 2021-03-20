March 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

United Nations/Unsplash
This is the Saturday, March 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases are down today, but Halton's is up and above a total of 300 again. Almost half of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are from workplaces.
New rules go into effect for restaurants and bars today. Active cases province-wide are up by more than 500 today, the one-day largest increase in nearly two months. Hospitalizations are up in both Oakville and across Ontario, especially the number of patients on ventilators.
As the number of variant cases grow in most parts of Ontario, the province's science advisory table says a three-week lockdown is needed immediately to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases," warning we could soon see 2,500 to 5,000 new cases per day if nothing changes.
Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Effective 12:01 a.m. this morning, restaurants and bars in Halton (in the Red-Control level) can now have up to 50 dine-in patrons at a time, up from 10
- Oakville's active cases are down by five after yesterday's increase
- Halton's total active cases are above 300 again, after adding eight more for the second day in a row
- Almost half of all open outbreaks in Halton Region are from workplaces
- River Oaks Public School is temporarily closed, but two of the known cases have now recovered, leaving active cases from the school at 10
- Oakville's hospitalizations have doubled in the last 72 hours
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 19, 2021.
- 112 active cases - minus 5
- 14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,294 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 13
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,123 recoveries (94.5% of all cases) - plus 18
- 3,182 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 301 active cases - plus 8
- 26 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 25 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1
- 10,305 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52
- 200 deaths - no change
- 9,804 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 44
- 10,004 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 19 outbreaks - minus 2
Local schools update
- 32 active cases in Oakville - minus 3
- 77 active cases in Halton - minus 5
- 45 Halton classrooms closed - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Multiple advisory groups and experts say Ontario's third wave of COVID-19 has begun
- New rules for restaurants in the Grey, Red and Orange levels went into effect today
- The Ontario Science Advisory Table says a three-week lockdown in some areas of the province is necessary to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases"
- Active cases are up by more than 500 today, the one-day largest increase in nearly two months
- Ontario will begin booking vaccine appointments province-wide for those age 75 and up beginning next Monday, March 22
- Dr. David Williams said today the reproduction rate for variants of concern is 1.35
- There are over 10,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed to have a mutation, not including the 1,200 with variants of concern that have been identified
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 20, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 13,810 active cases - plus 557
- 765 people hospitalized - plus 6
- 1.18 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (8.04% of pop.)
- 327,083 confirmed cases - plus 1,829
- 306,050 recovered cases - plus 1,261
- 7,223 deaths - plus 11
- 313,273 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.7%
- 52,083 tests conducted, coming back 3.6% positive
- 302 people in ICU - minus 7
- 189 people on ventilators - plus 13
- 135 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,230 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 55
- 1,312 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 55
- 11,902 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 907
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 1,697 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 25
- 3,117 cases reported since schools reopened in February
- 908 schools with at least one active case (18.8%) - minus 7
- 38 schools closed - plus 5
Canadian COVID-19 updates
- Three million Canadians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- Experts across the country confirm a third wave of COVID-19 has started
- More than half of Canada's new, active cases today are from Ontario
- The Atlantic Canada travel bubble will return on Monday, April 19, 2021
- Bill Blair confirms the Canada-U.S. land border closure is being extended to April 21, 2021, a closure that will now total 13 months
- The United States will loan 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada
- International spectators have been barred from attending this summer's Olympic games in Tokyo
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 33,500 active cases - plus 1,000
- 3.18 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (8.45% of pop.)
- 933,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 4,000
- 22,620 deaths - plus 29
- 877,500 recoveries - plus 3,000
- 3.84 million doses of vaccine administered so far
