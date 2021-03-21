March 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, March 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded an additional variant of concern case, less active cases, and one more hospitalization. Halton recorded an increase in active cases, but two less active outbreaks.

Variants of concern and cases with mutations accounted for 43.9% of all new cases in Ontario. Active cases grew by over 400. The province is managing to vaccinate approximately 51,000 people a day, and just over 8% of the province's population has been vaccinated.

Across the country there continue to be more active cases than recoveries, and hospitalizations are climbing. 8.7% of Canadian have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Restaurants and bars in Halton (in the Red-Control level) can now have up to 50 dine-in patrons at a time, up from 10

Halton Health Department notifies the public of COVID-19 variant of concern at Oliver's Steakhouse in Downtown Oakville.

Hospitalizations increase by five people in Halton, and one in Oakville

Halton's new cases per 100,000 per week are 43.9 which is down 5% over the past two weeks.

Glen Abbey is the least affected community in Oakville recording 123.3 cases per 100,000 people

Health indicator - Virus Spread and Containment moves back into RED as Effective Reproduction Number moves to 1.1

As of March 18, Halton has administered 51,954 COVID-19 vaccinations of which 6,952 occurred in a vaccination clinic such as St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre

All ongoing institution and school outbreaks in Halton are in Oakville

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 20, 2021.

109 active cases - minus 3

15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

3 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1

3,310 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

59 deaths - no change

3,143 recoveries - plus 19

3,201 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.7% of cases

9 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

309 active cases - plus 8

31 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

26 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1

305 cases with mutation detected

10,354 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49

200 deaths - no change

9,845 recoveries - plus 41

10,045 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases

17 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update

32 active cases in Oakville - no change

77 active cases in Halton - no change

45 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 21, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

14,230 active cases - plus 420

760 people hospitalized - minus 6

1,521,705 vaccinations administers - plus 40,823 (8.03% of pop.)

328,874 confirmed cases - plus 1,791

307,403 recovered cases - plus 1,353

7,241 deaths - plus 18

314,664 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.6%

49,233 tests conducted, coming back 3.7% positive

305 people in ICU - plus 3

186 people on ventilators - minus 3

142 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 7

Summary of variants of concern

1,287 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 50

47 confirmed cases of B.135 - no change

36 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 1

12,636 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 729

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,697 cases reported in the last two weeks - no

3,117 cases reported since schools reopened in February

908 schools with at least one active case (18.8%) - no change

38 schools closed - no change

Canadian COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

34,180 active cases

3,932,648 vaccine doses administered

2,105 patients in hospital

937,175 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,648 deaths

880,347 recoveries

US COVID-19 status

29.6 million confirmed cases

539,038 deaths

124.4 million vaccine doses administered

World COVID-19 status

122.5 million confirmed cases

2.7 million deaths

392.6 million vaccine doses administered

