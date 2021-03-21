March 21, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, March 21, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville recorded an additional variant of concern case, less active cases, and one more hospitalization. Halton recorded an increase in active cases, but two less active outbreaks.
Variants of concern and cases with mutations accounted for 43.9% of all new cases in Ontario. Active cases grew by over 400. The province is managing to vaccinate approximately 51,000 people a day, and just over 8% of the province's population has been vaccinated.
Across the country there continue to be more active cases than recoveries, and hospitalizations are climbing. 8.7% of Canadian have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Restaurants and bars in Halton (in the Red-Control level) can now have up to 50 dine-in patrons at a time, up from 10
- Halton Health Department notifies the public of COVID-19 variant of concern at Oliver's Steakhouse in Downtown Oakville.
- Hospitalizations increase by five people in Halton, and one in Oakville
- Halton's new cases per 100,000 per week are 43.9 which is down 5% over the past two weeks.
- Glen Abbey is the least affected community in Oakville recording 123.3 cases per 100,000 people
- Health indicator - Virus Spread and Containment moves back into RED as Effective Reproduction Number moves to 1.1
- As of March 18, Halton has administered 51,954 COVID-19 vaccinations of which 6,952 occurred in a vaccination clinic such as St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre
- All ongoing institution and school outbreaks in Halton are in Oakville
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 20, 2021.
- 109 active cases - minus 3
- 15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 3 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1
- 3,310 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,143 recoveries - plus 19
- 3,201 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.7% of cases
- 9 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 309 active cases - plus 8
- 31 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5
- 26 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1
- 305 cases with mutation detected
- 10,354 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 49
- 200 deaths - no change
- 9,845 recoveries - plus 41
- 10,045 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
- 17 outbreaks - minus 2
Local schools update
- 32 active cases in Oakville - no change
- 77 active cases in Halton - no change
- 45 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Variants of concern plus cases with mutations account for 787 of the 1,791 new cases
- Ontario new cases per 100,000 per week rose to 67.5 up 11.8% over the past weeks to 67.5, regions of particular note are Thunder Bay at 232.7, Sudbury at 104.5, Peel at 116,4 and Lambton at 147.
- Toronto and Peel regions account for 44.6% of all new cases
- 51,900 daily vaccinations is the rolling seven day average
- Just over 8% of Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- 18 to 24 year-olds have the highest testing positivity rate at 4.33%
- Institutional ongoing outbreaks moved upward and now sits at 142 which is 7 higher than yesterday
- New rules for restaurants in the Grey, Red and Orange levels
- The Ontario Science Advisory Table says a three-week lockdown in some areas of the province is necessary to stop the "explosive growth of variant cases"
- Ontario will begin booking vaccine appointments province-wide for those age 75 and up beginning next Monday, March 22
- Dr. David Williams said today the reproduction rate for variants of concern is 1.35, rolling rate from March 10 to 16 is 1.05.
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 21, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 14,230 active cases - plus 420
- 760 people hospitalized - minus 6
- 1,521,705 vaccinations administers - plus 40,823 (8.03% of pop.)
- 328,874 confirmed cases - plus 1,791
- 307,403 recovered cases - plus 1,353
- 7,241 deaths - plus 18
- 314,664 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.6%
- 49,233 tests conducted, coming back 3.7% positive
- 305 people in ICU - plus 3
- 186 people on ventilators - minus 3
- 142 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 7
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,287 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 50
- 47 confirmed cases of B.135 - no change
- 36 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 1
- 12,636 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 729
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 1,697 cases reported in the last two weeks - no
- 3,117 cases reported since schools reopened in February
- 908 schools with at least one active case (18.8%) - no change
- 38 schools closed - no change
Canadian COVID-19 updates
- British Columbia, Prince Edward Island, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut do not report numbers on Sundays.
- 8.7% of Canadian have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- 7-day average of 3,297 new cases daily (Mar 12-18) which is increasing
- Reports of rare blood clotting incidents following vaccination with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Europe.
- For the week of March 7-13, there were on average of 102,676 tests completed daily across Canada, of which 3.2% were positive
- As of March 18, a total of 4,499 variants of concern have been reported across Canada, including 4,169 B.1.1.7 variants, 241 B.1.351 variants and 89 P.1 variants.
- Experts across the country confirm a third wave of COVID-19 has started
- More than half of Canada's new, active cases today are from Ontario
- The Atlantic Canada travel bubble will return on Monday, April 19, 2021
- Bill Blair confirms the Canada-U.S. land border closure is being extended to April 21, 2021, a closure that will now total 13 months
- The United States will loan 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada, shipment expected this coming week
- International spectators have been barred from attending this summer's Olympic games in Tokyo
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 20, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 34,180 active cases
- 3,932,648 vaccine doses administered
- 2,105 patients in hospital
- 937,175 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,648 deaths
- 880,347 recoveries
US COVID-19 status
- 29.6 million confirmed cases
- 539,038 deaths
- 124.4 million vaccine doses administered
World COVID-19 status
- 122.5 million confirmed cases
- 2.7 million deaths
- 392.6 million vaccine doses administered
Sources: