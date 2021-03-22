gabriel-izgi-cfQEO_1S0Rs-unsplash.jpg

March 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

The region's health indicators are either in Orange or Green - could this mean that Oakville along with the region moves into Orange restrict.

by

This is the Monday, March 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases surpass new cases in Oakville, but there is no change for the rest of Halton. Active institutional outbreaks decrease in Oakville by one, and by two across the region. The regional health indicator : Virus Spread & Containment moves back to Orange from Red. 

Ontario keeps recording more new cases than recoveries, as variants of concern plus those with mutations account for 38% of all new cases. On Sundays the number of tests is always reduced, but what has occurred is a very noticeable increase of the positivity rate to 5.4%. The province has vaccinated 8.51% or its population.  

Canada administered its 4,000,000th vaccination, translating into 8.88% of Canadians receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. 632,233 Canadians have been inoculated.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are or turn in six months 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 21, 2021.

  • 102 active cases - minus 7
  • 15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
  • 3 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1
  • 120 cases with mutations detected
  • 3,321 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 3,160 recoveries - plus 18
  • 3,219 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.7% of cases
  • 7 outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

  • 309 active cases - no change
  • 28 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
  • 26 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1
  • 338 cases with mutation detected - plus 33
  • 10,396 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42
  • 200 deaths - no change
  • 9,887 recoveries  - plus 42
  • 10,087 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases
  • 15 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update

  • 35 active cases in Oakville - plus 3
  • 79 active cases in Halton - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 22, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 14,751 active cases - plus 521
  • 813 people hospitalized - plus 53
  • 1,553,040 vaccinations administered - plus 31,335 (8.03% of pop.)
  • 330,573 confirmed cases - plus 1,699
  • 308,578 recovered cases - plus 1,175
  • 7,244 deaths - plus 3
  • 315,822 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.5%
  • 31,089 tests conducted, coming back 5.4% positive
  • 398 people in ICU - minus 7
  • 186 people on ventilators - no change
  • 141 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern

  • 1,349 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7  variant - plus 48
  • 48 confirmed cases of B.135 - plus 1
  • 36 confirmed cases of P.1 - no change
  • 13,228 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 597

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

  • 1,752 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 140
  • 921 schools with at least one active case (19.08%) - plus 13
  • 44 schools closed (0.91%) - plus 6

Summary of child care cases and outbreaks

  • 212 child care centres with at least one active case
  • 52 child care centres closed

Canadian COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 21, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 34,777 active cases - plus 597
  • 4,010,365 vaccine doses administered - plus 77,717
  • 2,180 patients in hospital - plus 75
  • 940,238 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 3,063
  • 22,648 deaths - plus 27 
  • 882,786 recoveries - plus 2,439

US COVID-19 status

  • 29.65 million confirmed cases
  • 539,517 deaths
  • 127 million vaccine doses administered (24.9% of pop.)

World COVID-19 status

  • 122.99 million confirmed cases
  • 2.711 million deaths
  • 397.95 million vaccine doses administered

Sources: 