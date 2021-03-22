March 22, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, March 22, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases surpass new cases in Oakville, but there is no change for the rest of Halton. Active institutional outbreaks decrease in Oakville by one, and by two across the region. The regional health indicator : Virus Spread & Containment moves back to Orange from Red.

Ontario keeps recording more new cases than recoveries, as variants of concern plus those with mutations account for 38% of all new cases. On Sundays the number of tests is always reduced, but what has occurred is a very noticeable increase of the positivity rate to 5.4%. The province has vaccinated 8.51% or its population.

Canada administered its 4,000,000th vaccination, translating into 8.88% of Canadians receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. 632,233 Canadians have been inoculated.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are or turn in six months 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Restaurants and bars in Halton (in the Red-Control level) can now have up to 50 dine-in patrons at a time, up from 10

Health indicator: Virus Spread & Containment moves back to Orange from Red

One more outbreak resolved in Oakville, and two in Halton

Halton is recording 48.5 new cases per 100,000 per week

Hospitalizations decrease in Halton, but there is no change at OTMH

One confirmed variant case of concern recorded in Oakville

102 active cases - minus 7

15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

3 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1

120 cases with mutations detected

3,321 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 11

59 deaths - no change

3,160 recoveries - plus 18

3,219 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.7% of cases

7 outbreaks - minus 2

Status in Halton

309 active cases - no change

28 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

26 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1

338 cases with mutation detected - plus 33

10,396 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42

200 deaths - no change

9,887 recoveries - plus 42

10,087 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.0% of cases

15 outbreaks - minus 2

Local schools update

35 active cases in Oakville - plus 3

79 active cases in Halton - plus 2

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario is recording a rolling daily average of 1,600 new cases which is up from one month ago when it was 1,087.

There are 813 patients in hospital up 53 from yesterday, and up from 601 recorded on March 14.

The number of tests drops to 31,089, but positivity hits 5.4%.

Number of vaccinations drops to 31,089, as the province has administered 87.2% of available doses, and has vaccinated 8.51% of its population

Lowest number of deaths recorded at 3, and none are long-term care residents

New cases with a known variant or mutation account for 38.3% of all new cases

Ontario is recording 69.6 new cases per 100,000 per week which is up 10.8% from two week ago

Ontario government is providing over $1.2 billion to help Ontario's public hospitals recover from financial pressures created and worsened by COVID-19.

Ontario Investing in Wastewater Testing System to Detect COVID-19

14,751 active cases - plus 521

813 people hospitalized - plus 53

1,553,040 vaccinations administered - plus 31,335 (8.03% of pop.)

330,573 confirmed cases - plus 1,699

308,578 recovered cases - plus 1,175

7,244 deaths - plus 3

315,822 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.5%

31,089 tests conducted, coming back 5.4% positive

398 people in ICU - minus 7

186 people on ventilators - no change

141 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern

1,349 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 48

48 confirmed cases of B.135 - plus 1

36 confirmed cases of P.1 - no change

13,228 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 597

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,752 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 140

921 schools with at least one active case (19.08%) - plus 13

44 schools closed (0.91%) - plus 6

Summary of child care cases and outbreaks

212 child care centres with at least one active case

52 child care centres closed

Canadian COVID-19 updates

Over 4 million vaccinations have been performed.

New cases surpass recoveries pushing active cases higher.

Hospitalizations continue to increasing

Daily deaths continue to remain relatively low

National-level data show a seven-day average of 3,297 new cases daily (March 12 to 18)

The United States will loan 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada, shipment expected this coming week

International spectators have been barred from attending this summer's Olympic games in Tokyo

34,777 active cases - plus 597

4,010,365 vaccine doses administered - plus 77,717

2,180 patients in hospital - plus 75

940,238 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 3,063

22,648 deaths - plus 27

882,786 recoveries - plus 2,439

US COVID-19 status

29.65 million confirmed cases

539,517 deaths

127 million vaccine doses administered (24.9% of pop.)

World COVID-19 status

122.99 million confirmed cases

2.711 million deaths

397.95 million vaccine doses administered

