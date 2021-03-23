March 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, March 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville records a significant reduction in the number of active cases, one less outbreak, and two fewer patients at OTMH. Halton is recording more active cases, and hospitalizations. Halton region health indicator: Virus Spread and Containment moves back to red, as the region records 52.4 new cases per 100,000 per week.

Ontario's actives cases bounced above 15,000, as new cases continue to out pace recoveries. Cases with a Mutation or VOC account for 43% of all new cases. Hospitalizations have increased by 43% in just the past week.

Canada's new cases surpassed recoveries, as those that have mutations or are VOC continue to increase.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are or turn in six months 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 22, 2021.

88 active cases - minus 14

13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

3 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

128 cases with mutations detected - plus 8

3,300 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9

59 deaths - no change

3,183 recoveries - plus 23

3,242 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.2% of cases

6 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

320 active cases - plus 11

31 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

26 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

357 cases with mutation detected - plus 19

10,457 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61

200 deaths - no change

9,937 recoveries - plus 50

10,137 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

15 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

34 active cases in Oakville - minus 1

73 active cases in Halton - minus 6

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's active case count increase by 50% in one month, now at 15,000 plus

The number of patients in Ontario's hospitals has increase by 43% in two weeks. It currently is sitting at 868 and two weeks ago it was at 606.

Toronto, Peel and York account for 952 new cases or 61.5% of the province's new cases

Toronto, Peel and York account for 69.8% of all variants of concern and mutation cases

Positivity rates of VOC and mutation cases reaches 47.7%

Testing positivity climbs to 5.7%, though testing remains low

Over 20% of schools now reporting at least one case, and just under 1% of schools are closed

$3.7 million as part of the 2021 Budget to help seniors and people with disabilities get their COVID-19 vaccinations, where transportation is a barrier.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 23, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

15,017 active cases - plus 266

868 people hospitalized - plus 55

1,603,699 vaccinations administered - plus 50,659 (8.842% of pop.)

332,119 confirmed cases - plus 1,546 (1 LTC resident)

309,849 recovered cases - plus 1,271

7,253 deaths - plus 3 (1 LTC resident)

317,102 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%

32,556 tests conducted, coming back 5.7% positive

324 people in ICU - plus 26

193 people on ventilators - no change

136 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of variants of concern

1,359 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 19

47 confirmed cases of B.135 - minus 1

37 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 1

13,894 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 666

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,906 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 409

997 schools with at least one active case (20.65%) - plus 76

48 schools closed (0.99%) - plus 4

Canadian COVID-19 updates

9.348% of Canadian have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

$23.7 million for the Province of Ontario to operate a number of safe, voluntary isolation sites in various communities identified under Ontario’s High Priority Community Strategy.

Over the past week, there’s been a further 15 percent increase in daily cases, with an average of over 3,600 new cases daily.

Close to 5,500 variant of concern cases have been reported across Canada, with the B.1.1.7 variant accounting for over 90 percent

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

35,659 active cases - plus 882

4,190,044 vaccine doses administered - plus 179,679

2,202 patients in hospital - plus 22

940,238 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 5,131

22,708 deaths - plus 60

887,002 recoveries - plus 4,216

US COVID-19 status

29.7 million confirmed cases

540,503 deaths

128 million vaccine doses administered (25.3% of pop.)

World COVID-19 status

123.4 million confirmed cases

2.719 million deaths

397.95 million vaccine doses administered

