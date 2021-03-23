March 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, March 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville records a significant reduction in the number of active cases, one less outbreak, and two fewer patients at OTMH. Halton is recording more active cases, and hospitalizations. Halton region health indicator: Virus Spread and Containment moves back to red, as the region records 52.4 new cases per 100,000 per week.
Ontario's actives cases bounced above 15,000, as new cases continue to out pace recoveries. Cases with a Mutation or VOC account for 43% of all new cases. Hospitalizations have increased by 43% in just the past week.
Canada's new cases surpassed recoveries, as those that have mutations or are VOC continue to increase.
Update on vaccine appointments: Starting today, Halton residents who are or turn in six months 75 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Restaurants and bars in Halton (in the Red-Control level) can now have up to 50 dine-in patrons at a time, up from 10
- Halton Department of Health issues new directives for eating establishments
- Oakville and Halton record a decline in active school cases
- Halton records 46.8 new cases per 100,000 per week which is up 1.3% over the past two weeks.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 22, 2021.
- 88 active cases - minus 14
- 13 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 3 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 128 cases with mutations detected - plus 8
- 3,300 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 9
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,183 recoveries - plus 23
- 3,242 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 98.2% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 320 active cases - plus 11
- 31 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 26 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 357 cases with mutation detected - plus 19
- 10,457 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 61
- 200 deaths - no change
- 9,937 recoveries - plus 50
- 10,137 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 15 outbreaks - no change
Local schools update
- 34 active cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 73 active cases in Halton - minus 6
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's active case count increase by 50% in one month, now at 15,000 plus
- The number of patients in Ontario's hospitals has increase by 43% in two weeks. It currently is sitting at 868 and two weeks ago it was at 606.
- Toronto, Peel and York account for 952 new cases or 61.5% of the province's new cases
- Toronto, Peel and York account for 69.8% of all variants of concern and mutation cases
- Positivity rates of VOC and mutation cases reaches 47.7%
- Testing positivity climbs to 5.7%, though testing remains low
- Over 20% of schools now reporting at least one case, and just under 1% of schools are closed
- $3.7 million as part of the 2021 Budget to help seniors and people with disabilities get their COVID-19 vaccinations, where transportation is a barrier.
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 23, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 15,017 active cases - plus 266
- 868 people hospitalized - plus 55
- 1,603,699 vaccinations administered - plus 50,659 (8.842% of pop.)
- 332,119 confirmed cases - plus 1,546 (1 LTC resident)
- 309,849 recovered cases - plus 1,271
- 7,253 deaths - plus 3 (1 LTC resident)
- 317,102 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%
- 32,556 tests conducted, coming back 5.7% positive
- 324 people in ICU - plus 26
- 193 people on ventilators - no change
- 136 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5
Summary of variants of concern
- 1,359 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 19
- 47 confirmed cases of B.135 - minus 1
- 37 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 1
- 13,894 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 666
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 1,906 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 409
- 997 schools with at least one active case (20.65%) - plus 76
- 48 schools closed (0.99%) - plus 4
Canadian COVID-19 updates
- 9.348% of Canadian have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
- $23.7 million for the Province of Ontario to operate a number of safe, voluntary isolation sites in various communities identified under Ontario’s High Priority Community Strategy.
- Over the past week, there’s been a further 15 percent increase in daily cases, with an average of over 3,600 new cases daily.
- Close to 5,500 variant of concern cases have been reported across Canada, with the B.1.1.7 variant accounting for over 90 percent
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 35,659 active cases - plus 882
- 4,190,044 vaccine doses administered - plus 179,679
- 2,202 patients in hospital - plus 22
- 940,238 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 5,131
- 22,708 deaths - plus 60
- 887,002 recoveries - plus 4,216
US COVID-19 status
- 29.7 million confirmed cases
- 540,503 deaths
- 128 million vaccine doses administered (25.3% of pop.)
World COVID-19 status
- 123.4 million confirmed cases
- 2.719 million deaths
- 397.95 million vaccine doses administered
