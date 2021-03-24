March 24, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, March 24, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville records 4 new active cases, and two fewer patients at OTMH, as mutations continue to make up the majority of new cases. Halton records fewer active cases, but two new VOC and 45 cases with mutations.

Claire Bickley - Chartwell Retirement Residences Sheila Lee, 91, a resident of Chartwell Oakville Retirement Residence. She is a retired nurse. On vaccination day at Chartwell Oakville, Sheila was determined to be the first to greet the Halton Paramedics vaccinators to share her history as a frontline medical worker and, with that special understanding of their role, to express her gratitude for their service through the pandemic. “I think they deserve a lot of praise for what they go through,” she said. “I have a lot of feeling for them.”

Ontario has now vaccinated over 9% of its population and records just 30 more active cases (a vast improvement when compared to the past week). Peel, Toronto and York continue to be hope spots not just for case numbers but also for VOC and cases with mutations.

Canada receives a substantial increase in the number of vaccinations, and now is just 340,000 short of it 6 million doses promised to arrive by the end of March. 9.7% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting March 26 Halton residents who are or turn in six months 70 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville commemorates the COVID-19 pandemic by lowering flags to half-mast

Halton Department of Health issues new directives for eating establishments

Virus Spread and Containment switched back to orange but areas the require improvement are number of new cases per week per 100,000 which is 52.7, 7 day moving average of new cases per day of 48, and Effective Reproduction Number of 1.1.

Lab Testing of 10,200 from March 4 to 20 showed a positivity rate of 2.9% which is decreasing but not far enough

Milton continues to be region's hardest hit community

Halton expands vaccination program to include people who are 70 plus.

92 active cases - plus 4

11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

3 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

139 cases with mutations detected - plus 11

3,348 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18

59 deaths - no change

3,197 recoveries - plus 14

3,256 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

313 active cases - minus 7

27 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

28 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 2

402 cases with mutation detected - plus 45

51,954 vaccinations (March 18)

10,501 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 44

200 deaths - no change

9,988 recoveries - plus 51

10,188 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97% of cases

16 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

33 active cases in Oakville - minus 1

74 active cases in Halton - plus 1

Ontario COVID-19 update

9.322% of Ontarians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the province has used 74.6% of current vaccine inventory

Five schools re-opened leaving 43 still closed or 0.89% of all schools

Ontario's rolling daily new cases per 100,000 is 72.9 which is an increase of 14.8% over the past two weeks. Ontario is currently averaging 1,671 new cases per day. Effective Reproduction Number (March 9 to 15) is 1.09.

Toronto, York and Peel account for 58% of all new cases, and account for 76.5% of all P.1 variant cases

5 long-term care residents cases were recorded yesterday, but there were no deaths attributed to LTC residents.

Variants of Concern and cases with mutations account for 60.5% of all new cases, and the testing positivity rate for those cases is 49.2%

Hospitalizations reached its highest recorded number (893) since Feb. 10 and ICU patients since Feb. 8.

$3.7 million as part of the 2021 Budget to help seniors and people with disabilities get their COVID-19 vaccinations, where transportation is a barrier.

15,047 active cases - plus 30

893 people hospitalized - plus 25

1,676,150 vaccinations administered - plus 72,451 (9.332% of pop.)

333,690 confirmed cases - plus 1,571 (5 LTC resident)

311,380 recovered cases - plus 1,531

7,263 deaths - plus 10 (0 LTC resident)

318,643 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.4%

51,692 tests conducted, coming back 3.8% positive

333 people in ICU - plus 9

210 people on ventilators - plus 17

133 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern

1,389 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 30

50 confirmed cases of B.135 - plus 3

47 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 10

14,803 cases with confirmed, unknown mutations - plus 909

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,960 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 257

1,011 schools with at least one active case (20.89%) - plus 14

43 schools closed (0.99%) - minus 5

Canadian COVID-19 updates

9.735% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and Canada is short 344,180 of its 6 million doses promised by the end of March. Provinces have used 76.8% of the available doses.

Yukon has vaccinated the largest percentage of its population - 54.047%

$23.7 million for the Province of Ontario to operate a number of safe, voluntary isolation sites in various communities identified under Ontario’s High Priority Community Strategy.

Over the past week, there’s been a further 15 percent increase in daily cases, with an average of over 3,600 new cases daily.

Close to 5,500 variant of concern cases have been reported across Canada, with the B.1.1.7 variant accounting for over 90 percent

$60.8 million to fund over 3,000 community-based projects to support seniors across the country

Seven-day average of 3,772 new cases daily (March 17 to 23)

Infection rates are highest among those aged 20 to 39 years of age

34,203 active cases - minus 1,456

4,342,146 vaccine doses administered - plus 152,102

2,299 patients in hospital - plus 97

949,192 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,733 deaths - plus 25

887,002 recoveries - plus 5,254

US COVID-19 status

29.76 million confirmed cases

541,289 deaths

130 million vaccine doses administered (25.7% of pop.)

14% of pop. has been inoculated

World COVID-19 status

123.9 million confirmed cases

2.727 million deaths

422.7 million vaccine doses administered

