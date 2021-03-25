March 25, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, March 25, 2021 coronavirus update. In Oakville, there was one less active case, three fewer schools reporting cases and no new cases with mutations. Halton records its 10,000th recovery, as new cases surpass recoveries, and variants of concern and mutations keep increasing. Halton's medical officer of health releases an update on vaccinations via Youtube - included below.

Ontario records over 2,000 new cases, which is the first time in several weeks it has cracked the 2,000 case mark. This increase pushed active cases above 16,000. Peel, Toronto, and York continue to be hot spots as they account for 65% of all new cases, and 69% of variants of concerns and cases with mutations.

Canada has now administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 10% of the country's population, while it acknowledged the concern of the AstraZeneca vaccine's very minor possibility of causing thrombocytopenia.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting March 26 Halton residents who are or turn in six months 70 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton expands vaccination program to include people who are 70 plus.

Region's medical officer of health provides vaccine update via Youtube

No new deaths have been recorded for over a week

Over 10,000 of Halton's residents have now recovered

Health indicator: Health System Capacity moves from green to orange as acute care capacity beds reaches 93% (red).

Regional council calls on province to extend as well as expand Small Business Support grant program.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 24, 2021.

91 active cases - minus 1

11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

3 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

139 cases with mutations detected - no change

3,365 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

59 deaths - no change

3,215 recoveries - plus 18

3,274 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

328 active cases - plus 15

26 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

29 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1

414 cases with mutation detected - plus 13

51,954 vaccinations (March 18)

10,559 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 58

200 deaths - no change

10,031 recoveries - plus 43

10,231 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

56 outbreaks - minus 1

Local schools update

30 active cases in Oakville - minus 3

75 active cases in Halton - plus 1

× Expand Halton Vaccine Update - March 24, 2021

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Active cases are now above 16,000, and increased by over 1,000 in the past 24 hours

Variants of Concern (VOC) and cases with mutations positivity rate exceeds 50%, account for 35.8% of all new cases, and increased by 5.7% over the past 24 hours. Peel, Toronto and York account for 69% of all VOC and mutation cases.

Number of new cases hits 2,380. Even with the technical issues which added 280 cases, it is still the first time in weeks it has cracked 2,000 plus cases in a day.

Ontario's daily rolling average per 100,000 per week is 76.2 which is an increase of 19.6% over the past two weeks. Bruce Grey Region recorded an increase of 243% over the past two weeks.

Peel, Toronto, and York account for 65.2% of all new cases.

9.85% of Ontario residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Effective Reproduction Number from March 10 to 16 is 1.05

Two regions of concern are Toronto which recorded over 1,000 new cases, and Ottawa which recorded 152 new cases. Both these numbers are substantially higher than have been recorded in over a month.

Confirmed eligible recipients of the Ontario Small Business Support Grant will automatically receive a second payment equal to the amount of their first payment, for minimum total support of $20,000 up to a maximum of $40,000 - applications due on March 31, 2021.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 25, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

16,081 active cases - plus 1,034

894 people hospitalized - plus 1

1,755,596 vaccinations administered - plus 79,446 (9.85% of pop.)

336,070 confirmed cases - plus 2,340 (2 LTC resident)

312,709 recovered cases - plus 1,329

7,280 deaths - plus 17 (0 LTC resident)

319,989 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.2%

60,077 tests conducted, coming back 3.8% positive

332 people in ICU - minus 1

212 people on ventilators - plus 2

131 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

1,458 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 69

51 confirmed cases of B.135 - plus 1

54 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 7

15,657 cases with confirmed mutations but not a VOC - plus 851

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

1,994 cases reported in the last two weeks - 174 new cases added yesterday

1,033 schools with at least one active case (21.4%) - plus 22

43 schools closed (0.89%) - no change

Canadian COVID-19 updates

Canada has administered one COVID-19 vaccination dose to over 10% of the population.

Bill - C25 - $7.2 billion in support for urgent health care needs across the country, the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, and for local infrastructure projects in our cities and communities.

AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccines will now be labelled to provide information on very rare reports of blood clots associated with low levels of blood platelets (i.e., thrombocytopenia) following immunization.

Circulation of COVID-19 in younger, more mobile and socially-connected adults presents an ongoing risk for spread into high-risk populations and settings

On average 2,166 people with COVID-19 were being treated in Canadian hospitals each day during the most recent seven-day period (March 18 to 24), including 599 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 24, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

37,216 active cases - plus 3,013

4,529,895 vaccine doses administered - plus 187,749

2,274 patients in hospital - minus 25

953,407 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 9,469

22,754 deaths - plus 21

893,437 recoveries - plus 6,435

US COVID-19 status

29.83 million confirmed cases

542,584 deaths

133 million vaccine doses administered

World COVID-19 status

124.215 million confirmed cases

2.734 million deaths

431.895 million vaccine doses administered

Sources: