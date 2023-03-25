March 25, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Jason Hafso / Unsplash Canada Parliament Hill

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, March 25, 2023. Oakville has now marked its third anniversary since the beginning of the pandemic, including the beginning of emergency measures locally and provincially in March 2020.

Halton is falling behind on our booster shots: less than one-quarter of all Haltonians are up to date with their COVID-19 immunization.

Oakville reports no new deaths for the third week in a row and a small increase in active cases. Hospitalizations have risen both in Oakville and throughout Halton as active cases continue rising slowly but continually in most of Ontario and across Canada.

After more than a month, Oakville's last active outbreak located at Chartwell Waterford long-term care home has finally closed. That outbreak first began way back on Feb. 14, 2023.

Canada reports a large decrease of nearly 25% in nationwide hospitalizations and ICU cases this week, even as the number of active cases continues rising.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace now 80% slower from fall 2021. Ontario's cumulative known cases have reached 1.6 million in the last three years.

Over 760 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic; 6.88 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

23 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (3 more than last week)

2 people were hospitalized (1 more than last week)

Zero new deaths (No change)

Zero active outbreaks in Oakville - minus 1

Halton COVID-19 Update:

94 new cases of COVID-19 (3 less than last week)

8 people were hospitalized (3 more than last week)

1 new death (1 more than last week)

5 active outbreaks in Halton - plus 1

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.54 million doses have been administered in Halton

92% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

24% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

39% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.60 million cases in Ontario to date

16,314 deaths to date (+52 this week)

649 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (-91 this week)

There are 72 people in ICU (-17 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.94% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose (No change)

82.49% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (+0.001%)

51.97% of people have received a third dose (+0.001%)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.53 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 536,500 active cases in Canada (+2,900 this week)

2,582 people are currently in hospital (-757 this week)

There are 50,326 deaths to date (+126 this week)

82.70% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.01%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 103.95 million; 1.12 million have died

Only 16.4% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

761.07 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.88 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

