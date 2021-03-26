March 26, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, March 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has one less institutional outbreak, but records 11 new variant cases out of 18 cases. Halton has administered 67K plus vaccinations of which 15,609 happened last week.
Ontario has vaccinated over 10% of the population. Active case numbers, hospitalizations and ICU intakes increased substantially today. Timiskaming is moved into Red-Control, and Hamilton is moved into Grey-Lockdown, as VOC keep increasing. However, significant changes were made to all COVID-19 Framework levels as the province tries to find a balance between keeping people working, and keeping them healthy.
Canada surpassed its goal of having 6 million plus doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to provinces by the end of March.
Update on vaccine appointments: Starting March 26 Halton residents who are or turn in six months 70 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton is recording 57.3 new cases per 100,000 per week which is up over 20% over a two week period
- Positivity rate for Variants of Concern and Mutations is 40.3%
- Oakville records one closed institutional outbreak
- Halton is vaccinating people at a rate of 2,000 plus per day via clinics and OTMH.
- Region no longer providing variants of concern and mutation cases separately.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 25, 2021.
- 91 active cases - no change
- 11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 151 variant cases - plus 11
- 3,383 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,233 recoveries - plus 18
- 3,292 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 334 active cases - plus 6
- 25 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 470 variant cases - plus 27
- 67,563 vaccinations (March 25) plus 15,609 over past week
- 10,629 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 69
- 200 deaths - no change
- 10,094 recoveries - plus 63
- 10,294 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases
- 14 outbreaks - minus 1
Local schools update
- 31 active cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 73 active cases in Halton - minus 2
Halton Vaccine Update - March 24, 2021
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has now vaccinated over 10% of the population and used 78.1% of the available vaccines.
- New cases breach 2,000 for the second day. The last time it breached 2,000 was on Jan. 20. This has pushed up active cases to over 16,500 which was last recorded on Feb. 4. Peel, Toronto, and York account for 61.4%. Areas of note are: Ottawa, Durham, and Hamilton that each reported over 120 new cases.
- Effective Reproduction Number rose to 1.15 up 0.04.
- Ontario is recording 79.4 new cases per 100,000 per week which is up 21% over the past two weeks.
- Health care capacity is also beginning to be tested with over 900 people in hospital, 350 people in ICU, and 215 people requiring a ventilator. Hospitalizations have jumped 50% in less than two weeks.
- Long-Term Care residents through immunization have been protected as another day goes by with no new deaths, and very few cases.
- Province changes all COVID-19 Framework levels
- Timiskaming moves into Red - Control as it records 30.6 per 100K per week which is up 401.6% over the past two weeks. Positivity rate for VoC and mutations is at 83% which is the second highest in the province, only surpassed by Peterborough which is at 86.3%.
- Hamilton and Eastern Health Regions move into Grey Lockdown.
- Ontario is expanding appointments through its online booking system to individuals aged 70 and over, starting with Toronto on Saturday, March 27, 2021
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 26, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 16,563 active cases - plus 482
- 913 people hospitalized - plus 19
- 1,838,592 vaccinations administered - plus 82,996 (10.4% of pop.)
- 338,239 confirmed cases - plus 2,169 (4 LTC resident)
- 314,384 recovered cases - plus 1,675
- 7,292 deaths - plus 12 (0 LTC resident)
- 321,676 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.1%
- 60,077 tests conducted, coming back 3.8% positive
- 359 people in ICU - minus 27
- 215 people on ventilators - plus 3
- 133 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 1,494 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 36
- 60 confirmed cases of B.135 - plus 9
- 58 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 4
- 16,680 cases with confirmed mutations but not a VOC - plus 1,023
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 2,031 cases reported in the last two weeks - 167 new cases added yesterday
- 1,053 schools with at least one active case - plus 20
- 44 schools closed (0.89%) - plus 1
Canadian COVID-19 updates
- Canada passes 6 million COVID-19 doses available to provinces fulfilling Federal promise even though Moderna shipment due this week will be delayed. 10.769% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- 200,000 plus vaccinations took place for the first time
- New cases surpass recoveries across the country pushing up active cases, and there was a slight increase in hospitalizations.
- $14.3 million available through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), to support new research on the COVID-19 virus variants. This includes $5.3 million in supplementary funding for 90 ongoing COVID-19 projects and $9 million for a new national network that will coordinate and align variants research throughout the country.
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 39,703 active cases - plus 1,987
- 4,529,895 vaccine doses administered - plus 217,081
- 2,295 patients in hospital - plus 21
- 958,869 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 5,462
- 22,754 deaths - plus 21
- 896,867 recoveries - plus 3,430
US COVID-19 status
- 29.903 million confirmed cases - plus 73K
- 543,975 deaths - plus 1,391
- 133 million vaccine doses administered - plus 3.684 million
World COVID-19 status
- 125.160 million confirmed cases - plus 945K
- 2.748 million deaths - plus 14K
- 456.822 million vaccine doses administered - 24.927 million
