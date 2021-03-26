March 26, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Friday, March 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville has one less institutional outbreak, but records 11 new variant cases out of 18 cases. Halton has administered 67K plus vaccinations of which 15,609 happened last week.

Ontario has vaccinated over 10% of the population. Active case numbers, hospitalizations and ICU intakes increased substantially today. Timiskaming is moved into Red-Control, and Hamilton is moved into Grey-Lockdown, as VOC keep increasing. However, significant changes were made to all COVID-19 Framework levels as the province tries to find a balance between keeping people working, and keeping them healthy.

Canada surpassed its goal of having 6 million plus doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered to provinces by the end of March.

Update on vaccine appointments: Starting March 26 Halton residents who are or turn in six months 70 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton is recording 57.3 new cases per 100,000 per week which is up over 20% over a two week period

Positivity rate for Variants of Concern and Mutations is 40.3%

Oakville records one closed institutional outbreak

Halton is vaccinating people at a rate of 2,000 plus per day via clinics and OTMH.

Region no longer providing variants of concern and mutation cases separately.

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 25, 2021.

91 active cases - no change

11 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

151 variant cases - plus 11

3,383 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 18

59 deaths - no change

3,233 recoveries - plus 18

3,292 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

334 active cases - plus 6

25 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

470 variant cases - plus 27

67,563 vaccinations (March 25) plus 15,609 over past week

10,629 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 69

200 deaths - no change

10,094 recoveries - plus 63

10,294 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

14 outbreaks - minus 1

Local schools update

31 active cases in Oakville - plus 1

73 active cases in Halton - minus 2

× Expand Halton Vaccine Update - March 24, 2021

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has now vaccinated over 10% of the population and used 78.1% of the available vaccines.

New cases breach 2,000 for the second day. The last time it breached 2,000 was on Jan. 20. This has pushed up active cases to over 16,500 which was last recorded on Feb. 4. Peel, Toronto, and York account for 61.4%. Areas of note are: Ottawa, Durham, and Hamilton that each reported over 120 new cases.

Effective Reproduction Number rose to 1.15 up 0.04.

Ontario is recording 79.4 new cases per 100,000 per week which is up 21% over the past two weeks.

Health care capacity is also beginning to be tested with over 900 people in hospital, 350 people in ICU, and 215 people requiring a ventilator. Hospitalizations have jumped 50% in less than two weeks.

Long-Term Care residents through immunization have been protected as another day goes by with no new deaths, and very few cases.

Province changes all COVID-19 Framework levels

Timiskaming moves into Red - Control as it records 30.6 per 100K per week which is up 401.6% over the past two weeks. Positivity rate for VoC and mutations is at 83% which is the second highest in the province, only surpassed by Peterborough which is at 86.3%.

Hamilton and Eastern Health Regions move into Grey Lockdown.

Ontario is expanding appointments through its online booking system to individuals aged 70 and over, starting with Toronto on Saturday, March 27, 2021

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 26, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

16,563 active cases - plus 482

913 people hospitalized - plus 19

1,838,592 vaccinations administered - plus 82,996 (10.4% of pop.)

338,239 confirmed cases - plus 2,169 (4 LTC resident)

314,384 recovered cases - plus 1,675

7,292 deaths - plus 12 (0 LTC resident)

321,676 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 95.1%

60,077 tests conducted, coming back 3.8% positive

359 people in ICU - minus 27

215 people on ventilators - plus 3

133 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

1,494 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 36

60 confirmed cases of B.135 - plus 9

58 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 4

16,680 cases with confirmed mutations but not a VOC - plus 1,023

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,031 cases reported in the last two weeks - 167 new cases added yesterday

1,053 schools with at least one active case - plus 20

44 schools closed (0.89%) - plus 1

Canadian COVID-19 updates

Canada passes 6 million COVID-19 doses available to provinces fulfilling Federal promise even though Moderna shipment due this week will be delayed. 10.769% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

200,000 plus vaccinations took place for the first time

New cases surpass recoveries across the country pushing up active cases, and there was a slight increase in hospitalizations.

$14.3 million available through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), to support new research on the COVID-19 virus variants. This includes $5.3 million in supplementary funding for 90 ongoing COVID-19 projects and $9 million for a new national network that will coordinate and align variants research throughout the country.

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

39,703 active cases - plus 1,987

4,529,895 vaccine doses administered - plus 217,081

2,295 patients in hospital - plus 21

958,869 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 5,462

22,754 deaths - plus 21

896,867 recoveries - plus 3,430

US COVID-19 status

29.903 million confirmed cases - plus 73K

543,975 deaths - plus 1,391

133 million vaccine doses administered - plus 3.684 million

World COVID-19 status

125.160 million confirmed cases - plus 945K

2.748 million deaths - plus 14K

456.822 million vaccine doses administered - 24.927 million

