March 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

CDC (on Unsplash)
This is the Saturday, March 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up by four in Oakville but down by four in Halton. Right now, the region is administering an average just above 2,000 doses of vaccine per day.
Ontario has more than 2,000 new cases for the third day in a row as the positivity rate hits 4.5%. Hospitalizations are the highest they've been in two months. Canada surpasses 900,000 cumulative recoveries as the USA approaches 30 million total cases.
Update on vaccine appointments: As of yesterday, Halton residents who are 70 years of age and older or will be in the next six months can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases are up by four in Oakville but down by four in Halton
- Halton's new cases per 100,000 is up more than 20% in the last two weeks
- Positivity rate for variants of concern and mutations is 40.3%
- Halton is vaccinating people at a rate of about 2,000 people per day, with total administered vaccine doses in Halton total nearly 70,000
- 10 of the 15 outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces; three of them are in Oakville
- The region is no longer providing separate totals for variants of concern and mutation cases
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 26, 2021.
- 95 active cases - plus 4
- 12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 151 variant cases - plus 11
- 3,399 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16
- 59 deaths - no change
- 3,245 recoveries - plus 12
- 3,304 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 329 active cases - minus 4
- 22 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3
- 496 variant cases - plus 26
- 10,670 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42
- 200 deaths - no change
- 10,141 recoveries - plus 46
- 10,341 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 15 outbreaks - plus 1
Local schools update
- 31 active cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 73 active cases in Halton - minus 2
Halton Vaccine Update - March 24, 2021
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario has more than 2,000 new cases for the third day in a row as the positivity rate hits 4.5%
- Active cases increase by almost 1,000, with numbers growing twice as fast as they were declining in February
- Hospitalizations are the highest they've been in two months (and have jumped 50% in less than two weeks)
- Effective Reproduction Number in the province has risen to 1.15
- Hamilton will move into the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday
- Starting today, Ontario is expanding appointments through its online booking system to individuals aged 70 and over
- There are now over 1,500 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 in the province
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 27, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 17,519 active cases - plus 956
- 985 people hospitalized - plus 62
- 1,916,332 vaccinations administered - plus 77,740 (10.9% of pop.)
- 340,239 confirmed cases - plus 2,453
- 315,865 recovered cases - plus 1,481
- 7,308 deaths - plus 16
- 323,173 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.9%
- 61,005 tests conducted, coming back 4.5% positive
- 365 people in ICU - plus 6
- 192 people on ventilators - minus 23
- 130 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
- 1,523 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 29
- 63 confirmed cases of B.135 - plus 3
- 61 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 3
- 17,611 cases with confirmed mutations but not a VOC - plus 931
Summary of school cases and outbreaks
- 2,031 cases reported in the last two weeks - 167 new cases added yesterday
- 1,053 schools with at least one active case - plus 20
- 44 schools closed (0.89%) - plus 1
Canadian and global COVID-19 updates
- Canada passes six million COVID-19 doses available to provinces, technically fulfilling the federal promise even though Moderna shipment due this week will be delayed (as vaccine have been delivered but not administered)
- 10.769% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- More than 200,000 vaccinations took place nationwide for the first time on Thursday
- $14.3 million is being made available through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to support new research on the COVID-19 virus variants
- Cumulative recoveries in Canada from the pandemic surpass 900,000
- American cases approach 30 million
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 40,360 active cases - plus 657
- 4,944,223 vaccine doses administered - plus 143,292
- 964,100 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 5,200
- 22,826 deaths - plus 58
- 900,500 recoveries - plus 3,850
USA COVID-19 status
- 29.97 million confirmed cases
- 545,273 deaths - plus 1,400
- 140 million vaccine doses administered
World COVID-19 status
- 125.78 million confirmed cases - plus 612,000
- 2.76 million deaths
- 462.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 5.96 million
