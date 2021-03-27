March 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC (on Unsplash)

This is the Saturday, March 27, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up by four in Oakville but down by four in Halton. Right now, the region is administering an average just above 2,000 doses of vaccine per day.

Ontario has more than 2,000 new cases for the third day in a row as the positivity rate hits 4.5%. Hospitalizations are the highest they've been in two months. Canada surpasses 900,000 cumulative recoveries as the USA approaches 30 million total cases.

Update on vaccine appointments: As of yesterday, Halton residents who are 70 years of age and older or will be in the next six months can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases are up by four in Oakville but down by four in Halton

Halton's new cases per 100,000 is up more than 20% in the last two weeks

Positivity rate for variants of concern and mutations is 40.3%

Halton is vaccinating people at a rate of about 2,000 people per day, with total administered vaccine doses in Halton total nearly 70,000

10 of the 15 outbreaks in Halton are from workplaces; three of them are in Oakville

The region is no longer providing separate totals for variants of concern and mutation cases

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 26, 2021.

95 active cases - plus 4

12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

151 variant cases - plus 11

3,399 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

59 deaths - no change

3,245 recoveries - plus 12

3,304 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

329 active cases - minus 4

22 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

496 variant cases - plus 26

10,670 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 42

200 deaths - no change

10,141 recoveries - plus 46

10,341 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

15 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

31 active cases in Oakville - plus 1

73 active cases in Halton - minus 2

× Expand Halton Vaccine Update - March 24, 2021

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has more than 2,000 new cases for the third day in a row as the positivity rate hits 4.5%

Active cases increase by almost 1,000, with numbers growing twice as fast as they were declining in February

Hospitalizations are the highest they've been in two months (and have jumped 50% in less than two weeks)

Effective Reproduction Number in the province has risen to 1.15

Hamilton will move into the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday

Starting today, Ontario is expanding appointments through its online booking system to individuals aged 70 and over

There are now over 1,500 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 in the province

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 27, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

17,519 active cases - plus 956

985 people hospitalized - plus 62

1,916,332 vaccinations administered - plus 77,740 (10.9% of pop.)

340,239 confirmed cases - plus 2,453

315,865 recovered cases - plus 1,481

7,308 deaths - plus 16

323,173 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.9%

61,005 tests conducted, coming back 4.5% positive

365 people in ICU - plus 6

192 people on ventilators - minus 23

130 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

1,523 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 29

63 confirmed cases of B.135 - plus 3

61 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 3

17,611 cases with confirmed mutations but not a VOC - plus 931

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,031 cases reported in the last two weeks - 167 new cases added yesterday

1,053 schools with at least one active case - plus 20

44 schools closed (0.89%) - plus 1

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Canada passes six million COVID-19 doses available to provinces, technically fulfilling the federal promise even though Moderna shipment due this week will be delayed (as vaccine have been delivered but not administered)

10.769% of Canadians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 200,000 vaccinations took place nationwide for the first time on Thursday

$14.3 million is being made available through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) to support new research on the COVID-19 virus variants

Cumulative recoveries in Canada from the pandemic surpass 900,000

American cases approach 30 million

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

40,360 active cases - plus 657

4,944,223 vaccine doses administered - plus 143,292

964,100 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 5,200

22,826 deaths - plus 58

900,500 recoveries - plus 3,850

USA COVID-19 status

29.97 million confirmed cases

545,273 deaths - plus 1,400

140 million vaccine doses administered

World COVID-19 status

125.78 million confirmed cases - plus 612,000

2.76 million deaths

462.82 million vaccine doses administered - plus 5.96 million

