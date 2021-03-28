March 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, March 28, 2021 coronavirus update. Variants now account for 84% or new cases in Oakville, and 70% in Halton. Though Oakville saw a decline of one active case, there was an increase in hospitalizations. Halton recorded two new outbreaks.

The health indicators of serious concern for Oakville and Halton are an incident rate: 57.8 new cases per 100,000 per week, a 2.9% positivity for COVID-19 tests, and a 91% acute care occupancy rate.

Ontario is in the thick of a third wave as it records over 2,400 plus cases, has over 18,000 active cases, and 900 plus people in hospital. Vaccinations dropped on Saturday to 64,000 from over 70,000 on Friday; however, the province still has over 15% of available vaccine inventory with shipments known to come in at the beginning of the week.

Canada administered its 5,000,000th COVID-19 Vaccine dose, and has shipped over 6.2 million doses to the provinces of which they have used 82%.

US has confirmed its 30-millionth COVID-19 case.

Update on vaccine appointments: As of yesterday, Halton residents who are 70 years of age and older or will be in the next six months can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 27, 2021.

94 active cases - minus 1

14 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

167 variant cases - plus 16

3,418 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

59 deaths - no change

3,265 recoveries - plus 20

3,324 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.2% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

335 active cases - plus 9

23 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

538 variant cases - plus 42

10,730 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 60

200 deaths - no change

10,195 recoveries - plus 54

10,395 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.8% of cases

17 outbreaks - plus 2

Local schools update

31 active cases in Oakville - no change

73 active cases in Halton - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario has more than 2,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row as the positivity rate hits 4.5% for the second day. Positivity rate exceeds 5% for 14 to 24 year olds. Peel, Toronto and York account for 57.7%.

Durham County has 4.8% of the province's population and is currently in Red-Control, but accounts for 8.9% of day's new cases. It is tracking at 92.2 new cases per 100,000 per week, and tests for variants in Durham are coming back positive 70% of the time. The region has over 6% of all variant cases.

Ontario is currently recording 85.3 new cases per 100,000 per week up 21.5% over the past two weeks. Other regions of note are Sudbury (Red) at 100 up 13.3%, Durham (Red) at 92.2 up 60.9%, Grey Bruce (green) at 23 up 161.9%, and Renfew (Yellow) at 20 up 174.3%.

Vaccinations dropped again on Saturday to just under 65,000 down from 77,000 the day before. The strategy of vaccinating residents in LTC is working as only 4 new cases among LTC residents were recorded, and there were zero deaths.

Province active cases bounces over 18,400 for the first time since Feb.1 when it recorded 19,017

Hamilton will move into the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday

Ventilator use jumped to 217 and increase of 10% in one day

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 28, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

18,405 active cases - plus 886

917 people hospitalized - minus 68

1,981,282 vaccinations administered - plus 64,950 (11.3% of pop.)

343,140 confirmed cases - plus 2,448 (4 LTC residents)

317,408 recovered cases - plus 1,543

7,327 deaths - plus 19 (0 LTC residents)

324,735 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.6%

50,227 tests conducted, coming back 4.5% positive

366 people in ICU - plus 1

217 people on ventilators - plus 25

132 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

1,615 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 102

63 confirmed cases of B.135 - no change

67 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 6

18,322 cases with confirmed mutations but not a VOC - plus 711

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,031 cases reported in the last two weeks - no change

1,053 schools with at least one active case - no change

44 schools closed (0.89%) - no change

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

British Columbia, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Prince Edward Island do not update number on Sundays.

Canada has administered its 5,000,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose, and currently has administered at least one dose of a vaccine to 11.643% of its population.

New cases push active cases above 42,000

US records its 30th million case

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

42,067 active cases - plus 1,707

5,090,248 vaccine doses administered - plus 146,025

2,272 people in hospital (679 in critical care)

967,796 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 3,696

22,842 deaths - plus 16

902,887 recoveries - plus 2387

USA COVID-19 status

30.03 million confirmed cases - plus 62,000

546,144 deaths - plus 871

143.46 million vaccine doses administered - plus 3.46 million

World COVID-19 status

126.35 million confirmed cases - plus 570,000

2.769 million deaths - plus 9,000

462.824 million vaccine doses administered

