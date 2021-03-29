March 29, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, March 29, 2021 coronavirus update. The number of active cases in Oakville jumped by 20% and now sits at 111, as the town records 27 new cases, and 16 new variant cases. In Halton active cases jumped over 10% in the past day, as the region recorded 87 new cases and 53 new variant cases.

Oakville and Halton schools both record 10% increase in active cases. Outbreaks in the region have dropped.

Halton recorded its first case of the P.1 variant, and 51.4% of cases tested positive for a variant. The ability for Halton Public Health to reach new cases within one day dropped to 89%, due in large part to the increase of new cases.

Halton is recording 67 new cases per 100,000 per week which is a 20% plus increase over two weeks ago.

Ontario administered its 2,000,000th vaccine dose; however, the number of vaccinations once again dropped over the weekend even though there was ample inventory. The province records its fifth day with new cases surpassing 2,000, which pushed its active cases up. Cases are testing positive for variants 57% of the time, and the positive rate for regular COVID-19 tests surpasses 6%.

Middlesex-London moves into Red Control effective Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. The rationale for this change is based on information gathered from March 22 to 28, 2021, when the region's case rate increased by 86.9 per cent, to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Health Canada has made the decision to not use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 55. There are roughly 5.2 million Canadians whose age is between 55 and 65.

Update on vaccine appointments: As of yesterday, Halton residents who are 70 years of age and older or will be in the next six months can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 28, 2021.

111 active cases - plus 17

12 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

183 variant cases - plus 16

3,445 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 27

59 deaths - no change

3,275 recoveries - plus 10

3,334 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

5 outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

391 active cases - plus 46

38 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 10

591 variant cases - plus 53

10,817 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 87

200 deaths - no change

10,226 recoveries - plus 41

10,436 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.4% of cases

16 outbreaks - minus 1

Local schools update

35 active cases in Oakville - plus 4

85 active cases in Halton - plus 12

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination program expands to include those 70 years and older

Ontario administered its 2,000,000th COVID-19 vaccination, but number of vaccinations drop by 10,000 from Saturday to Sunday.

Number of completed tests dropped to 39,470 but positive jumped to 6.1% - Jan. 18 was the last time testing positivity rose above 6%.

Fifth day of recording over 2,000 plus new cases, with a 23% increase over two weeks of new cases per 100,000 per week to 88.5. The province is now recording a seven day daily average of 2,038 new cases.

Peel, Toronto and York account for 55% of all new cases. These regions case counts per week per 100,000 are up between 25% to 34% over a two week period. They also account for 75% of all the P.1 Variant cases in the province.

Regions of concern are Hasting Prince Edward which is recording 8.3 new cases per 100,000 per week and increase of 130.6% over two weeks, and Renfew County at 23.9 up 159.8%.

Testing is currently showing 57.4% of all new cases are variant.

Hospitalizations drop by 8.2% to 841, but 4% uptick in ICU intakes to 382, and 8% increase on patients requiring a ventilators to 236.

Variants are testing positive 57.4% of the time, and account for 34.5% of the new cases.

Ontario Tourism and Hospitality Small Business Support Grant will provide an estimated $100 million in one-time payments of $10,000 to $20,000 to eligible small businesses including hotels, motels, travel agencies, amusement and water parks, hunting and fishing camps, and recreational and vacation camps including children's overnight summer camps.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 29, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

18,965 active cases - plus 560

841 people hospitalized - minus 76

2,031,735 vaccinations administered - plus 50,453 (11.3% of pop.)

345,234 confirmed cases - plus 2,094 (1 LTC residents)

318,932 recovered cases - plus 1,524

7,337 deaths - plus 10 (0 LTC residents)

326,269 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.5%

39,470 tests conducted, coming back 6.1% positive

382 people in ICU - plus 16

236 people on ventilators - plus 19

135 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

1,749 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 124

63 confirmed cases of B.135 - no change

82 confirmed cases of P.1 - plus 15

18,907 cases with confirmed mutations but not a VOC - plus 585

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,129 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 215

1,116 schools with at least one active case or 23.12% - plus 63

47 schools closed (0.97%) - plus 3

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

43,262 active cases - plus 1,195

5,217,679 vaccine doses administered - plus 127,431

2,198 people in hospital - minus 74 (702 in critical care - plus 23)

972,230 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 4,434

22,863 deaths - plus 21

906,105 recoveries - plus 3,218

USA COVID-19 status

30.08 million confirmed cases - plus 50,000

546,704 deaths - plus 660

145.812 million vaccine doses administered - plus 2.35 million

World COVID-19 status

126.89 million confirmed cases - plus 540,000

2.778 million deaths - plus 9,000

462.824 million vaccine doses administered

