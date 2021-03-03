March 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Covid Covid-19 Coronavirus
This is the Wednesday, March 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases rise again in Oakville today, but even amidst higher testing, active cases are lower in Halton and across Ontario. Halton's positivity percent has dropped to 2.3%, low enough to qualify for the Orange-Restrict level.
Hospitalizations are up in Oakville and Halton but down province-wide. Ontario also announces the newly-approved AstraZeneca vaccine will first be given to those age 60-64 as the National Advisory committee says not to administer it in those over 65. As we approach one year since the first state of emergency was declared, Ontario reports its 7,000th death from COVID-19.
Starting today, Wednesday, March 3, Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Canada has now administered over two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Starting today, Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
- Active cases are up in Oakville but lower across the rest of Halton Region
- Oakville records its 3,000th case and Halton adds two more variants of concern
- Ontario is investing $27 million to support six GTA tourist attractions, including Halton's Royal Botanical Gardens
- Halton's positivity percent last week is down to 2.3%, low enough to be eligible for the Orange-Restrict level
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 2, 2021.
- 87 active cases - plus 6
- 7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2
- 1 confirmed variant of concern case - no change
- 3,030 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,884 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 15
- 2,943 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
- 6 outbreaks - no change
Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 251 active cases - minus 2
- 20 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3
- 15 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 2
- 9,576 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 38
- 196 deaths - no change
- 9,127 recoveries (95.3% of all cases) - plus 40
- 9,323 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.4% of cases
- 18 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 28 active cases in Oakville - plus 1
- 71 active cases in Halton - plus 5
- 23 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario will begin giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to those age 60-65 first, and not to those over 65 at the advice of the National Advisory Committee
- Cumulative deaths in Ontario reach 7,000 today
- Active cases in Ontario dropped for the second day, this time by a higher margin and amid higher testing numbers
- The province says it has spent over $1 billion so far to assist Ontario small businesses
- New cases in provincial schools saw a massive jump of 260+ new cases yesterday, plus 200 schools with a new case so far this week
- Ontario is considering following British Columbia in extending the time between vaccinations, from the current 21 days up to a possible 4 months
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions; fearing a third wave led by international variants
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,546 active cases - minus 24
- 668 people hospitalized - minus 9
- 754,400 vaccinations - plus 27,400
- 303,763 confirmed cases - plus 958
- 286,352 recovered cases - plus 1,090
- 7,014 deaths - plus 17
- 293,366 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 52,613 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive
- 274 people in ICU - minus 10
- 188 people on ventilators - minus 1
- 170 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5
Summary of variants of concern
- 552 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 10
- 582 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 10
Summary of School Outbreaks
- 1,141 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 69
- 1,405 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 672 schools with at least one active case (13.9%) - plus 32
- 24 schools closed - plus 1
Earlier today, Toronto Mayor John Tory gave a press conference calling for an end to the shutdown in Toronto and Peel regions, asking to be placed in the Grey-Lockdown level next week:
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has now administered over two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
- Health Canada approves use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine; its the third vaccine approved for use in Canada
- The National Advisory committee says essential workers should be prioritized for the vaccine
- Professor and epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan said a third wave in Canada is "mathematically inevitable"; Dr. Theresa Tam shares his concern
- Over 50 million people in the USA have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 25.5 million who are fully vaccinated (nearly the number of all adults in Canada)
- Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas is ending the statewide mask mandate and says all businesses can fully reopen, effective immediately
- Nearly 20 million doses of vaccine were given worldwide yesterday; the best day yet
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 29,850 active cases - minus 150
- 2.07 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (5.2% of pop.)
- 874,600 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,086 deaths - plus 45
- 822,600 recoveries - plus 2,900
United States coronavirus update
- 28.77 million total cases
- 517,000+ deaths
- 78.6 million+ vaccine doses administered (23.7 doses per 100 people)
Global coronavirus update
- 114.8 million total cases
- 2.55 million deaths
- 267.1 million+ vaccinations (3.5 doses per 100 people)
Sources: