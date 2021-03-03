March 3, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Covid Covid-19 Coronavirus

This is the Wednesday, March 3, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases rise again in Oakville today, but even amidst higher testing, active cases are lower in Halton and across Ontario. Halton's positivity percent has dropped to 2.3%, low enough to qualify for the Orange-Restrict level.

Hospitalizations are up in Oakville and Halton but down province-wide. Ontario also announces the newly-approved AstraZeneca vaccine will first be given to those age 60-64 as the National Advisory committee says not to administer it in those over 65. As we approach one year since the first state of emergency was declared, Ontario reports its 7,000th death from COVID-19.

Starting today, Wednesday, March 3, Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Canada has now administered over two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 2, 2021.

87 active cases - plus 6

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 2

1 confirmed variant of concern case - no change

3,030 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21

59 deaths - no change

2,884 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 15

2,943 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

6 outbreaks - no change

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 16 64 8 8 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 5 5 0 4 14 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 26/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 42 17 0 22 81 8 8

Status in Halton

251 active cases - minus 2

20 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 3

15 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 2

9,576 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 38

196 deaths - no change

9,127 recoveries (95.3% of all cases) - plus 40

9,323 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.4% of cases

18 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

28 active cases in Oakville - plus 1

71 active cases in Halton - plus 5

23 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 3, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,546 active cases - minus 24

668 people hospitalized - minus 9

754,400 vaccinations - plus 27,400

303,763 confirmed cases - plus 958

286,352 recovered cases - plus 1,090

7,014 deaths - plus 17

293,366 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

52,613 tests conducted, coming back 2.4% positive

274 people in ICU - minus 10

188 people on ventilators - minus 1

170 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of variants of concern

552 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 10

582 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 10

Summary of School Outbreaks

1,141 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 69

1,405 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

672 schools with at least one active case (13.9%) - plus 32

24 schools closed - plus 1

Earlier today, Toronto Mayor John Tory gave a press conference calling for an end to the shutdown in Toronto and Peel regions, asking to be placed in the Grey-Lockdown level next week:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,850 active cases - minus 150

2.07 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (5.2% of pop.)

874,600 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,086 deaths - plus 45

822,600 recoveries - plus 2,900

United States coronavirus update

28.77 million total cases

517,000+ deaths

78.6 million+ vaccine doses administered (23.7 doses per 100 people)

Global coronavirus update

114.8 million total cases

2.55 million deaths

267.1 million+ vaccinations (3.5 doses per 100 people)

