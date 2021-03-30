March 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Tuesday, March 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville hospitalizations are up 50% in the 24 hours, as Ontario's total is now above 1,000 and the highest they've been in almost two months.

Active cases are up considerably and Premier Ford is asking residents not to make Easter plans for the second year in a row. Variants of concern, proven to be more infectious and dangerous, make up more than two-thirds (67%) of all new cases in Ontario.

In positive vaccination news, Halton residents above 65 can book an appointment tomorrow. Canada has administered more than five million doses vaccines as global vaccinations surpass 500 million.

Health Canada has made the decision to not use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for people under the age of 55. There are roughly 5.2 million Canadians whose age is between 55 and 65.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 70 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Those age 65 and older (born 1956 or earlier) can book appointments starting tomorrow.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Beginning tomorrow, those age 65 and older can book their vaccination appointment in Oakville and throughout Halton Region

Oakville hospitalizations are up 50% in the last 24 hours

Halton's new cases per 100,000 has increased more than 20% in two weeks

More than half of all active outbreaks in Halton Region are in workplaces

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 29, 2021.

125 active cases - plus 14

18 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 6

195 variant cases - plus 12

3,475 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 30

59 deaths - no change

3,291 recoveries - plus 16

3,350 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.4% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

429 active cases - plus 38

43 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 5

632 variant cases - plus 41

10,903 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 86

200 deaths - no change

10,274 recoveries - plus 48

10,474 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.1% of cases

15 outbreaks - minus 1

Local schools update

35 active cases in Oakville - plus 4

85 active cases in Halton - plus 12

??? Halton classrooms closed

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Total hospitalizations in Ontario increase by almost 250 more cases today; a nearly 30% increase that now totals over 1,000

Premier Doug Ford says today: "Don't make plans for Easter. I won't hesitate to lock things down."

Ontario will have administered 2.2 million vaccines by the end of today

Today's 6.2% positivity rate is the highest in over two months

Seven-day average of new cases is at 2,207, up from 1,667 one week ago

Peel, Toronto and York regions account for 59% of all new cases in the province

Testing is currently showing more than 67% of all new cases are variants of concern (and most are the B.1.1.7 variant)

The Ontario Tourism and Hospitality Small Business Support Grant will provide an estimated $100 million in one-time payments of $10,000 to $20,000 to eligible small businesses

Ontario now has more than 20,000 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 30, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

19,810 active cases - plus 845

1,090 people hospitalized - plus 249

1.7 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (12.14% of pop.)

2.1 million vaccine doses administered

347,570 confirmed cases - plus 2,336

320,409 recovered cases - plus 1,477

7,351 deaths - plus 14

327,760 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.3%

36,071 tests conducted, coming back 6.2% positive

387 people in ICU - plus 5

249 people on ventilators - plus 13

133 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

1,800 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 51

69 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 6

90 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 8

20,117 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 1,210

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,129 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 215

1,116 schools with at least one active case (23.12%) - plus 63

47 schools closed - plus 3

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive from the USA today - just one day after its use has been suspended in those under age 55

Pfizer-BioNTech moves a delivery of five million vaccine doses to Canada up two months; the late summer delivery will now arrive in June 2021

Over five million vaccine doses have been administered in Canada

12.5% of Canada's population has received at least one dose of vaccine

More than 500 million doses of vaccine have been administered worldwide

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 29, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

45,074 active cases - plus 1,812

4.71 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (12.51% of pop.)

5.43 million vaccine doses administered

978,900 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 6,700

22,887 deaths - plus 24

910,950 recoveries - plus 4,850

USA COVID-19 status

30.14 million confirmed cases - plus 60,000

547,296 deaths - plus 592

148 million vaccine doses administered - plus 2.19 million

Global COVID-19 status

127.35 million confirmed cases - plus 460,000

2.79 million deaths

520.5 million vaccine doses administered

