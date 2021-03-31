March 31, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Martin Sanchez (Unsplash)

This is the Tuesday, March 31, 2021 coronavirus update. Residents in Oakville and Halton age 65-69 can now book vaccination appointments. Oakville's hospitalizations and school cases see a small drop but active cases keep rising in town and in Halton.

With 421 ICU patients in Ontario, the province's ICUs now have more COVID-19 patients than ever before. Active cases in the province have doubled in the last three weeks, and Premier Ford is asking residents not to make Easter plans for the second year in a row.

Canada's cumulative COVID-19 cases will surpass one million by the end of this week. France announces a third national lockdown as the USA reaches a vaccine milestone of 150 million administered doses.

Update on vaccine appointments: Halton residents who are 65 years of age and older (born 1956 or earlier) can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Those age 65 and older can now book their vaccination appointment in Oakville and throughout Halton Region

Oakville hospitalizations are down today after yesterday's 50% increase

Halton's new cases per 100,000 has increased more than 20% in two weeks

More than half of all active outbreaks in Halton Region are in workplaces

There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in Halton for 12 days (the last was on March 19)

Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton's Medical Officer of Health, has a new video update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 30, 2021.

134 active cases - plus 9

15 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

218 variant cases - plus 23

3,496 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 21

59 deaths - no change

3,303 recoveries - plus 12

3,362 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.3% of cases

5 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

443 active cases - plus 14

39 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

695 variant cases - plus 63

10,981 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 78

200 deaths - no change

10,338 recoveries - plus 64

10,538 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 95.9% of cases

16 outbreaks - plus 1

Local schools update

28 active cases in Oakville - minus 2

83 active cases in Halton - minus 2

55 Halton classrooms closed - plus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 31, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

20,155 active cases - plus 345

1,111 people hospitalized - plus 21

1.78 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (12.73% of pop.)

2.19 million vaccine doses administered

349,903 confirmed cases - plus 2,333

322,382 recovered cases - plus 1,973

7,366 deaths - plus 15

329,748 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 94.2%

52,532 tests conducted, coming back 4.8% positive

396 people in ICU** - plus 9

252 people on ventilators - plus 3

133 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

**This number has since been updated after the epidemiology reported was published earlier today. The true number is the pandemic-high 421 ICU patients as of this morning.

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

1,898 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 98

70 confirmed cases of B.1.351 variant - plus 1

92 confirmed cases of P.1 variant - plus 2

21,346 cases with unknown, confirmed mutations - plus 1,229

Summary of school cases and outbreaks

2,381 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 253

1,199 schools with at least one active case (24.8%) - plus 56

63 schools closed (1.3%) - plus 7

Canadian and global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 30, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

46,628 active cases - plus 1,554

4.88 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (12.98% of pop.)

5.62 million vaccine doses administered

984,000 confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 5,100

22,923 deaths - plus 36

914,400 recoveries - plus 3,450

USA COVID-19 status

30.21 million confirmed cases - plus 70,000

548,162 deaths - plus 866

150.8 million vaccine doses administered - plus 2.7 million

Global COVID-19 status

127.87 million confirmed cases - plus 520,000

2.79 million deaths

At least 520.5 million vaccine doses administered

Sources: