March 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, March 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Four more variants of concern have been confirmed in Halton today, including the second known case in Oakville. New and active case numbers locally are the highest they've been in weeks.

Through the rest of Ontario, however, active cases are continuing to go down even as testing has increased this week. This is good news, but the number of variants of concern are still growing and nearly 100 new cases were reported today, accounting for more than 10% of all new cases today in the province. Canada has now administered over two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 3, 2021.

91 active cases - plus 4

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

2 confirmed variant of concern case - plus 1

3,047 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 17

59 deaths - no change

2,897 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 13

2,958 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

7 outbreaks - plus 1

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 16 64 8 8 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 5 5 0 4 14 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 26/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 42 17 0 22 81 8 8

Status in Halton

264 active cases - plus 13

15 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 4

19 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 4

9,628 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52

198 deaths - plus 2

9,166 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 39

9,364 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

18 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

28 active cases in Oakville - no change

72 active cases in Halton - plus 1

27 Halton classrooms closed - plus 4

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 4, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,309 active cases - minus 88

649 people hospitalized - minus 19

754,400 vaccinations - plus 27,400

304,757 confirmed cases - plus 994

287,424 recovered cases - plus 1,072

7,024 deaths - plus 10

294,448 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.6%

65,643 tests conducted, coming back 2.1% positive

281 people in ICU - plus 7

183 people on ventilators - minus 5

171 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern

644 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 92

678 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 96

Summary of School Outbreaks

1,168 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 27

1,506 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

683 schools with at least one active case (14.2%) - plus 11

26 schools closed - plus 2

Earlier this afternoon, Dr. David Williams (Ontario's chief medical officer of health) and Dr. Dirk Huyer (Coordinator of the provincial outbreak response) provide an update on the province's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 3, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,800 active cases - minus 50

2.14 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (5.7% of pop.)

877,300 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,136 deaths - plus 50

825,300 recoveries - plus 2,700

United States coronavirus update

28.83 million total cases

518,700+ deaths

80.5 million+ vaccine doses administered (24.3 doses per 100 people)

Reports of new cases have levelled off in the last week after dropping since late January

Global coronavirus update

115.3 million total cases

2.56 million deaths

274.1 million+ vaccinations (3.6 doses per 100 people)

