March 4, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Stephen Cornfield Vaccination (Unsplash) A patient receives their COVID-19 vaccination

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, March 4, 2023. While COVID-19 cases are down slightly in Oakville this week, the number of new cases still remain at their highest levels of winter 2023.

Oakville continues to report the highest level of transmission in Halton region. Four more people died this week, including three in Oakville. A new facility-wide outbreak has opened at Memory & Company retirement home.

Halton Region has cancelled multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics this weekend due to yesterday's winter storm; rescheduled dates and locations are available online here.

Ontario's provincial government has provided no new data on the province's current vaccination rates in over a month. No further details are being provided by sources; they have not responded to Oakville News' multiple requestx for comment.

Canada's total count of cumulative cases nationwide surpassed 4.5 million this week, including re-infections in some patients. Those are only known cases from positive PCR tests; the actual total is believed to be millions more.

The bivalent booster vaccine is now available to those ages 5 and up. Uptick in vaccinations across the province, including locally, has been especially slow, at a pace almost 75% slower from fall 2021.

Over 750 million cases of COVID-19 have now been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic; 6.85 million people have died.

Unsplash

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Oakville COVID-19 Update:

48 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported (7 less than last week)

2 people were hospitalized (no change)

3 new deaths (2 more than last week)

2 active outbreaks in Oakville - no change

Halton COVID-19 Update:

109 new cases of COVID-19 (17 less than last week)

8 people were hospitalized (3 more than last week)

4 new deaths (2 more than last week)

5 active outbreaks in Halton - minus 1

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.54 million doses have been administered in Halton

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

25% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

37% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

There have been 1.59 million cases in Ontario to date

16,164 deaths to date (+117 this week)

1,007 people are in hospital with COVID-19 (-42 this week)

There are 114 people in ICU (+11 this week)

Summary of provincial vaccinations

89.97% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

82.50% of Ontarians have received at least two doses (No change)

51.97% of people have received a third dose (No change)

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.51 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 527,300 active cases in Canada (+3,600 this week)

3,641 people are currently in hospital (+75 this week)

There are 49,930 deaths to date (+159 this week)

82.69% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.01%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases to date are now above 103.49 million; 1.11 million have died

Only 16.2% of Americans are up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses

758.39 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.85 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from Halton region last year showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated - numbers that have remained consistent since vaccine deployment began in early 2021.

Sources: