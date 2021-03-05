March 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Coronavirus

This is the Friday, March 5, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have increased in Oakville every day this week, but the total in Halton is lower. The region will remain in the Red-Control level for at least another week.

Toronto and Peel region will end their shutdown on Monday, March 8 next week, closing all shutdowns in the province. As Ontario reports a one-day spike of new cases, General Rick Hillier challenges all health units to get a first dose of vaccine to every adult in the province before June 21, 2021. Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 4, 2021.

93 active cases - plus 2

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1

3,059 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12

59 deaths - no change

2,907 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 10

2,966 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

8 outbreaks - plus 1

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 16 64 8 8 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 5 5 0 4 14 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 26/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 42 17 0 22 81 8 8

Status in Halton

261 active cases - minus 3

13 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

9,655 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 27

198 deaths - no change

9,196 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 30

9,394 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

20 outbreaks - plus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

26 active cases in Oakville - minus 2

67 active cases in Halton - minus 4

30 Halton classrooms closed - plus 3

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 5, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,378 active cases - plus 69

643 people hospitalized - minus 6

820,700 vaccinations - plus 35,800

306,007 confirmed cases - plus 1,250

288,583 recovered cases - plus 1,159

7,046 deaths - plus 22

295,629 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%

64,748 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive

280 people in ICU - minus 1

183 people on ventilators - no change

167 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of variants of concern

799 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 155

833 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 155

Summary of School Outbreaks

1,196 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 28

1,602 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

703 schools with at least one active case (14.5%) - plus 20

29 schools closed - plus 3

Earlier this afternoon, Premier Doug Ford, General Rick Hillier, Dr. David Williams and Minister of Health Christine Elliot provided an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan, including the General's challenge to give at least a first dose of vaccine to adults in Ontario before June 21, 2021:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,850 active cases - plus 50

2.23 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (5.9% of pop.)

880,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,186 deaths - plus 51

828,500 recoveries - plus 3,200

United States coronavirus update

28.9 million total cases

520,700+ deaths

82.5 million+ vaccine doses administered (24.9 doses per 100 people)

Reports of new cases have levelled off in the last week after dropping since late January

Global coronavirus update

115.65 million total cases

2.57 million deaths

281.4 million+ vaccinations (3.7 doses per 100 people)

