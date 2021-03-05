March 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Coronavirus
This is the Friday, March 5, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have increased in Oakville every day this week, but the total in Halton is lower. The region will remain in the Red-Control level for at least another week.
Toronto and Peel region will end their shutdown on Monday, March 8 next week, closing all shutdowns in the province. As Ontario reports a one-day spike of new cases, General Rick Hillier challenges all health units to get a first dose of vaccine to every adult in the province before June 21, 2021. Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases have increased in Oakville every day this week, but the total in Halton is lower
- Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
- Oakville has its first two school outbreaks since schools reopened, one at a French high school and one at a private school
- School cases are down today in Oakville and regionally, but the number of closed classrooms is up
- Halton Region will remain in the Red-Control level for at least one more week
- Halton's positivity percent last week is down to 2.3%, low enough to be eligible for the Orange-Restrict level (but other statistics remain at Red and Grey levels)
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 4, 2021.
- 93 active cases - plus 2
- 6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 1
- 3,059 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 12
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,907 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 10
- 2,966 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 8 outbreaks - plus 1
Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 261 active cases - minus 3
- 13 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 19 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 9,655 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 27
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,196 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 30
- 9,394 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 20 outbreaks - plus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 26 active cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 67 active cases in Halton - minus 4
- 30 Halton classrooms closed - plus 3
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Active cases rise in the province today, exceeding 1,000 new cases for the first time since Monday
- Toronto and Peel will move into the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday next week while North Bay will enter the Red-Control level, ending all shutdowns in the province
- Seven more health units will change levels in the provincial framework
- Ontario will begin giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to those age 60-65 first, and not to those over 65 at the advice of the National Advisory Committee
- 155 new B.1.1.7 variant cases tested positive yesterday; almost double the previous record
- New cases in provincial schools saw a massive jump of more than 500 new cases this week
- After announcing possible extensions of up to four months (a "seismic shift") in between vaccine doses, General Rick Hiller sets a challenge to health units in Ontario of giving "a first dose to every eligible person in Ontario who wants it."
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 5, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,378 active cases - plus 69
- 643 people hospitalized - minus 6
- 820,700 vaccinations - plus 35,800
- 306,007 confirmed cases - plus 1,250
- 288,583 recovered cases - plus 1,159
- 7,046 deaths - plus 22
- 295,629 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.5%
- 64,748 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive
- 280 people in ICU - minus 1
- 183 people on ventilators - no change
- 167 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4
Summary of variants of concern
- 799 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 155
- 833 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 155
Summary of School Outbreaks
- 1,196 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 28
- 1,602 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 703 schools with at least one active case (14.5%) - plus 20
- 29 schools closed - plus 3
Earlier this afternoon, Premier Doug Ford, General Rick Hillier, Dr. David Williams and Minister of Health Christine Elliot provided an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan, including the General's challenge to give at least a first dose of vaccine to adults in Ontario before June 21, 2021:
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada
- The National Advisory committee says essential workers should be prioritized for the vaccine, also warning that vaccine advice will change over the coming months as more is learned
- Canada conducts its 25th million COVID-19 test
- The United Kingdom has vaccinated one-third of its population with at least one dose
- After Texas ends its mask mandate, four more states end mandatory mask laws (all in states led by Republican governors)
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 29,850 active cases - plus 50
- 2.23 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (5.9% of pop.)
- 880,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,186 deaths - plus 51
- 828,500 recoveries - plus 3,200
United States coronavirus update
- 28.9 million total cases
- 520,700+ deaths
- 82.5 million+ vaccine doses administered (24.9 doses per 100 people)
- Reports of new cases have levelled off in the last week after dropping since late January
Global coronavirus update
- 115.65 million total cases
- 2.57 million deaths
- 281.4 million+ vaccinations (3.7 doses per 100 people)
