March 6, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, March 6, 2021 coronavirus update. A large number of recoveries across Ontario today lead to hospitalizations going down in Oakville, Halton and province-wide. Active cases are down at all three levels and Ontario sets a new one-day record for vaccinations. Toronto and Peel region will end their shutdown on Monday, March 8 next week, ending all shutdowns in the province.
Canada's active cases, however, have been creeping up the last three days in a row as variants of concern account for even more new cases. Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- After increasing in Oakville every day this week, today's active cases have gone down
- Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
- Oakville has its first two school outbreaks since schools reopened, one at a French high school and one at a private school
- Four institutional outbreaks closed today across Halton
- Halton's positivity percent last week is down to 2.3%, low enough to be eligible for the Orange-Restrict level (but other statistics remain at Red and Grey levels)
- Oakville's hospitalizations are cut in half today, from six to only three
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 5, 2021.
- 90 active cases - minus 3
- 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,073 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,924 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 17
- 2,983 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - minus 1
Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:
Status in Halton
- 260 active cases - minus 1
- 11 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 19 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 9,694 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,236 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 40
- 9,434 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
- 16 outbreaks - minus 4
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Local schools update
- 26 active cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 67 active cases in Halton - minus 4
- 30 Halton classrooms closed - plus 3
Ontario COVID-19 update
- High recoveries in Ontario today lead to a huge drop in active cases
- Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will be ready for Phase Two of vaccinations next month
- Toronto and Peel will move into the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday next week while North Bay will enter the Red-Control level, ending all shutdowns in the province
- 155 new B.1.1.7 variant cases tested positive yesterday; almost double the previous record
- New cases in provincial schools saw a massive jump of more than 500 new cases this week
- After announcing possible extensions of up to four months (a "seismic shift") in between vaccine doses, General Rick Hiller sets a challenge to health units in Ontario of giving "a first dose to every eligible person in Ontario who wants it."
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,210 active cases - minus 168
- 620 people hospitalized - minus 23
- 860,400 vaccinations - plus 39,700
- 306,997 confirmed cases - plus 990
- 289,735 recovered cases - plus 1,152
- 7,052 deaths - plus 6
- 296,787 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%
- 57,829 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive
- 278 people in ICU - minus 2
- 181 people on ventilators - minus 2
- 164 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3
Summary of variants of concern
- 726 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 27
- 865 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 32
Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)
- 1,196 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 28
- 1,602 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 703 schools with at least one active case (14.5%) - plus 20
- 29 schools closed - plus 3
Yesterday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford, retired General Rick Hillier, Dr. David Williams and Minister of Health Christine Elliot provided an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan, including the General's challenge to give at least a first dose of vaccine to adults in Ontario before June 20, 2021:
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada
- The National Advisory committee says essential workers should be prioritized for the vaccine, also warning that vaccine advice will change over the coming months as more is learned
- Canada conducts its 25th million COVID-19 test
- Births in different parts of Canada have been falling sharply as the pandemic continues
- The United Kingdom has vaccinated one-third of its population with at least one dose
- After Texas ends its mask mandate, four more states end mandatory mask laws
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 29,900 active cases - plus 50
- 2.32 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (6.1% of pop.)
- 883,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,212 deaths - plus 26
- 831,500 recoveries - plus 3,000
United States coronavirus update
- 28.95 million total cases
- 523,100+ deaths
- 85 million+ vaccine doses administered (24.9 doses per 100 people)
- The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day (more than twice as fast as Canada's rate per 100,000)
Global coronavirus update
- 116.35 million total cases
- 2.58 million deaths
- 289.4 million+ vaccinations (3.8 doses per 100 people)
