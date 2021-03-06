March 6, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

by

This is the Saturday, March 6, 2021 coronavirus update. A large number of recoveries across Ontario today lead to hospitalizations going down in Oakville, Halton and province-wide. Active cases are down at all three levels and Ontario sets a new one-day record for vaccinations. Toronto and Peel region will end their shutdown on Monday, March 8 next week, ending all shutdowns in the province.

Canada's active cases, however, have been creeping up the last three days in a row as variants of concern account for even more new cases. Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 5, 2021.

  • 90 active cases - minus 3
  • 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3
  • 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
  • 3,073 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 2,924 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 17
  • 2,983 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases
  • 7 outbreaks - minus 1

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

Status in Halton

  • 260 active cases - minus 1
  • 11 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
  • 19 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
  • 9,694 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39
  • 198 deaths - no change
  • 9,236 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 40
  • 9,434 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases
  • 16 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

  • 26 active cases in Oakville - minus 2
  • 67 active cases in Halton - minus 4
  • 30 Halton classrooms closed - plus 3

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 10,210 active cases - minus 168
  • 620 people hospitalized - minus 23
  • 860,400 vaccinations - plus 39,700
  • 306,997 confirmed cases - plus 990
  • 289,735 recovered cases - plus 1,152
  • 7,052 deaths - plus 6
  • 296,787 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%
  • 57,829 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive
  • 278 people in ICU - minus 2
  • 181 people on ventilators - minus 2
  • 164 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern

  • 726 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 27
  • 865 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 32

Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)

  • 1,196 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 28
  • 1,602 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
  • 703 schools with at least one active case (14.5%) - plus 20
  • 29 schools closed - plus 3

Yesterday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford, retired General Rick Hillier, Dr. David Williams and Minister of Health Christine Elliot provided an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan, including the General's challenge to give at least a first dose of vaccine to adults in Ontario before June 20, 2021:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 29,900 active cases - plus 50
  • 2.32 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (6.1% of pop.)
  • 883,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date
  • 22,212 deaths  - plus 26
  • 831,500 recoveries - plus 3,000

United States coronavirus update

  • 28.95 million total cases
  • 523,100+ deaths
  • 85 million+ vaccine doses administered (24.9 doses per 100 people)
  • The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day (more than twice as fast as Canada's rate per 100,000)

Global coronavirus update

  • 116.35 million total cases
  • 2.58 million deaths
  • 289.4 million+ vaccinations (3.8 doses per 100 people)

Sources: 