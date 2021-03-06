March 6, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Saturday, March 6, 2021 coronavirus update. A large number of recoveries across Ontario today lead to hospitalizations going down in Oakville, Halton and province-wide. Active cases are down at all three levels and Ontario sets a new one-day record for vaccinations. Toronto and Peel region will end their shutdown on Monday, March 8 next week, ending all shutdowns in the province.

Canada's active cases, however, have been creeping up the last three days in a row as variants of concern account for even more new cases. Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 5, 2021.

90 active cases - minus 3

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 3

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,073 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

59 deaths - no change

2,924 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 17

2,983 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.9% of cases

7 outbreaks - minus 1

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

× Location Cases Deaths Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 0 16 64 8 8 Queens Avenue Retirement Jan 29/21 5 5 0 4 14 0 0 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 26/21 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 Totals 42 17 0 22 81 8 8

Status in Halton

260 active cases - minus 1

11 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

9,694 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39

198 deaths - no change

9,236 recoveries (95.2% of all cases) - plus 40

9,434 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.3% of cases

16 outbreaks - minus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Local schools update

26 active cases in Oakville - minus 2

67 active cases in Halton - minus 4

30 Halton classrooms closed - plus 3

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,210 active cases - minus 168

620 people hospitalized - minus 23

860,400 vaccinations - plus 39,700

306,997 confirmed cases - plus 990

289,735 recovered cases - plus 1,152

7,052 deaths - plus 6

296,787 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%

57,829 tests conducted, coming back 2.3% positive

278 people in ICU - minus 2

181 people on ventilators - minus 2

164 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern

726 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 27

865 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 32

Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)

1,196 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 28

1,602 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

703 schools with at least one active case (14.5%) - plus 20

29 schools closed - plus 3

Yesterday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford, retired General Rick Hillier, Dr. David Williams and Minister of Health Christine Elliot provided an update on the province's COVID-19 vaccination plan, including the General's challenge to give at least a first dose of vaccine to adults in Ontario before June 20, 2021:

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,900 active cases - plus 50

2.32 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine (6.1% of pop.)

883,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,212 deaths - plus 26

831,500 recoveries - plus 3,000

United States coronavirus update

28.95 million total cases

523,100+ deaths

85 million+ vaccine doses administered (24.9 doses per 100 people)

The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day (more than twice as fast as Canada's rate per 100,000)

Global coronavirus update

116.35 million total cases

2.58 million deaths

289.4 million+ vaccinations (3.8 doses per 100 people)

Sources: