March 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

In Oakville and the region active cases surpass recoveries, and hospitalizations rebound. The Effective Reproduction Number is now 1.1.

This is the Sunday, March 7, 2021 coronavirus update. 72 per cent of the region's new active cases are in Oakville, as the region's Effective Reproduction Number hits 1.1. Oakville also records 3 out of the 4 new hospitalizations in Halton.

Four Ontario health units record increases of new cases over a seven day period of more than 185 per cent. It may be the reason why there are more new cases than recoveries. 

Astrazenca vaccine distribution to the provinces should start on Monday, March 8, and the first people to be vaccinated using this vaccine should be high risk but not older than 65.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 5, 2021.

  • 103 active cases - plus 13
  • 6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
  • 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
  • 3,092 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 2,930 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 6
  • 2,989 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
  • 7 outbreaks - minus 1

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

Status of school outbreaks in Oakville

Status in Halton

  • 278 active cases - plus 18
  • 16 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
  • 19 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
  • 9,746 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52
  • 198 deaths - no change
  • 9,270 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 34
  • 9,468 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
  • 16 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 10,389 active cases - plus 170
  • 606 people hospitalized - minus 14
  • 890,604 vaccinations - plus 30,192
  • 308,296 confirmed cases - plus 1,299
  • 290,840 recovered cases - plus 1,105
  • 7,067 deaths - plus 15 (1 LTC resident)
  • 296,787 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%
  • 46,586 tests conducted, coming back 3.1% positive
  • 273 people in ICU - minus 5
  • 179 people on ventilators - minus 2
  • 156 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 8

Summary of variants of concern

  • 828 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 2
  • 13 confirmed cases of the P-1 variant - plus 5
  • 872 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 7

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 29,698 active cases - minus 200
  • 2,003 people in hospital - minus 49
  • 2.379 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine 
  • 890,182 confirmed and suspected cases to date
  • 22,219 deaths  
  • 838,265 recoveries 

