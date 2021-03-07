March 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, March 7, 2021 coronavirus update. 72 per cent of the region's new active cases are in Oakville, as the region's Effective Reproduction Number hits 1.1. Oakville also records 3 out of the 4 new hospitalizations in Halton.

Four Ontario health units record increases of new cases over a seven day period of more than 185 per cent. It may be the reason why there are more new cases than recoveries.

Astrazenca vaccine distribution to the provinces should start on Monday, March 8, and the first people to be vaccinated using this vaccine should be high risk but not older than 65.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 5, 2021.

103 active cases - plus 13

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,092 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19

59 deaths - no change

2,930 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 6

2,989 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases

7 outbreaks - minus 1

Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:

× Name Type Date declared Resident Staff Unknown Non-Halton Total Residents Total Chartwell Waterford Retirement Feb 28/21 0 1 1 1 3 0 0 Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Jan 5/21 37 11 1 16 65 8 8 West Oak Village Long Term Care Feb 26/21 0 2 0 2 4 0 0 Totals 37 14 2 19 72 8 8

Status of school outbreaks in Oakville

× Name Type Date declared Halton Cases Non-Halton Cases Total Halton Deaths Non-Halton Deaths Total Deaths Es Gaeten Secondary Mar 3/21 3 2 5 0 0 0 Walden Private Mar 3/21 1 1 2 0 0 0 Total 4 3 7 0 0 0

Status in Halton

278 active cases - plus 18

16 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

19 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

9,746 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52

198 deaths - no change

9,270 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 34

9,468 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases

16 outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

10,389 active cases - plus 170

606 people hospitalized - minus 14

890,604 vaccinations - plus 30,192

308,296 confirmed cases - plus 1,299

290,840 recovered cases - plus 1,105

7,067 deaths - plus 15 (1 LTC resident)

296,787 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%

46,586 tests conducted, coming back 3.1% positive

273 people in ICU - minus 5

179 people on ventilators - minus 2

156 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 8

Summary of variants of concern

828 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 2

13 confirmed cases of the P-1 variant - plus 5

872 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 7

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

29,698 active cases - minus 200

2,003 people in hospital - minus 49

2.379 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

890,182 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,219 deaths

838,265 recoveries

Sources: