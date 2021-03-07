March 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Sunday, March 7, 2021 coronavirus update. 72 per cent of the region's new active cases are in Oakville, as the region's Effective Reproduction Number hits 1.1. Oakville also records 3 out of the 4 new hospitalizations in Halton.
Four Ontario health units record increases of new cases over a seven day period of more than 185 per cent. It may be the reason why there are more new cases than recoveries.
Astrazenca vaccine distribution to the provinces should start on Monday, March 8, and the first people to be vaccinated using this vaccine should be high risk but not older than 65.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can book their appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville records an increase of 13 active cases, and Halton realizes an increase of 18 active cases.
- Hospitalizations are going up in the region with 4 new patients admitted
- Oakville has its first two school outbreaks since schools reopened, one at a French high school and one at a private school
- Halton's positivity percent last week is down to 2.3%,
- Public Health Capacity and Laboratory Testing are in Green, Healthcare Capacity is in Orange and Virus Spread and Containment is in RED.
- Effective Reproductive Number is 1.1, meaning each case is infecting more than one person - a bad trend.
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 5, 2021.
- 103 active cases - plus 13
- 6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 3
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,092 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 19
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,930 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 6
- 2,989 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - minus 1
Status of institutional (LTC, Retirement & Hospital) outbreaks in Oakville:
Status of school outbreaks in Oakville
Status in Halton
- 278 active cases - plus 18
- 16 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
- 19 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 9,746 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 52
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,270 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 34
- 9,468 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.1% of cases
- 16 outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario active cases increase as 19 regions reporting an increase in new cases from the previous day.
- More regions may be moved into RED or GREY as they record significant increases in new cases per 100K over the past 7 days. Sudbury's increased by 276%, Timiskiming by 590%, Leeds Greenville & Lancork 365% and Peterborough's increased by 185%.
- Effective Reproduction Number is 1.01 (Feb 24 to March 2)
- 19% of variant cases can not linked.
- Ontario has vaccinate 6.04% of the population, and used 81.95% of the doses available to the province.
- Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will be ready for Phase Two of vaccinations next month
- Toronto and Peel will move into the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday next week while North Bay will enter the Red-Control level, ending all shutdowns in the province
- After announcing possible extensions of up to four months (a "seismic shift") in between vaccine doses, General Rick Hiller sets a challenge to health units in Ontario of giving "a first dose to every eligible person in Ontario who wants it."
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 6, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 10,389 active cases - plus 170
- 606 people hospitalized - minus 14
- 890,604 vaccinations - plus 30,192
- 308,296 confirmed cases - plus 1,299
- 290,840 recovered cases - plus 1,105
- 7,067 deaths - plus 15 (1 LTC resident)
- 296,787 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.7%
- 46,586 tests conducted, coming back 3.1% positive
- 273 people in ICU - minus 5
- 179 people on ventilators - minus 2
- 156 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 8
Summary of variants of concern
- 828 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant - plus 2
- 13 confirmed cases of the P-1 variant - plus 5
- 872 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 7
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Prince Edward Island, and the Yukon do not report on Sundays.
- Canada has shipped just under 3 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the provinces have used 81% of that. Astrazenca doses are to be delivered to the provinces starting on Monday, March 8.
- Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada
- Canada’s Two New COVID-19 Vaccines: What You Should Know
- The National Advisory committee says essential workers should be prioritized for the vaccine, also warning that vaccine advice will change over the coming months as more is learned
- Canada conducts its 25th million COVID-19 test
- Births in different parts of Canada have been falling sharply as the pandemic continues
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 29,698 active cases - minus 200
- 2,003 people in hospital - minus 49
- 2.379 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 890,182 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,219 deaths
- 838,265 recoveries
