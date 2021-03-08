trnava-university-Lr_MKzNGhUU-unsplash.jpg

March 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 stats are trending in the right direction, as the regional health indicator of Virus Spread and Containment moves from Red to Orange. However, testing continues to show a spike in variant cases.

This is the Monday, March 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Over the past 24 hours Oakville has recovered significantly as active cases drop to 92. Oakville vaccination clinic at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre opens tomorrow - March 9. The region's Virus Spread and Containment health indicator drops from Red to Orange, as the seven day rolling average of new hospitalizations drops to zero. The region now has two health indicators in Orange and two in Green. If the improvement of health indicators can be sustained it may be possible that the region moves from Red-Restrict to Orange-Control. 

Almost all health trends in Ontario are going in the wrong direction as the province records more new cases than recoveries. Part of the increase in cases was a result of a recording issue. Hospitalizations including those requiring ICU beds and ventilators have all increased, and the number of new variant cases increased by 6% in one day. The one bright spot is that there were no new cases or deaths reported among long-term care residents. 

Canada's COVID-19 situation is mirroring what is happening in Ontario, as there are more new cases than recoveries which is increasing the number of active cases. Hospitalizations are increasing; however the number of deaths recorded each day continues to drop. 

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 7, 2021.

  • 92 active cases - minus 11
  • 6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
  • 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
  • 3,098 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6
  • 59 deaths - no change
  • 2,947 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 17
  • 3,006 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
  • 7 outbreaks - no change

Oakville school status

  • 17 confirmed cases
  • 12 closed classrooms

Status in Halton

  • 274 active cases - minus 4
  • 18 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
  • 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 2
  • 9,780 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 34
  • 198 deaths - no change
  • 9,308 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 38
  • 9,506 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases
  • 16 outbreaks - no change

Halton School Status

  • 49 cases
  • 28 closed classrooms

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 8, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

  • 11,016 active cases - plus 637
  • 626 people hospitalized - plus 20
  • 912,486 vaccinations - plus 21,882
  • 309,927 confirmed cases - plus 1,631
  • 291,834 recovered cases - plus 994
  • 7,077 deaths - plus 10 
  • 298,911 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
  • 38,063 tests conducted, coming back 3.4% positive
  • 282 people in ICU - plus 9
  • 184 people on ventilators - plus 5
  • 158 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern

  • 879 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7  variant - plus 51
  • 39 confirmed cases of B.1.3.5.1 variant - plus 8
  • 17 confirmed cases of the P-1 variant - plus 1
  • 935 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 60

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

  • 30,197 active cases - minus 200
  • 2,030 people in hospital - minus 49
  • 2.433 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine 
  • 892,400 confirmed and suspected cases to date
  • 22,239 deaths  
  • 839,964 recoveries
  • 547 people remain are in critical condition 

