March 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, March 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Over the past 24 hours Oakville has recovered significantly as active cases drop to 92. Oakville vaccination clinic at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre opens tomorrow - March 9. The region's Virus Spread and Containment health indicator drops from Red to Orange, as the seven day rolling average of new hospitalizations drops to zero. The region now has two health indicators in Orange and two in Green. If the improvement of health indicators can be sustained it may be possible that the region moves from Red-Restrict to Orange-Control.
Almost all health trends in Ontario are going in the wrong direction as the province records more new cases than recoveries. Part of the increase in cases was a result of a recording issue. Hospitalizations including those requiring ICU beds and ventilators have all increased, and the number of new variant cases increased by 6% in one day. The one bright spot is that there were no new cases or deaths reported among long-term care residents.
Canada's COVID-19 situation is mirroring what is happening in Ontario, as there are more new cases than recoveries which is increasing the number of active cases. Hospitalizations are increasing; however the number of deaths recorded each day continues to drop.
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Oakville active cases drop by 11 to 92
- North Bronte is now the hardest hit Oakville community recording at total of 200.8 cases per 10,000 people, and South-Central Milton remains the hardest hit Halton community recording 438.3 per 10,000 people.
- As a moving daily seven day average Halton records zero new hospital admissions.
- As of March 4th Halton has administered 33,255 COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
- Halton's positivity percent last week is down to 2.3%,
- Virus Spread & Containment health indicators moves from Red to Orange, two health indicators are in green (Public Health Capacity and Laboratory Testing), and Health System Capacity remains in Orange.
- New variant cases in Halton increase by 10% in one day to 21
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 7, 2021.
- 92 active cases - minus 11
- 6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,098 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,947 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 17
- 3,006 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - no change
Oakville school status
- 17 confirmed cases
- 12 closed classrooms
Status in Halton
- 274 active cases - minus 4
- 18 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 2
- 9,780 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 34
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,308 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 38
- 9,506 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases
- 16 outbreaks - no change
Halton School Status
- 49 cases
- 28 closed classrooms
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario records the highest number of new cases since early Feb at 1,631, and now active cases surpass 11,000.
- Ontario completes all first dose COVID-19 vaccinations in northern remote Indigenous communities
- No new cases or deaths were recorded for Long Term Care residents
- Variant cases increase by 6% with 19% of cases having no known link.
- Thunder Bay is now the most contagious region in the province as it records 208.7 new cases per 100K people over the past week. The next most contagious region is Lambton at 100.8 per 100K.
- Peel new cases jumped from 192 (March 7) to 322, and Toronto's increased from 329 (March 7) to 568. When the two regions are combined that is 369 more new cases over one day.
- Ontario has vaccinate 6.04% of the population, and used 81.95% of the doses available to the province.
- Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will be ready for Phase Two of vaccinations next month
- Toronto and Peel will move into the Grey-Lockdown level on Monday next week while North Bay will enter the Red-Control level, ending all shutdowns in the province
- After announcing possible extensions of up to four months (a "seismic shift") in between vaccine doses, General Rick Hiller sets a challenge to health units in Ontario of giving "a first dose to every eligible person in Ontario who wants it."
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 8, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 11,016 active cases - plus 637
- 626 people hospitalized - plus 20
- 912,486 vaccinations - plus 21,882
- 309,927 confirmed cases - plus 1,631
- 291,834 recovered cases - plus 994
- 7,077 deaths - plus 10
- 298,911 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
- 38,063 tests conducted, coming back 3.4% positive
- 282 people in ICU - plus 9
- 184 people on ventilators - plus 5
- 158 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern
- 879 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 51
- 39 confirmed cases of B.1.3.5.1 variant - plus 8
- 17 confirmed cases of the P-1 variant - plus 1
- 935 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 60
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has shipped just under 3 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the provinces have used 82% of that. Astrazenca doses are to be delivered to the provinces starting this week.
- Canada has administered COVID-19 vaccinations which would cover 6.4% of the population
- Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada
- Canada’s Two New COVID-19 Vaccines: What You Should Know
- The National Advisory committee says essential workers should be prioritized for the vaccine, also warning that vaccine advice will change over the coming months as more is learned
- Births in different parts of Canada have been falling sharply as the pandemic continues
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,197 active cases - minus 200
- 2,030 people in hospital - minus 49
- 2.433 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 892,400 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,239 deaths
- 839,964 recoveries
- 547 people remain are in critical condition
