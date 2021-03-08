March 8, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, March 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Over the past 24 hours Oakville has recovered significantly as active cases drop to 92. Oakville vaccination clinic at St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre opens tomorrow - March 9. The region's Virus Spread and Containment health indicator drops from Red to Orange, as the seven day rolling average of new hospitalizations drops to zero. The region now has two health indicators in Orange and two in Green. If the improvement of health indicators can be sustained it may be possible that the region moves from Red-Restrict to Orange-Control.

Almost all health trends in Ontario are going in the wrong direction as the province records more new cases than recoveries. Part of the increase in cases was a result of a recording issue. Hospitalizations including those requiring ICU beds and ventilators have all increased, and the number of new variant cases increased by 6% in one day. The one bright spot is that there were no new cases or deaths reported among long-term care residents.

Canada's COVID-19 situation is mirroring what is happening in Ontario, as there are more new cases than recoveries which is increasing the number of active cases. Hospitalizations are increasing; however the number of deaths recorded each day continues to drop.

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville active cases drop by 11 to 92

North Bronte is now the hardest hit Oakville community recording at total of 200.8 cases per 10,000 people, and South-Central Milton remains the hardest hit Halton community recording 438.3 per 10,000 people.

As a moving daily seven day average Halton records zero new hospital admissions.

As of March 4th Halton has administered 33,255 COVID-19 vaccine doses

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Halton's positivity percent last week is down to 2.3%,

Virus Spread & Containment health indicators moves from Red to Orange, two health indicators are in green (Public Health Capacity and Laboratory Testing), and Health System Capacity remains in Orange.

New variant cases in Halton increase by 10% in one day to 21

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 7, 2021.

92 active cases - minus 11

6 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,098 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

59 deaths - no change

2,947 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 17

3,006 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases

7 outbreaks - no change

Oakville school status

17 confirmed cases

12 closed classrooms

Status in Halton

274 active cases - minus 4

18 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - plus 2

9,780 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 34

198 deaths - no change

9,308 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 38

9,506 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases

16 outbreaks - no change

Halton School Status

49 cases

28 closed classrooms

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 8, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

11,016 active cases - plus 637

626 people hospitalized - plus 20

912,486 vaccinations - plus 21,882

309,927 confirmed cases - plus 1,631

291,834 recovered cases - plus 994

7,077 deaths - plus 10

298,911 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%

38,063 tests conducted, coming back 3.4% positive

282 people in ICU - plus 9

184 people on ventilators - plus 5

158 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern

879 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 51

39 confirmed cases of B.1.3.5.1 variant - plus 8

17 confirmed cases of the P-1 variant - plus 1

935 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 60

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 7, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,197 active cases - minus 200

2,030 people in hospital - minus 49

2.433 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

892,400 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,239 deaths

839,964 recoveries

547 people remain are in critical condition

Sources: