March 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, March 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Yesterday's progress in Oakville's active cases and hospitalizations is reversed; they are now higher than last week's totals. Cases and patients in hospital and the ICU are up in both Halton and across Ontario.

Ontario's active cases are up for the third straight day, attributed to the increase of variants of concern in almost all 34 health units around the province. In more hopeful news, booked appointments have begun in Halton, Phase Two of vaccinations begin in a few weeks and (as of today) Canada has administered 2.5 million doses of vaccine.

Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases in Oakville and Halton are up by 10-15% in one day

Halton has administered 33,255 COVID-19 vaccine doses (as of March 4, 2021)

Halton's positivity percent last week is down to 2.3%, but other factors for determining levels in Ontario's colour framework remain too high to move from Red to Orange

School cases are up in Halton but down by one in Oakville

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 8, 2021.

105 active cases - plus 13

7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

3,124 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 26

59 deaths - no change

2,960 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 13

3,019 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases

7 outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

305 active cases - plus 31

22 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change

9,850 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 70

198 deaths - no change

9,347 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 39

9,545 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases

16 outbreaks - no change

Local schools update

25 active cases in Oakville - minus 1

75 active cases in Halton - plus 8

28 Halton classrooms closed - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Ontario COVID-19 update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.

11,223 active cases - plus 207

689 people hospitalized - plus 63

943,500 vaccinations - plus 31,000

311,112 confirmed cases - plus 1,185

292,806 recovered cases - plus 972

7,083 deaths - plus 6

299,889 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%

33,264 tests conducted, coming back 3.7% positive

290 people in ICU - plus 8

184 people on ventilators - no change

153 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of variants of concern

908 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 29

954 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 29

Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)

1,324 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 163

1,865 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month

780 schools with at least one active case (16.2%) - plus 77

34 schools closed - plus 4

Canada and Global COVID-19 updates

Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,250 active cases - plus 50

2.52 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

892,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date

22,296 deaths - plus 84

840,100 recoveries - plus 2,000

United States coronavirus update

29.15 million total cases

526,700+ deaths

92.1 million+ vaccine doses administered (27.8 doses per 100 people)

The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day (more than twice as fast as Canada's rate per 100,000)

Global coronavirus update

117.4 million total cases

2.6 million deaths

309.3 million+ vaccinations (4.0 doses per 100 people)

