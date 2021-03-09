March 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

coronavirus_2019
This is the Monday, March 8, 2021 coronavirus update. Yesterday's progress in Oakville's active cases and hospitalizations is reversed; they are now higher than last week's totals. Cases and patients in hospital and the ICU are up in both Halton and across Ontario.
Ontario's active cases are up for the third straight day, attributed to the increase of variants of concern in almost all 34 health units around the province. In more hopeful news, booked appointments have begun in Halton, Phase Two of vaccinations begin in a few weeks and (as of today) Canada has administered 2.5 million doses of vaccine.
Halton residents who are 80 years of age and older can now book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Halton Region COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Note: Oakville figures are updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Schools do not update on weekends.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases in Oakville and Halton are up by 10-15% in one day
- Halton has administered 33,255 COVID-19 vaccine doses (as of March 4, 2021)
- Halton's positivity percent last week is down to 2.3%, but other factors for determining levels in Ontario's colour framework remain too high to move from Red to Orange
- School cases are up in Halton but down by one in Oakville
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on March 8, 2021.
- 105 active cases - plus 13
- 7 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 2 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 3,124 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 26
- 59 deaths - no change
- 2,960 recoveries (94.7% of all cases) - plus 13
- 3,019 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 96.6% of cases
- 7 outbreaks - no change
Status in Halton
- 305 active cases - plus 31
- 22 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4
- 21 confirmed variant of concern cases - no change
- 9,850 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 70
- 198 deaths - no change
- 9,347 recoveries (95.1% of all cases) - plus 39
- 9,545 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 97.9% of cases
- 16 outbreaks - no change
Local schools update
- 25 active cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 75 active cases in Halton - plus 8
- 28 Halton classrooms closed - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's new case number is down by nearly 500 today, but active cases are still up by the largest numbers since January
- A list has been released for who will be eligible for a vaccine in Phase Two of the provincial plan
- Ontario has completed all first dose COVID-19 vaccinations in northern remote Indigenous communities
- Variant of concern cases are up by 6%, 19% of which have no known link
- Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will be ready for Phase Two of vaccinations next month
- Toronto and Peel are now in the Grey-Lockdown level, meaning all shutdowns in the province have ended
- Several experts are warning Ontario's leadership not to ease COVID-19 health restrictions fearing a third wave led by international variants of concern - a trend that's now beginning
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of March 9, 2021 for the end of yesterday.
- 11,223 active cases - plus 207
- 689 people hospitalized - plus 63
- 943,500 vaccinations - plus 31,000
- 311,112 confirmed cases - plus 1,185
- 292,806 recovered cases - plus 972
- 7,083 deaths - plus 6
- 299,889 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 96.4%
- 33,264 tests conducted, coming back 3.7% positive
- 290 people in ICU - plus 8
- 184 people on ventilators - no change
- 153 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 4
Summary of variants of concern
- 908 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant - plus 29
- 954 cases of all known variants of concern in Ontario - plus 29
Summary of School Outbreaks (as of yesterday)
- 1,324 cases reported in the last two weeks - plus 163
- 1,865 cases reported since schools reopened earlier this month
- 780 schools with at least one active case (16.2%) - plus 77
- 34 schools closed - plus 4
Canada and Global COVID-19 updates
- Canada has shipped just under 3 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the provinces have used 82% of that (AstraZeneca doses will be delivered to the provinces starting this week)
- 2.5 million total doses have been administered in Canada so far
- Health Canada approves the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the fourth vaccine approved for use in Canada
- Heath officials in British Columbia are reflecting on today's one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 death in Canada
- The National Advisory committee says essential workers should be prioritized for the vaccine, also warning that vaccine advice will change over the coming months as more is learned
- Global deaths now total over 2.6 million people worldwide
Changes in Canadian figures are since the last Oakville News update, March 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,250 active cases - plus 50
- 2.52 million people received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
- 892,700 confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 22,296 deaths - plus 84
- 840,100 recoveries - plus 2,000
United States coronavirus update
- 29.15 million total cases
- 526,700+ deaths
- 92.1 million+ vaccine doses administered (27.8 doses per 100 people)
- The country is now averaging more than two million vaccinations per day (more than twice as fast as Canada's rate per 100,000)
Global coronavirus update
- 117.4 million total cases
- 2.6 million deaths
- 309.3 million+ vaccinations (4.0 doses per 100 people)
