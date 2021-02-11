March Break 2021 is being postponed

× Expand Halton District School Board

For students across Ontario, including Oakville and Halton, this year's March Break is turning into April Break.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced today that Ontario students and teachers will go on break the week of Monday April 12 to Friday April 16, 2021, and not in March as is typical, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lecce said the move is primarily due to the threat of COVID-19 variants now circulating throughout the province. The ministry of education said they consulted last week with trustees' associations, teacher federations, education worker unions, and principal and vice-principal associations to "get their valuable perspectives."

The consensus among the epidemiologists and doctors advising Lecce and the ministry is delaying March Break will limit domestic travel and discourage people meeting in person, fearing a spike in cases similar to those following Christmas and New Year's 2020.

"It is critical we follow public health advice to protect schools and avoid a repeat of the concerning spike in youth-related cases over the winter break," said Lecce.

"We are taking this precaution based on advice from health experts, including the province's Science Table and the Chief Medical Officer of Health, to help protect against the emerging COVID-19 variants of concern."

Lecce also spoke against travel of any kind over the upcoming break, citing the importance of staying home to keep schools open:

"Ontarians should refrain from travelling, particularly given the increase in new variants that pose a direct risk to our country. Please stay at home as much as possible and continue following the direction of public health officials so that we can keep schools open."

More information, including Lecce's full written statement, is available from the Province of Ontario.