Masking required when attending Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

Though the province will eliminate many of the COVID-19 rules on Monday, March 21, that doesn't apply to hospitals, including Halton Healthcare's Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. If you are going for tests, require emergency care, attend an appointment with a health care provider, or visit a patient, you must wear a facemask.

“The hospital environment is very different from other publicly accessible locations,” said Cindy McDonell, Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations at Halton Healthcare. “We have a responsibility to keep our facilities as safe as possible for the vulnerable patient populations that we serve, as well as for our staff, physicians and volunteers.”

Halton Healthcare’s health, safety and wellness strategy includes a commitment to having all healthcare workers fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to help protect patients, staff, physicians, volunteers and visitors.

Currently, most visitors coming to Halton Healthcare facilities are asked to:

Wear a mask at all times

Show proof of full vaccination

Answer standard screening questions

Sanitize hands

Maintain a physical distance from others

Follow current visiting restrictions

“We would encourage individuals to check the Halton Healthcare website - www.haltonhealthcare.com - for up-to-date information related to our COVID-19 safety protocols before coming to the hospital,” concluded Ms. McDonell.

In all, there are five locations where proper face masks will, for now, still be required for everyone:

Public transit

Hospitals

Medical clinics

Long-term care homes

Congregate care settings, such as shelters and jails

For more information, please visit www.haltonhealthcare.com